ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

ODNR awards Columbus Zoo $500,000 for wildlife conservation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has awarded the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium $500,000 for wildlife conservation efforts in the state. ODNR said the money will be used for facility upgrades to the Freshwater Mussell Conservation and Research Center and for conservation...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Canine Companions DogFest spreads awareness for service dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Today is National Service Dog Day, a day to celebrate the four-legged friends who play a huge role in helping humans. Canine Companions Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator Emily Oliver and Puppy Raiser Carolyn Odom join Good Day Columbus to spread awareness for service dogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Linus Travel#What To Do#At The Zoo
myfox28columbus.com

Combatting crime with connection at Northland Unity Festival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus organizations joined forces to bring the Northland community together with the goal of making it stronger. "The more we get together, the better it will be for all of us," said Rubye Kyles, who has lived in Northland for more than 46 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

17-year-old charged with bringing gun loaded with 33 rounds to East High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old has been charged after police said he took a gun loaded with 33 rounds to East High School Tuesday. Police said school staff and security officers detained a student Tuesday after receiving information from another person that implicated the student had posted pictures on social media showing them in possession of a handgun.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

17-year-old accidentally shot by roommate mishandling gun in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old is recovering from a shooting in Franklinton early Monday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. along Cable Avenue. Police said the victim was accidentally shot by his roommate who was mishandling a gun on the front porch. The victim isn't pressing...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Football Fever: Ohio State to wear blackout uniforms against Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State is back in black. For the first time since 2019, the Buckeyes will wear all-black uniforms. The Buckeyes will suit up in their blackout alternative jerseys Saturday night against the visiting Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten opener. Ohio State teased the uniforms...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Halloween
myfox28columbus.com

Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun into Whetstone High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after police said he brought a handgun to Whetstone High School. Columbus police said officers responded to the school Tuesday for a report of a student who brought a handgun to school. School staff stopped the student as he...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man severely injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while inside a car Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road on a report of a shooting. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Murder charges filed against suspects in death of Short North bartender

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Murder charges have been filed against two men who attacked a Short North bartender who died days after the attack. Gregory Coleman Jr. died Saturday from injuries he sustained in a brutal attack on Sept. 5 outside Julep Bar on North High Street. Chrystian Foster...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Education Association forms a new coalition to further mission

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four weeks after Columbus Education Association (CEA) members voted to strike, they're celebrating and looking toward the future. CEA hosted an appreciation day for families and community members to thank them for their support during the strike. "It’s just a way for CEA to say...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

'Person of interest' sought in deadly southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are hoping to identify a person of interest wanted in connection with a homicide in August. Police said two people exchanged gunfire behind a CVS Pharmacy on Parsons Avenue and Frebis Avenue on Aug. 6. Antom Stargell, 19, was dropped off at Nationwide...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Is the coronavirus pandemic over? An OhioHealth doctor weighs in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — President Joe Biden said in a "60 Minutes" interview on CBS Sunday night that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past but that we still have a problem with COVID. As of last Thursday, Ohio reported 20,500 new cases, a third straight week...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day looks ahead to Big Ten opener vs. Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day addressed reporters at his weekly media availability Tuesday afternoon and expressed mostly positive feelings about another night game. Saturday's Big Ten opener brings West Division rival Wisconsin to Columbus for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Ohio Stadium. No. 3 OSU...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy