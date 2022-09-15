Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The 60th Farm Science Review to showcase the newest technology in agricultureThe LanternLondon, OH
Concert Review: Jaden ends ‘summertime in Columbus’ at Back to School ConcertThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Definitely one of the best’: Stroud’s physical, mental talents increase Heisman, NFL Draft stockThe LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
ODNR awards Columbus Zoo $500,000 for wildlife conservation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has awarded the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium $500,000 for wildlife conservation efforts in the state. ODNR said the money will be used for facility upgrades to the Freshwater Mussell Conservation and Research Center and for conservation...
myfox28columbus.com
50 Dates and 50 States: TikToker goes on nationwide journey to find his match
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a new world of dating these days. TikTok bachelor Matthew Wurnig is on the hunt for his perfect match with his show 50 Dates & 50 States. The series, a fresh spin on reality dating shows, premieres on YouTube and chronicles the dating life of the 23-year-old.
myfox28columbus.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Nationwide Arena in December, tickets $29 for this week only
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's almost holiday season, which means the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back. This winter, they are touring their show, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve at the Nationwide Arena on December 23rd at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Band members Kayla Reeves and Al Pitrelli preview their...
myfox28columbus.com
Canine Companions DogFest spreads awareness for service dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Today is National Service Dog Day, a day to celebrate the four-legged friends who play a huge role in helping humans. Canine Companions Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator Emily Oliver and Puppy Raiser Carolyn Odom join Good Day Columbus to spread awareness for service dogs.
myfox28columbus.com
Reynoldsburg man carves out names for himself as The Pumpkin Guy, hosts master classes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's no better way to say hello to fall than with pumpkins. For one Reynoldsburg man, that's his specialty. World-renowned pumpkin carver Deane Arnold has tips that can take your Halloween to the next level. Arnold holds the 2018 Guinness World Record for Gigant-o'Lantern. His...
myfox28columbus.com
Two Hilltop homes riddled with bullets during a rash of shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in west Columbus say they are living in fear after their two homes were shot up last week. "All of a sudden we heard, boom, boom, boom," said Roy Ferrell. "My daughter had sawdust on her. I had sawdust chips all over me." Ferrell...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio business owner reflects on Great Britain's ambiance on the day of the Queen's burial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On the somber day of Queen Elizabeth II's burial, Good Day Columbus chats with Wanderlust Shops' Gita Chari Mattes live from London with a check in on how things are on ground. Wanderlust Shops is a lifestyle store with unique gift finds from around the...
myfox28columbus.com
Neighbors stunned over toddler locked in 'cage' in deplorable conditions
LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found this week locked up in a cage at a rural Hocking County home. The parents are set to appear in court Wednesday. It’s a disturbing case, and it has neighbors and the community stunned. Janice Stephenson is a grandmother and...
myfox28columbus.com
Combatting crime with connection at Northland Unity Festival
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus organizations joined forces to bring the Northland community together with the goal of making it stronger. "The more we get together, the better it will be for all of us," said Rubye Kyles, who has lived in Northland for more than 46 years.
myfox28columbus.com
17-year-old charged with bringing gun loaded with 33 rounds to East High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old has been charged after police said he took a gun loaded with 33 rounds to East High School Tuesday. Police said school staff and security officers detained a student Tuesday after receiving information from another person that implicated the student had posted pictures on social media showing them in possession of a handgun.
myfox28columbus.com
17-year-old accidentally shot by roommate mishandling gun in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old is recovering from a shooting in Franklinton early Monday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. along Cable Avenue. Police said the victim was accidentally shot by his roommate who was mishandling a gun on the front porch. The victim isn't pressing...
myfox28columbus.com
The Football Fever: Ohio State to wear blackout uniforms against Wisconsin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State is back in black. For the first time since 2019, the Buckeyes will wear all-black uniforms. The Buckeyes will suit up in their blackout alternative jerseys Saturday night against the visiting Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten opener. Ohio State teased the uniforms...
myfox28columbus.com
Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun into Whetstone High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after police said he brought a handgun to Whetstone High School. Columbus police said officers responded to the school Tuesday for a report of a student who brought a handgun to school. School staff stopped the student as he...
myfox28columbus.com
Man severely injured in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while inside a car Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road on a report of a shooting. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center.
myfox28columbus.com
Murder charges filed against suspects in death of Short North bartender
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Murder charges have been filed against two men who attacked a Short North bartender who died days after the attack. Gregory Coleman Jr. died Saturday from injuries he sustained in a brutal attack on Sept. 5 outside Julep Bar on North High Street. Chrystian Foster...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Education Association forms a new coalition to further mission
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four weeks after Columbus Education Association (CEA) members voted to strike, they're celebrating and looking toward the future. CEA hosted an appreciation day for families and community members to thank them for their support during the strike. "It’s just a way for CEA to say...
myfox28columbus.com
'Person of interest' sought in deadly southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are hoping to identify a person of interest wanted in connection with a homicide in August. Police said two people exchanged gunfire behind a CVS Pharmacy on Parsons Avenue and Frebis Avenue on Aug. 6. Antom Stargell, 19, was dropped off at Nationwide...
myfox28columbus.com
Is the coronavirus pandemic over? An OhioHealth doctor weighs in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — President Joe Biden said in a "60 Minutes" interview on CBS Sunday night that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past but that we still have a problem with COVID. As of last Thursday, Ohio reported 20,500 new cases, a third straight week...
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect in northeast Columbus catalytic converter theft caught on security camera
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle on East Dublin Granville Road. Police said the man stole the catalytic converter from the vehicle as it sat in a parking lot in...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day looks ahead to Big Ten opener vs. Wisconsin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day addressed reporters at his weekly media availability Tuesday afternoon and expressed mostly positive feelings about another night game. Saturday's Big Ten opener brings West Division rival Wisconsin to Columbus for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Ohio Stadium. No. 3 OSU...
