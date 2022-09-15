Read full article on original website
Safford Library kicks off The Big Read with The Bear at SalsaFest
The NEA Big Read will feature The Bear by Andrew Krivak. Graham County will come together to read and celebrate The Bear by Andrew Krivak. SAFFORD – The Safford City-Graham County Library will launch its National Endowment for the Arts Big Read program exploring The Bear by Andrew Krivak with a SalsaFest booth on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24. The NEA Big Read in Graham County is presented in partnership with Friends of the Safford Library, the Gila Valley Arts Council, The Graham County School Superintendent’s Office, the Graham County Chamber of Commerce, and Eastern Arizona College, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Escape to Egypt this Thursday at the Clifton Train Station
Contributed Photo: The Escape to Egypt art show and belly dancing will be held at the Clifton Train Station on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 3 – 7 p.m. The Clifton Train Station Art Depot will serve as the virtual transportation hub to Egypt this Thursday, Sept. 22, for the “Escape to Egypt” art show and reception. The event will be held Thursday, from 3 – 7 p.m., and will include belly dancing.
Jail Booking Report for Sept. 13 – 19
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Sept. 13 – 19, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. September...
