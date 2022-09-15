Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
One Madison Avenue’s Tower Expansion Begins Steel Assembly in Flatiron District, Manhattan
Construction is rising on One Madison Avenue, a 27-story commercial expansion in the Flatiron District. Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox and developed by SL Green, the National Pension Service of Korea, and Hines, the project involves the gut renovation and expansion of a former eight-story structure and will yield 1.4 million square feet of office space. AECOM Tishman is the general contractor for the property, which occupies a full block bound by East 23rd and 24th Streets and Madison Avenue and Park Avenue South.
New York YIMBY
1661 Madison Avenue Nears Completion in East Harlem, Manhattan
Construction is nearing completion on 1661 Madison Avenue, a eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure will yield 14 rental units. Construction Experts LLC is the general contractor for the property, which is located between East 111th Street to the north and Tito Puente Way to the south.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 190 East 205th Street in Bedford Park, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 190 East 205th Street in Bedford Park, The Bronx. Located between Ground Concourse and Lisbon Place, the lot is three blocks from the Bedford Park Boulevard subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Moshe Katz of Quick Builders LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
20 East 110th Street Tops Out in East Harlem, Manhattan
Construction has topped out on 20 East 110th Street, an eight-story mixed-use building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studio and developed by A&R Properties Group, the 80-foot-tall structure will yield 36,746 square feet with 25 rental units spread across 17,283 square feet, 7,000 square feet of community facility space, and 3,000 square feet of commercial space. SS Construction Experts is the general contractor for the property, which is alternately addressed as 1650 Madison Avenue and located at the corner of Madison Avenue and Tito Puente Way.
