Demetria Obilor’s path to success in entertainment hosting and social media took a turn for the better, surprisingly when she made the best of a potentially bad situation. In 2017, Obilor went viral after an upset viewer in Dallas criticized the attire she wore on air on a Facebook post. The viewers’ criticism was followed by a wave of support from social media users and complimented Obilor’s figure to the point she was given the name “#TrafficBae.” Her social-media following shot up from the criticism. Now, she’s one of four guests on Revolt‘s new “Black Girl Stuff,” where the roundtable of women share weekly opinions on hot topics.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO