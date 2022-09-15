ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

22 WSBT

Osceola Man Killed in Crash

An Osceola man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while walking. It happened Monday, just after 11 P.M. on Harrison Road, near Beech Road. Police have not yet released the man's name. The driver of the car stayed on scene and is cooperating with the...
22 WSBT

Juvenile pedestrian injured in accident in Elkhart

We are learning more about a juvenile who was injured in a car-pedestrian accident in Elkhart early today. It happened around 3:45 Monday afternoon near the intersection of Johnson and Orange Streets on the city's north side. A truck was traveling northbound on Johnson and struck the 12-year-old. Police indicate...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Osceola man dead after crash

An Osceola man died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle. The collision happened around 11 p.m. on Monday, Sep. 19, on Harrison Road near Beech Road. The 31-year-old man was walking at the time he was struck. The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating...
OSCEOLA, IN
WNDU

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car Monday night. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 10000 block of Harrison Road in Osceola. Officials tell 16 News Now the male victim died on scene. The FACT team is leading the investigation. The driver is cooperating.
OSCEOLA, IN
abc57.com

School bus involved in crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A school bus was involved in a crash in Marshall County on Monday, according to Marshall County dispatch. Just before 4 p.m., dispatch confirmed the crash happened on State Road 331 near 11A Road. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the incident. Crews are...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Nearly all lead service lines have been replaced in Benton Harbor

Major progress in Benton Harbor's battle against lead in the water. The city says it has now replaced 90-percent of its water lines. This project started months ago after lead in water was traced back to old pipes in the city's infrastructure. So far, 4-thousand water service lines have been...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Five injured following two-vehicle crash in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured a total of five people at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 40 at 6:48 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The first vehicle involved was a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by...
abc57.com

13-year-old dies in crash in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A 13-year-old died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 5 on Friday, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department. At 3:43 p.m., a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling south on S.R. 5, at the intersection of County Road 700 South,...
abc57.com

Elkhart man accused of burglary in Bourbon

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested for burglary and other charges following an incident in Bourbon on Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:31 p.m., deputies were notified of a report that a man had broken into a residence in the 5000 block of...
abc57.com

Section of State Road 19 closed due to crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 19 is closed Thursday evening due to a crash, according to Elkhart County dispatch. A call came in at 3:13 p.m. reporting the crash at the intersection of S.R. 19 and County Road 32. Dispatch said three to four vehicles were...
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Silver Lake Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:29 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2300 block CR 950S, Silver Lake. Matthew D Kneller reported the ignition was punched on a recreational vehicle in an attempt to steal it. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following...
SILVER LAKE, IN
WANE-TV

Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
22 WSBT

Police investigating after student said man attempted to grab her from car

According to Walkerton Police Department, at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a 15-year-old student reported being approached by a white male that attempted to grab her from his car near John Glenn High School. He then followed the student for several blocks. The Walkerton Police Department was contacted and on...
WALKERTON, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Details of Walorski Accident Revealed

(Elkhart County, IN) - More light has been shed on the cause of the August 3 crash in Elkhart County that claimed the lives of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and three others. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has wrapped up the investigation of the accident. According to an eyewitness, police say...
22 WSBT

One injured in SR 19 crash

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
22 WSBT

1.2-billion-dollar power plant in Niles holds ribbon cutting

Niles, Mich. — A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday in Niles, recognizing what city officials hope will kickstart other future investments. That’s how much is invested to become one of the largest natural gas power plants in the country, and it’s up and running in Niles. More...
NILES, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Police chase ends in crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – A police chase ended in a crash Friday morning in Kalamazoo. A 26-year-old person was arrested for fleeing and eluding and weapons charges on Sept. 16, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. There was a vehicle pursuit before the car crashed on West...
KALAMAZOO, MI

