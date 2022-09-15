Read full article on original website
Scenes from the 33rd Annual Brooklet Peanut Festival
Thousands were in downtown Brooklet on Saturday, September 17, for the 33rd annual Brooklet Peanut Festival. This was a much anticipated return of the event after a two-year hiatus. The parade kicked off the festival along Parker Avenue, winding from Ken’s IGA to Denmark’s Furniture, both Brooklet landmarks. Citizens lined...
Jurassic Quest roars into Savannah Oct. 28
Jurassic Quest, the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America, is ROARING through Savannah October 28-30! The event will be held at the Savannah Civic Center and will have more rides, activities, and dinosaurs than ever before. Hours for the tour are as follows: Friday, October 28,...
eatitandlikeit.com
5 Great Savannah Burgers plus 2
Thanks to those who joined us for our season premiere of Eat It and Like It with Jesse Blanco. We mixed it up this week, but in doing so, offered you a look at 5 great burgers in Savannah. If you missed it, here they are. Keep two things in mind: We all know about Green Truck Pub. We loved their burgers. We are going for 5 others. And…this is not a ranking. At all.
Brooklet Peanut Festival returns to Bulloch County
BROOKLET, Ga (WSAV) — A beloved tradition in Brooklet made its return today after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The 33rd Annual Brooklet Peanut Festival kicked off Saturday with a parade of floats, beauty queens and marching bands. Of course, the peanut was on full display—as well as several vendors and live music. Volunteers […]
blufftonsun.com
Old Town going through growing pains with business turnovers
The business complexion of Old Town is changing. In the past two months, there have been seven retail businesses that have shut down in the one-square-mile downtown of Bluffton. But as one door closes for some business owners, another door opens, and there are a slew of new businesses moving...
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Willie DeLoach
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Willie DeLoach doesn’t just take care of everything participants need at the Savannah Adult Daycare Program. He’s the reason most of them are there. “There are a lot of words you could use, but I’m just going to say a kind gentleman,” Ronnie Mungin said.
Zaxby’s announces new sauce-flavored popsicles
STATESBORO, Ga. — Are you looking for a summer cooldown? Zaxby’s is helping its customers savor the flavor in a new frozen treat, Saucesicles. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In a recent Facebook post, the fast-food chain let fans know that although they...
thegeorgeanne.com
The Fight Against Food Insecurity in Savannah
Food insecurity has no face. Whether low income, no income, college student or a family of 5, anyone can experience this silent phenomenon defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. “Most of our clients do have jobs. They go to work every...
WJCL
Savannah restaurant damaged in fire set to reopen to public
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A popular Savannah restaurant will be re-opening its doors on Tuesday. Belford's Savannah, located at City Market, will open at 4 p.m. for dinner service. A kitchen fire back in April closed the restaurant for several months. Belford's is known for its seafood, steaks and wines.
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern prepares for 2022 Homecoming
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Eagle Nation prepares to celebrate this weekend. Georgia Southern University has events all week to mark Homecoming 2022. Students lined up to get their 2022 Homecoming shirts. The theme will be Back to the 2000′s, students who may not have seen CD’s got the chance to decorate a few.
thegeorgeanne.com
(Opinion) Why I Will Never Go Back to GA
Towards the end of August, the Enmarket Arena received a special visit from folk rock band, The Lumineers. When the band announced their Brightside World Tour in February, Savannah was not on the list. In April, The Lumineers added more dates and locations to the tour and Savannah became a part of the North American leg of their tour.
blufftonsun.com
Hours, days of waiting paid off with sighting of rare bird
I’ve been known to sit for hours waiting for the fox to come out of her burrow in my community, the eaglets to take their first flight at Widgeon Point, and the baby red-headed woodpeckers at Del Webb nature preserve to be fed. Most recently, I spent two weeks...
Brooklet’s ‘Ghost Road’ comes to life on the big screen Friday
The Legend of the Ghost Road comes to life on the big screen in Statesboro on Friday, September 23rd in downtown Statesboro. The film will focus on an old Brooklet legend of the same name. Nightly wanderers of the road have claimed to see strange lights during their travels and...
SCHEDULE: Savannah Jazz Festival 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Jazz Festival returns this year for its 41st festival. It’s set to kick off Tuesday, Sept. 20 and runs through Sept. 25. WSAV News 3 is proud to once again partner with the Savannah Jazz Festival. Check out the full schedule below, and log on to wsav.com/savannahjazzfestival to watch live. Tuesday, […]
wtoc.com
Salvation Army preparing for Stand Down for Homelessness Resource and Job Fair
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Salvation Army of Savannah is gearing up for its 18th annual Stand Down for Homelessness Resource and Job Fair, set to take place Tuesday. The Resource and Job fair has been virtual for the last several years, but this year, it’s back in person at the Salvation Army Community Center.
Visit the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library to take part in Library Card Sign Up Month
Libraries all over the country are encouraging citizens to sign up for library cards as part of the American Library Association Library Card Sign-up Month in September —”a time when the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide join together to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.”
MetalSucks
Don’t Sleep on Savannah’s Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir
If you aren’t already familiar with The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, it’s time to get familiar. This Savannah, Georgia band are dropping their debut full-length, Slow Murder, October 14 via Graveface Records. Their sound is as weird and unclassifiable as they city they live in. In even cooler...
Goodbyes are hard at any age even at 91
This past week, I said my goodbyes to my grandmother Betty W. Grice. I have learned that goodbyes are hard at any age, even at 91. Betty was biologically my grandmother, but in life she was so much more than a grandmother to me. I called her Mama, because that is the major role she played in my life.
The Post and Courier
Owner of Savannah's Back in the Day Bakery swings by Post House for specialty brunch
MOUNT PLEASANT — Back in the Day Bakery co-owner Cheryl Day has made her mark on the Savannah, Ga., community since opening the bakery serving scratch-made Southern goods with her husband Griffith in 2002. Day, a 2015 James Beard Award semifinalist in the Outstanding Baker category, last year released...
Food Lion | Feed the Boro monthly food drop Saturday at SHS
The Food Lion | Feed the Boro (FTB) monthly food drop in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, co-sponsored by Statesboro High School and Davis Marketing Company, is scheduled for this Saturday, September 17th beginning at 8 am at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard. FTB volunteers will...
