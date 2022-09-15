Read full article on original website
Week 2 of Fall Mack Days is under way
MISSOULA, Mont. — Week 2 of fall Mack Days is underway. Anglers are trying to reel in a chance for cash prizes. In the current standings, Mack Days veteran Larry Ashwell of Missoula is leading the way with 201 trout after his best day ever with 93 on Friday.
Comment period extended for Holland Lake Lodge expansion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead National Forest is seeking public opinion on an expansion and upgrade proposal for Holland Lake Lodge. The proposal says the historic getaway in the Swan Valley, outside Condon, needs preservation work to the old lodge, barn and manager’s cabin. So far, more than...
All Nations Health Center to host suicide prevention training
MISSOULA, Mont. — The All Nations Health Center will host a suicide prevention gatekeeper training for Montana Native Youth and their families. The training, "Question, Persuade, Refer” will give people the tools to respond when someone is concerned about a friend or family member. The QPR suicide training...
All Nations Health Center to hold Covid-19 vaccine clinic
MISSOULA, Mont. — The All Nations Health Center will hold Covid-19 vaccine clinics starting this Thursday. Clinics will be held this Thursday and next Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Another clinic will be held on Oct. 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to the...
Public hearing on Missoula City Council agreement with TDS Metrocom to take place Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new cable provider is coming to the Missoula area. The City Council approved a franchising deal after nearly a year of negotiations with TDS Metrocom, which says it will connect more than 35,000 homes and businesses in Missoula and Lolo to fast internet speeds, an all-digital tv service, and a variety of phone options.
FWP to host bear education events in Bitterroot Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff will host two bear education events in the Bitterroot Valley to educate people on how to avoid bear conflicts. The events take place in Darby this Wednesday and Florence next Wednesday. FWP released the following information:. Montana Fish, Wildlife &...
Missoula Co. offers radon testing kits to residents
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City-County Health Department is offering home radon testing kits for residents. Officials said radon levels can be up to five times the national average in Missoula County and is the leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. Specialized kits are $10. To learn...
Missoula City Council holds public hearing on new cable provider
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council took public comment Monday night on a new cable and internet provider for the area. Council approved the deal with TDS Metrocom last fall after almost a year of talks. The company plans to connect more than 35,000 homes and businesses in...
CSKT lowers fire danger to moderate
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes District of Fire have lowered fire danger to moderate for the Flathead Indian Reservation. Burning debris is not allowed until Oct. 1 and burning permits are not being issued currently. Officials released the following information:
Fall Harvest Festival returns to Fort Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Fall Harvest Festival returns to Fort Missoula this weekend, bringing apple cider, crafts and games. The family-friendly event will have something for everyone to enjoy. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday and is free and open to the public. Organizers...
Trail of Bales brings decorative hay bales to Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — Voting is underway in Ronan for the 12th annual Trail of Bales. There are currently 35 entries taking part in this year's Harvest Fest tradition. Visitors can follow the Trail of Bales map to see the decorative bales and vote on their favorite creation. "This is...
MHP participates in railroad safety week
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol will participate in a Railroad Safety Initiative this week. Troopers will be stationed at railroad crossings to provide information about safety on the tracks. Throughout the week, stories and safety tips will be shared.
Accident slows traffic on Reserve St.
MISSOULA, Mont. — A traffic accident near the intersection of Reserve Street and Union Pacific Street has slowed traffic. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Mission Valley United Methodist Church to host Peace Pole Celebration
MISSOULA, Mont. — On Wednesday, the Mission Valley United Methodist Church will host a Peace Pole Celebration at 5:30 p.m. The peace pole is inscribed with "May peace prevail on earth" in several different languages. Participants will hear from guest speakers and eat international foods. Local drummers will play....
Helicopters to deliver lift towers at Lookout Pass Ski Area
MISSOULA, Mont. — Helicopters will be in the Lookout Pass area on Monday as they fly lift towers into position for the New Eagle Peak Quad Chairlift. The resort is sharing pictures from the ground on the progress so far. It says this lift will open 500 acres of...
Ravalli County Sheriff's Office seeks owner of money found in Florence
MISSOULA, Mont. — No one has stepped forward to claim a large amount of money. The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office posts that a good Samaritan found a significant amount of cash Saturday in the Florence area, and it hopes to return it to the owner. Deputies are thanking the...
Blodgett Lake Fire grows to over 2,200 acres, other fire updates
MISSOULA, MT — The Blodgett Lake Fire has grown to 2,270 acres on Saturday, according to incident commander Dough Turman. The fire started on Aug. 29, due to lightning strike. Two helicopters, six crews, two engines, nine pieces of heavy equipment and 199 personnel are working to put out...
Arrest made in Park Co. homicide investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kadin Lewis, 20, has been arrested as a suspect in a Park County homicide, according to Park County Sheriff Brad W. Bichler. Officials have identified the victim in the homicide as 32-year-old Casey Anderson. Park County Sheriff's deputies found the body of Anderson in a camper...
Fall means flu season, health departments encourage flu shots
MISSOULA, Mont. — September and October are prime months to get the yearly flu vaccine. The vaccine is recommended for anyone 6 months and older and is available now. “It is very important that folks get their flu shots in September October, to help protect them throughout that flu season,” said Sara Heneman, director of Missoula city county health services. “Certainly, we see a number of illnesses every year, hospitalizations and fewer deaths associated with flu than COVID. But it's still an important vaccine to help protect you from influenza.”
Montana football receives accolades headed into 1st conference game
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana football received multiple accolades heading into their first conference matchup this year. On Monday, the Griz were voted by both the FCS Coaches Poll Top 25 and FCS Media Poll Top 25 to second place overall. This comes after UM's 49-14 win over Indiana State...
