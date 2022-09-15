Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Related
22 WSBT
Osceola Man Killed in Crash
An Osceola man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while walking. It happened Monday, just after 11 P.M. on Harrison Road, near Beech Road. Police have not yet released the man's name. The driver of the car stayed on scene and is cooperating with the...
22 WSBT
Juvenile pedestrian injured in accident in Elkhart
We are learning more about a juvenile who was injured in a car-pedestrian accident in Elkhart early today. It happened around 3:45 Monday afternoon near the intersection of Johnson and Orange Streets on the city's north side. A truck was traveling northbound on Johnson and struck the 12-year-old. Police indicate...
95.3 MNC
Osceola man dead after crash
An Osceola man died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle. The collision happened around 11 p.m. on Monday, Sep. 19, on Harrison Road near Beech Road. The 31-year-old man was walking at the time he was struck. The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating...
WNDU
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car Monday night. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 10000 block of Harrison Road in Osceola. Officials tell 16 News Now the male victim died on scene. The FACT team is leading the investigation. The driver is cooperating.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
School bus involved in crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A school bus was involved in a crash in Marshall County on Monday, according to Marshall County dispatch. Just before 4 p.m., dispatch confirmed the crash happened on State Road 331 near 11A Road. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the incident. Crews are...
22 WSBT
Nearly all lead service lines have been replaced in Benton Harbor
Major progress in Benton Harbor's battle against lead in the water. The city says it has now replaced 90-percent of its water lines. This project started months ago after lead in water was traced back to old pipes in the city's infrastructure. So far, 4-thousand water service lines have been...
abc57.com
Five injured following two-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured a total of five people at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 40 at 6:48 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The first vehicle involved was a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by...
abc57.com
13-year-old dies in crash in LaGrange County
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A 13-year-old died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 5 on Friday, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department. At 3:43 p.m., a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling south on S.R. 5, at the intersection of County Road 700 South,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Elkhart man accused of burglary in Bourbon
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested for burglary and other charges following an incident in Bourbon on Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:31 p.m., deputies were notified of a report that a man had broken into a residence in the 5000 block of...
abc57.com
Section of State Road 19 closed due to crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 19 is closed Thursday evening due to a crash, according to Elkhart County dispatch. A call came in at 3:13 p.m. reporting the crash at the intersection of S.R. 19 and County Road 32. Dispatch said three to four vehicles were...
Kalamazoo man dead after early morning shooting
Officers in Kalamazoo are investigating what led up to a shooting early Saturday morning that left a man dead.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Silver Lake Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:29 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2300 block CR 950S, Silver Lake. Matthew D Kneller reported the ignition was punched on a recreational vehicle in an attempt to steal it. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Sheriff: SUV carrying Rep. Walorski was driving left of center, speeding before fatal crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — The SUV carrying Rep. Jackie Walorski was driving left of center in an attempt to execute a pass and speeding right before a fatal August crash that killed Walorski, two of her staffers, and a woman from Nappanee, according to a report issued Friday by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
WANE-TV
Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
22 WSBT
Police investigating after student said man attempted to grab her from car
According to Walkerton Police Department, at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a 15-year-old student reported being approached by a white male that attempted to grab her from his car near John Glenn High School. He then followed the student for several blocks. The Walkerton Police Department was contacted and on...
hometownnewsnow.com
Details of Walorski Accident Revealed
(Elkhart County, IN) - More light has been shed on the cause of the August 3 crash in Elkhart County that claimed the lives of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and three others. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has wrapped up the investigation of the accident. According to an eyewitness, police say...
22 WSBT
One injured in SR 19 crash
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
22 WSBT
Regional Development Authority Board funds 19 community projects with 40-million-dollars
Imagine having 40 million dollars to give with the goal of making our community better. The Regional Development Authority Board chose today what non-profits would get some of the money. The 40-million-dollars had to be divided between 59 applicants. A tough decision since fully funding every single request would have...
22 WSBT
1.2-billion-dollar power plant in Niles holds ribbon cutting
Niles, Mich. — A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday in Niles, recognizing what city officials hope will kickstart other future investments. That’s how much is invested to become one of the largest natural gas power plants in the country, and it’s up and running in Niles. More...
Police chase ends in crash in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – A police chase ended in a crash Friday morning in Kalamazoo. A 26-year-old person was arrested for fleeing and eluding and weapons charges on Sept. 16, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. There was a vehicle pursuit before the car crashed on West...
Comments / 0