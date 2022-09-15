Read full article on original website
Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj blasted for blaming PnB’s girlfriend for his death
Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj are getting blasted by fans for blaming PnB Rock’s girlfriend for his shooting death in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Even rap queen Cardi B came out and slammed all the people who are pointing the finger at PnB Rock’s girlfriend, Steph, for posting this photo of the two of them eating at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles shortly before he was gunned down in a robbery attempt.
Cardi B says the past doesn’t define her
Cardi B is in the news again, but this time for her former 2018 strip club fight. She took to Instagram to show pictures of her sitting and later leaving court. But the media maven was sure to mention that “the past doesn’t define her”. Cardi is...
Tory Lanez kicked off tour for allegedly assaulting August Alsina
Tory Lanez may have find himself in more trouble after allegedly assaulting August Alsina at the Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour. Alsina said on Instagram on Sept. 18 that Lanez assaulted him after he refused to shake his hand. Since then, footage has surfaced of the interaction between the both artists, which shows Alsina walking past Lanez. Later in the video, Lanez is seen walking aggressively toward the area that Alsina went, but no physical interaction was shown.
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
PnB Rock fatally shot at popular LA restaurant
PnB Rock has been shot. A video of the Philadelphia rapper appearing to show him lying on the floor surrounded by blood has circulated on social media. Due to its graphic content, rolling out will not share the video. The incident happened at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles. Reportedly, 20 minutes before the shooting, his girlfriend posted a photo of her plate on her Instagram Story.
LeBron James and family pose for photo shoot with ‘Vanity Fair’
LeBron James continues to show us what Black excellence is all about. Just a few weeks ago, James and his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, were highlighted on the cover of Sports Illustrated, Throughout the summer, we’ve seen the ascension of the two protegés, and we’ve also seen James step out and play in multiple recreational league games.
NBA・
Blueface knocks out Chrisean Rock’s father after getting punched (video)
Another day, another violent altercation involving rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock that has gone viral. This time, Rock’s family was involved in the melee in which her father was reportedly knocked out with a vicious punch from Blueface, according to the video obtained by TMZ. The entertainment...
PnB Rock’s unseen interview where he talked about attempted robbery (video)
Perhaps no one, outside of PnB Rock’s family and his close coterie of friends, was more stunned and traumatized by the rapper’s violent death than iconic deejay Akademiks. DJ Akademiks had not even released the interview where PnB Rock explained how he thwarted a robbery attempt before he was actually shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Boosie tells rappers to arm themselves
Rapper Boosie Badazz, unsurprisingly, had very strong opinions in wake of the tragic murder of yet another marquee rapper in Los Angeles. PnB Rock was shot and killed on early Monday afternoon in South L.A.’s Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles while eating breakfast with his girlfriend. The LAPD told the media that all signs point to robbery as the assailant only shot PnB Rock, snatched off his expensive necklaces, and then fled out of a side door into a waiting car.
The joke Michael Blackson made about Katt Williams that ticked him off
Michael Blackson and Katt Williams are two raw, uncut comedians that lay everything out on the stage when they perform, but apparently that changes when the joke is on them. Blackson recently found that out about Willians while filming for Nick Cannon’s “Wild N’ Out” show. According to Blackson, Williams verbally attacked him for comments made about him on “Drink Champs” last year.
Majorlilkween details new Bali Baby collaboration; reveals who’s making smoke
Majorlilkween continues to make smoke in New York with her latest collaboration “Rogue” with Bali Baby. The single is ntended to be a women’s empowerment anthem encouraging self-love in the social media era. At 16 The rapper moved from the European nation of Estonia to New York City to pursue her fashion career. Recently, she talked with rolling out about her latest single and her booming career.
Jordan Peele explains the visual inspiration for ‘Nope’
Jordan Peele turned to cutting-edge technology to make Nope more visually spectacular. The 43-year-old director worked with the likes of Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun on his new horror film — but cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema also played an instrumental part in the project. “I haven’t wanted...
The BET Hip Hop Awards nominations are in and Drake is leading
Drake leads the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 nominations with 14. The 35-year-old rapper will go up against Ye West, who has 10 nods, in several categories, including the coveted Hip Hop Artist of the Year. Drake and Kanye will face stiff competition in the category from Cardi B, Doja...
Demetria Obilor responds to social media’s colorist claims on new Revolt show
Demetria Obilor’s path to success in entertainment hosting and social media took a turn for the better, surprisingly when she made the best of a potentially bad situation. In 2017, Obilor went viral after an upset viewer in Dallas criticized the attire she wore on air on a Facebook post. The viewers’ criticism was followed by a wave of support from social media users and complimented Obilor’s figure to the point she was given the name “#TrafficBae.” Her social-media following shot up from the criticism. Now, she’s one of four guests on Revolt‘s new “Black Girl Stuff,” where the roundtable of women share weekly opinions on hot topics.
Lizzo wins Emmy for Amazon series ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’
Lizzo has taken September by storm by first winning a VMA award in the “Video For Good” category, but on Sunday, Sept. 11, she also took home her first Emmy award at the 74th Emmy Awards for her Amazon series called, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” The Amazon series is a behind-the-scenes look at Lizzo’s search for the right backup dancers to accompany her on stage.
Jimmy Kimmel gets backlash for crashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmy speech
On Sept. 12, Quinta Brunson won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the show “Abbott Elementary.”. Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel presented the award to Brunson, and as a joke, Arnett dragged a “passed out” Kimmel on the stage and laid his body next to the microphone.
How writer and rapper Kount Up made the smoke through multiple ventures
Kount Up is seldom idle. The entrepreneur, writer and rapper runs multiple businesses and stays in the forefront of Atlanta culture to keep up with it all. As the summer comes to a close and Kount Up gears up for the next big thing, rolling out caught up with the influencer at the Atlanta Streetwear Market to discuss fashion and his latest releases.
Wendy Williams was ‘at death’s door’ before intervention
Wendy Williams was in a “catatonic” state and close to death when she was rescued by friends and rushed to the hospital. Word is just getting out now that the former talk show queen was “at death’s door” in 2020 when family and staff, mainly ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr. and son, Kevin Jr. and DJ Boof, got her to get two blood transfusions at the local medical center. She remained in the hospital for a week because her iron levels were dangerously low.
Ne-Yo says estranged wife has cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars
Award-winning singer and songwriter Ne-Yo is seeking legal recourse because his estranged wife has divulged damaging and damning information about their marriage that has cost him a lot of bags. Crystal Renay Smith, who has been married to Ne-Yo for the past eight years and is the mother of their...
