Gavin Newsom must sign this wage theft bill into law
"The only solution is to put the force of state law behind UC's 'equal pay' policy."
'Deeply distressed': Bay Area shuttle service says it no longer owns buses seen carrying migrants
"We've been getting lots of calls, and I keep telling people we sold them months ago."
Assault near UC Berkeley campus being investigated as anti-Asian hate crime
A possible anti-Asian hate crime is being investigated near the University of California, Berkeley campus after someone threw rocks at another person, according to authorities. An aggravated assault was reported Monday at about 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ellsworth Street and Durant Avenue, according to the University of California...
California just legalized 'human composting.' Not everyone is happy.
The church says that the process was developed for cows, not humans.
Part of California's Highway 1 closed, shelter-in-place issued for Moss Landing
A power plant fire triggered road closures and a shelter-in-place warning Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Berkeley pizza chain Sliver has opened a new Bay Area restaurant
The vegetarian pizza shop sells just one type of pizza per day on a sourdough crust, just like Cheese Board.
A racial reckoning over a festival's disrespect toward Asians in Monterey Bay: Will its demise bring healing?
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Walking the oceanfront footpath toward the fabled fish-packing warehouses of Cannery Row, Randy Sabado stops at a historical mural. As always, he grimaces. It depicts white men and women strolling in Victorian dress, Japanese abalone divers on the hunt at sea and Chinese villagers fishing...
All the features coming to San Francisco's forthcoming waterfront park
What will soon become India Basin Waterfront Park has been an abandoned boatyard for 30 years.
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
Gap makes mass layoffs in San Francisco, New York and Asia
Global clothing titan Gap is laying off 500 employees, the company confirmed to SFGATE on Tuesday.
DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
San Francisco residents, tourists already seem sick of Dreamforce
A healthy chunk of people in San Francisco seem less than enamored by Dreamforce.
Here’s where the most rain has fallen in the San Francisco Bay Area so far
"Any little bit helps."
One of San Francisco's strangest homes just hit the market
For $13.5 million, half a house in San Francisco could be yours.
Here's how much rain fell in the SF Bay Area, more to come Monday
A cold front swept the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering refreshing soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended.
Downtown San Francisco restaurants are anticipating massive crowds for Dreamforce
"Dreamforce is astronomically impactful for the whole city," said one restaurant owner.
Chicago state senator indicted in red-light camera scandal
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago state senator was indicted Tuesday on federal charges that he sought a bribe to oppose legislation that would have required a statewide evaluation of red-light camera systems. Sen. Emil Jones III, the latest public official implicated in the bribery scheme, also was charged with...
The Daily 09-20-22 What's in store for the most expensive park in SF history
A project to transform a defunct boatyard into a waterfront park linking 64 acres of open space along the city's often-overlooked far southeast corner finally broke ground Wednesday, after 10 years of planning. The area has been fenced off and inaccessible to the public for three decades – it was even featured in the opening sequence of "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," in which a preacher stands on a milk crate in front of the property, shouting, "This is your home! Do something!" And something is finally being done.
Fatal Collision On Interstate 880 Near David Road
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision late Monday on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the Davis Road off-ramp. The CHP received reports beginning at 11:53 p.m. from callers who saw or heard the crash, reportedly involving a black SUV on the right hand side of the highway. The incident caused no reported lane closures.
After sad closure, ex-employees of Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe plan to reopen the Emeryville diner
Three former employees will take over ownership of the 20-year-old diner.
