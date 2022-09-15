ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

SFGate

Assault near UC Berkeley campus being investigated as anti-Asian hate crime

A possible anti-Asian hate crime is being investigated near the University of California, Berkeley campus after someone threw rocks at another person, according to authorities. An aggravated assault was reported Monday at about 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ellsworth Street and Durant Avenue, according to the University of California...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
SFGate

Chicago state senator indicted in red-light camera scandal

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago state senator was indicted Tuesday on federal charges that he sought a bribe to oppose legislation that would have required a statewide evaluation of red-light camera systems. Sen. Emil Jones III, the latest public official implicated in the bribery scheme, also was charged with...
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

The Daily 09-20-22 What's in store for the most expensive park in SF history

A project to transform a defunct boatyard into a waterfront park linking 64 acres of open space along the city's often-overlooked far southeast corner finally broke ground Wednesday, after 10 years of planning.  The area has been fenced off and inaccessible to the public for three decades – it was even featured in the opening sequence of "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," in which a preacher stands on a milk crate in front of the property, shouting, "This is your home! Do something!" And something is finally being done.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Fatal Collision On Interstate 880 Near David Road

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision late Monday on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the Davis Road off-ramp. The CHP received reports beginning at 11:53 p.m. from callers who saw or heard the crash, reportedly involving a black SUV on the right hand side of the highway. The incident caused no reported lane closures.
SAN LEANDRO, CA

