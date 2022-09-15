Read full article on original website
Howard County man killed in rollover crash in Boone County
A Howard County man is killed in a single-vehicle crash in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a crash on North Wagon Trail Road, near East Dash Street, just north of Columbia, Friday night. Deputies say Alexander Mears, 23, of Fayette, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, ran off the side of the road, and began overturning, coming to rest on its top in the roadway. Mears was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, an adult woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Dixon man seriously injured in Cole County motorcycle crash
A Pulaski County man is seriously injured when he wrecks his motorcycle in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Thomas Buttner, 35, of Dixon, crested a hill while passing in a no passing zone on Old Bass Road in Eugene Saturday afternoon. Buttner’s bike ran off the side of the road and struck a fence line, ejecting him.
St. Louis-area teen seriously injured in Franklin County crash
A St. Louis-area teen is seriously injured in a crash in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old boy from Fenton was driving on Highway 100, at St. John’s Road, early Saturday morning, when he ran off the side of the road and overturned.
Jefferson City man accused of running from officers, hiding in woods on east end of town
A Jefferson City man is charged with resisting arrest after running from officers on the east end of town. Cornell Manley II, 38, was taken into custody late Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, an officer spotted Manley outside a home in the 1100 block of East Dunklin Street. The officer knew Manley was a parole absconder on charges of assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The officer says when he shouted Manley’s name, Manley ran inside the home, then out the back, and into the woods.
Crawford County man seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Vienna
A Crawford County man is seriously injured when he wrecks his motorcycle in Maries County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Troy Downs, 58, of Steelville, was traveling on Highway 42, three miles west of Vienna Saturday night when his bike ran off the side of the road and struck a fence.
Illinois man accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Lake Ozark
An Illinois man is accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Miller County. Ryan Gaddy, 46, of Granite City, Illinois, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and fourth degree assault. According to court documents, a woman reported that Gaddy tried to grab her and pull her into a vehicle in...
Gasconade County man seriously injured in head-on crash in Franklin County
A Gasconade County man is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Edward Rolfes, 52, of Hermann, was driving on Highway Z near Berger Saturday afternoon when he crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming SUV head-on. Rolfes was taken to Mercy...
Franklin County man seriously injured in wrong way crash, cited for DWI
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in an apparent alcohol-related, wrong-way crash near St. Clair. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says David Martin, 51, of Villa Ridge, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-44 just before 1:00 this morning, when he hit another driver head-on. Martin was...
Cooper County man seriously injured in crash near Pilot Grove
A Cooper County man is seriously injured in a one-car crash southwest of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Ryan Houltzhouser,29, of Pilot Grove, drove too fast into a curve on Highway 135 Friday night. His car ran off the side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned several times, ejecting him.
Updated: Maries County authorities responding to early morning house explosion near Vienna
Update: One person is killed in a house explosion in Maries County. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a house explosion in the 11000 block of Highway V in Vienna around 3:00 this morning. However, neighbors reported hearing the sound of the explosion around 1:00.
Jefferson City teen to stand trial as adult for April shooting with injuries
A Jefferson City teen is being held without bond, accused of shooting two women five months ago. Allen Vaughn, 17, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He was certified to stand trial as an adult last week. The Jefferson...
Man suspected of killing Columbia man gets tentative trial date
A tentative trial date is set for an Iowa man accused of murdering a Columbia man last fall. Mark Achterberg, 37, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Justin Stidham, 32. Stidham was shot November 8 at a home just north of Columbia. When...
Elderly Franklin County man killed in motorcycle crash near St. Clair
An Elderly Franklin County man is killed in a motorcycle crash east of St. Clair. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Nova Davis, 72, of Villa Ridge, lost control in a curve on Highway HH Thursday afternoon. He then ran off the side of the road and down an embankment before being ejected as his bike overturned.
Jefferson City man accused of severely injuring his two-month old son
A Jefferson City man face felony child abuse charges after deputies find his two-month-old son, unresponsive, in his care. Kristopher Ruiz, 28, is charged with child abuse, first-degree domestic assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken into custody Friday and is being held without bond, after being deemed a danger to the community. A bond review hearing is scheduled for September 30.
Missouri NAACP hosting voter rally, voter registration events in Jefferson City today
The Missouri NAACP is hosting a rally to action in Jefferson City this evening, as part of the National Voter Registration Day. The rally will be held in front of the Jefferson City NAACP office on High Street from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. NAACP member Julie Allen encourages people to bring signs that explain why voting rights are important to them. She says the NAACP has concerns about the voter ID bill that was recently passed in Missouri.
Columbia City Council to adopt budget tonight, JC Council could follow suit
The Columbia City Council is expected to adopt its budget for the upcoming fiscal year tonight. The City Council has heard public comment on the budget during two past council meetings. Tonight’s meeting will take place in city hall at 7:00. One of the items included in the budget...
