ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

American skater Malinin lands first quad axel in competition

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0O8C_0hwVT8Cv00

Ilia Malinin made history late Wednesday when the 17-year-old wunderkind, and the heir apparent to Olympic champion Nathan Chen among American figure skaters, successfully landed the first quad axel in competition.

Malinin pulled off the four-and-a-half revolution jump while winning the lower-level U.S. Classic in Lake Placid, New York, before a small crowd in a mostly empty arena. It nonetheless sent shockwaves through the sport as the final and most difficult of the quadruple jumps had finally been conquered.

“It felt really good. When I’m practicing it, it’s pretty easy for me to figure out how to get the right timing and everything to have it be a good attempt,” said Malinin, whose supreme confidence in his jumping ability is evidenced by use of “quadg0d” on his social media platforms. ”To do it in competition is a different story because you have nerves and pressure that can get in the way of that. So I have to treat it like I’m at home and it feels pretty good.”

Chen, who for now has stepped away from the sport following his triumph at the Beijing Olympics, has toyed with the jump in practice. And two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu was unsuccessful in trying to land it at the Winter Games.

But there had been brief snippets of video Malinin had put out on social media over the past six months that indicated it was a work in progress. There were some reports from his training camp that he had landed the quad axel in practice.

What makes the axel more difficult than the other quads — the flip, toe flip, lutz, salchow, loops and toe loop — is that skaters face forward when they enter the jump, forcing them to complete an extra half revolution. Even the triple axel is hard enough that most women, and many men, have trouble getting it right.

“I had an idea for trying it for a little while now. March or April was when I really started to work on the technique and try to improve it,” Malinin said. “(Hanyu) definitely inspired me to try it here.”

Malinin put the jump first in his free skate, set to “Euphoria” by Labrinth and choreographed by Shae-Lynn Bourne, when he knew that he would be freshest. The base value of 12.50 is more than any other jump, and the 1.00 that Malinin received in grade-of-execution from the judging panel indicated they considered it clean.

“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen anyone do on the ice,” said Adam Rippon, a member of the 2018 Olympic team.

Malinin scored 185.44 points for his free skate and 257.28 points in total to win the competition. Kevin Aymoz of France was second with 236.17 points while Malinin’s American teammate, Camden Pulkinen, was third with 219.49 points.

Malinin was born in Virginia to Russian-born Uzbekistani skaters Tatiana Malinina and Roman Skorniakov. He’s been considered the next big thing in American figure skating for years. He won Junior Grand Prix events in France and Austria, along with the world championship last year, and was second to Chen at the U.S. championships.

In most Olympic years, that would have made him a lock for the team. But officials with U.S. Figure Skating use a series of factors in making their decision, and they bypassed him in favor of adding Vincent Zhou and Jason Brown.

Chen ultimately won gold in record-setting fashion. He joined Zhou in skating the team competition, where the Americans won a silver medal that could still be elevated to gold pending the results of a Russian doping investigation.

Meanwhile, Malinin continued to work away from the spotlight on a jump that some thought impossible.

“Ilia Malinin landed the first quadruple axel in history tonight at an event in Lake Placid, NY, home of so many great American sporting moments,” two-time U.S. Olympian Johnny Weir, now a figure skating analyst for NBC Sports, tweeted afterward. “ 4.5 revolutions in the blink of an eye. Bravo!”

The U.S. Classic is an early season event that doesn’t get the attention of the Grand Prix events, which begin with Skate America on Oct. 21 in Boston. Malinin is scheduled to make his senior debut there in a field that includes Olympic silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan, a two-time runner-up at the world championships.

Malinin’s other Grand Prix assignment this season is Nov. 25 in Espoo, Finland.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner’s wife offers sobering update

President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, on Friday. While he couldn’t provide the good news that the WNBA star would be returning home from a Russian prison, it was a chance to remind Griner’s family and Paul Whelan’s family that the U.S. government is doing everything it can.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Family News

President Joe Biden plans to hold in-person meetings at the White House with the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan — both of whom remain "wrongfully imprisoned" in Russia. These separate meetings will be the first in-person communication between Biden and the families. The sports world took to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
State
Virginia State
Lake Placid, NY
Sports
City
Lake Placid, NY
The Atlantic

America Is a Rich Death Trap

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Last week, the National Center for Health Statistics alerted Americans to two facts about life and death in the U.S. The first fact was sadly unsurprising: The coronavirus pandemic killed so many people that U.S. life expectancy fell from roughly 79 in 2019 to 76 in 2021—the largest two-year decline in nearly a century. The drop was sharpest among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, whose life expectancy fell to 65, close to the national average during World War II.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
MLS
24/7 Wall St.

20 Longest-Reigning Monarchs in History

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II this week signals the end of an era in Great Britain. When she ascended the throne in 1952, the sun had yet to set on the Union Jack, with British colonies and possessions on every continent of the globe. By the time she died, only a few islands in […]
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuzuru Hanyu
Person
Labrinth
The Associated Press

G7 nations to take tougher line on trade with China

BERLIN (AP) — The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to take a tougher, more coordinated stance toward China when it comes to trade, Germany’s economy minister said Thursday. After a two-day meeting with fellow G-7 officials, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck told reporters that discussions about China were part of an effort to ensure high international trade standards and to prevent Beijing from using its economic might to steamroll other nations. “The naivety toward China is over,” Habeck said, referring to Germany’s own position on China. “The time when one said ‘Trade, no matter what,’ regardless of the social or humanitarian standards, ... is something we shouldn’t allow ourselves anymore.” He said Germany would work to persuade the European Union to establish “a more robust trade policy toward China and respond as Europeans to the coercive measures that China takes to protect its economy.”
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Wartime Leaders in History

Whether it is running the affairs of state or directing complicated military maneuvers, age has not necessarily been a hindrance to wartime leadership. (These are the countries with the oldest leaders.) To compile a list of the oldest wartime leaders in history, 24/7 Tempo consulted sources including Britannica and Historynet. Besides leaders of nations, we […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Quad#U S Figure Skating#Figure Skaters#American#U S Classic
Grant Piper News

Wreck of Rare World War I Destroyer Found

The United States did not lose many ships during World War I, especially when compared to World War II. Most of the US-flagged ships destroyed during World War I were merchant ships and freighters. The only four surface ships to be confirmed lost during World War I as the result of enemy mines or torpedoes only numbered four. There was one destroyer, one armored cruiser, one battleship, and one Coast Guard vessel confirmed destroyed by enemy activity, according to data compiled by the US Merchant Marine.
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 10 -16, 2022

From Britain and the royal family coming to terms with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to Ukraine´s successful offensive against Russia, to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz winning the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week. The selections was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
524K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy