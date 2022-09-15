ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Grice Connect

Scenes from the 33rd Annual Brooklet Peanut Festival

Thousands were in downtown Brooklet on Saturday, September 17, for the 33rd annual Brooklet Peanut Festival. This was a much anticipated return of the event after a two-year hiatus. The parade kicked off the festival along Parker Avenue, winding from Ken’s IGA to Denmark’s Furniture, both Brooklet landmarks. Citizens lined...
BROOKLET, GA
Grice Connect

Jurassic Quest roars into Savannah Oct. 28

Jurassic Quest, the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America, is ROARING through Savannah October 28-30! The event will be held at the Savannah Civic Center and will have more rides, activities, and dinosaurs than ever before. Hours for the tour are as follows: Friday, October 28,...
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

5 Great Savannah Burgers plus 2

Thanks to those who joined us for our season premiere of Eat It and Like It with Jesse Blanco. We mixed it up this week, but in doing so, offered you a look at 5 great burgers in Savannah. If you missed it, here they are. Keep two things in mind: We all know about Green Truck Pub. We loved their burgers. We are going for 5 others. And…this is not a ranking. At all.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Brooklet Peanut Festival returns to Bulloch County

BROOKLET, Ga (WSAV) — A beloved tradition in Brooklet made its return today after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The 33rd Annual Brooklet Peanut Festival kicked off Saturday with a parade of floats, beauty queens and marching bands. Of course, the peanut was on full display—as well as several vendors and live music. Volunteers […]
BROOKLET, GA
blufftonsun.com

Old Town going through growing pains with business turnovers

The business complexion of Old Town is changing. In the past two months, there have been seven retail businesses that have shut down in the one-square-mile downtown of Bluffton. But as one door closes for some business owners, another door opens, and there are a slew of new businesses moving...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Hometown Hero: Willie DeLoach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Willie DeLoach doesn’t just take care of everything participants need at the Savannah Adult Daycare Program. He’s the reason most of them are there. “There are a lot of words you could use, but I’m just going to say a kind gentleman,” Ronnie Mungin said.
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

The Fight Against Food Insecurity in Savannah

Food insecurity has no face. Whether low income, no income, college student or a family of 5, anyone can experience this silent phenomenon defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. “Most of our clients do have jobs. They go to work every...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah restaurant damaged in fire set to reopen to public

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A popular Savannah restaurant will be re-opening its doors on Tuesday. Belford's Savannah, located at City Market, will open at 4 p.m. for dinner service. A kitchen fire back in April closed the restaurant for several months. Belford's is known for its seafood, steaks and wines.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern prepares for 2022 Homecoming

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Eagle Nation prepares to celebrate this weekend. Georgia Southern University has events all week to mark Homecoming 2022. Students lined up to get their 2022 Homecoming shirts. The theme will be Back to the 2000′s, students who may not have seen CD’s got the chance to decorate a few.
STATESBORO, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

(Opinion) Why I Will Never Go Back to GA

Towards the end of August, the Enmarket Arena received a special visit from folk rock band, The Lumineers. When the band announced their Brightside World Tour in February, Savannah was not on the list. In April, The Lumineers added more dates and locations to the tour and Savannah became a part of the North American leg of their tour.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Hours, days of waiting paid off with sighting of rare bird

I’ve been known to sit for hours waiting for the fox to come out of her burrow in my community, the eaglets to take their first flight at Widgeon Point, and the baby red-headed woodpeckers at Del Webb nature preserve to be fed. Most recently, I spent two weeks...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

SCHEDULE: Savannah Jazz Festival 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Jazz Festival returns this year for its 41st festival. It’s set to kick off Tuesday, Sept. 20 and runs through Sept. 25. WSAV News 3 is proud to once again partner with the Savannah Jazz Festival. Check out the full schedule below, and log on to wsav.com/savannahjazzfestival to watch live. Tuesday, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Visit the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library to take part in Library Card Sign Up Month

Libraries all over the country are encouraging citizens to sign up for library cards as part of the American Library Association Library Card Sign-up Month in September —”a time when the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide join together to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.”
STATESBORO, GA
MetalSucks

Don’t Sleep on Savannah’s Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir

If you aren’t already familiar with The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, it’s time to get familiar. This Savannah, Georgia band are dropping their debut full-length, Slow Murder, October 14 via Graveface Records. Their sound is as weird and unclassifiable as they city they live in. In even cooler...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Goodbyes are hard at any age even at 91

This past week, I said my goodbyes to my grandmother Betty W. Grice. I have learned that goodbyes are hard at any age, even at 91. Betty was biologically my grandmother, but in life she was so much more than a grandmother to me. I called her Mama, because that is the major role she played in my life.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

