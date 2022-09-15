Read full article on original website
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley
Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Matthew McConaughey's new movie scrapped weeks before production
Matthew McConaughey movie Dallas Sting has been pulled by Skydance Media just weeks before production was scheduled to kick off in New Orleans. According to Deadline, the real-life sports underdog story raised "impropriety" allegations that were subsequently investigated by the producers, who decided to scrap this Rocky-esque drama as a result.
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
‘Elvis’ Producer Gail Berman on Film’s Box Office Success, Oscar Chances and the Revelation of Austin Butler
After Warner Bros. executives signed off on the risky decision to bankroll their $90 million look at the life of Elvis Presley with a little-known actor portraying the hip-swinging rocker, producer Gail Berman reached for her phone. She wanted to immortalize the moment for Austin Butler, the man who reportedly beat out the likes of Ansel Elgort and Miles Teller to land the kind of role that can make a career. “I needed to take a photo of all these people sitting around after they made a decision that was going to mark a major change in Austin’s life,” says...
Naomi Watts, ‘Goodnight Mommy’ Team on How They Navigated Those Bandages on Set and Used Them to Up the Film’s Tension
The bandages that envelope Naomi Watts’ mysterious mother character in Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy were a narrative element that the film’s cast and creative team say challenged them on set, but also helped better tell their emotionally infused version of the Austrian psychological horror film. Director Matt Sobel, writer Kyle Warren, Watts and young actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti were on hand during the film’s New York premiere at The Metrograph Wednesday night to discuss the film based on the 2014 feature helmed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blade Runner 2099' Limited Series a Go at Amazon'Goodnight...
Nicolas Cage doubles down on his desire to play an obscure Batman villain
If there’s one thing the world truly deserves that it hasn’t gotten yet, it’s Nicolas Cage chowing down on the scenery as an over-the-top comic book villain. As one of Hollywood’s most famed aficionados of the medium, the Academy Award winner has appeared in his fair share of superhero projects, but who wouldn’t love to see him go for broke and break bad?
‘House of the Dragon’ star breaks down one of this week’s most pivotal scenes
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 1, episode 5, “We Light the Way.“. Ser Criston Cole committed one of the most shocking acts in House of the Dragon so far, and Fabien Frankel is spilling the beans. In episode five, “We Light the...
‘Fantastic Four’ fanatics wonder if the back catalogue is even worth revisiting before the MCU reboot
By the time the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally arrives, it’ll mark the fifth feature-length outing for the team with a fourth different lineup, and if we’re being very generous with our terminology, the best of the bunch so far could be described as “passable”.
Matthew McConaughey’s soccer movie canceled weeks before filming due to "disturbing" allegations about subject matter
Matthew McConaughey's latest film Dallas Sting is no longer moving forward at Skydance. According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the producers received "disturbing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story on which the drama was based." A misconduct investigation led Skydance and Berlanti Schechter to halt production last minute.
There can only be one: film fanatics debate the best performance in movie history
There have been plenty of amazing movies made over the many decades since the invention of the moving picture. However, truly great films, films that capture something profound, are not common occurrences. What makes a film exceptional comes down to many things, great direction, superb cinematography, emotionally charged music, and, of course, an astounding performance.
Diego Luna says he’s done with ‘Star Wars’ after ‘Andor’
Unlike pretty much any other Star Wars project currently out there, it seems that the Tony Gilroy developed Andor with a beginning and an end in mind. So, regardless of how successful the series is, the show will end with its 12-episode second season, currently in development and arriving no earlier than 2024.
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
Was Tom Cruise really supposed to play Bilbo Baggins in ‘The Hobbit’?
The movie industry and its history are full of rumors and urban legends. Little factoids are passed from person to person and around online, lasting for years despite having little or no factual basis. But sometimes, one of these factoids turns out to have a grain of truth to it, and these grains of truth can reshape how we see certain moments of cinema history or let us dream about what could have been.
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
‘Star Wars’ alum Kelly Marie Tran to play a ‘life-changing’ activist in new biopic
Kelly Marie Tran really got the short end of the stick when she joined the wide-reaching galaxy of Star Wars, but is about to add a tremendous role to her repertoire with a new film. The Raya and the Last Dragon star will produce and star in a film based...
Movie fans debate where the ‘Planet of the Apes’ trilogy ranks among the all time greats
One of cinema’s first science fiction franchises Planet of the Apes saw an unlikely resurgence in the 2010s with an Andy Serkis-led trilogy, and now fans are ready to call it one of the best in cinema history. 2011 saw Rise of the Planet of the Apes hit cinemas,...
