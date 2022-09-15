Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Surveillance photos released, reward offered in assault at Lower Macungie apartment complex
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are renewing the plea for help in figuring out who attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County earlier this summer. Surveillance photos were released of the two men believed to have jumped a 41-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township.
Teenage Boy Charged As Adult For Armed Robbery Outside Central PA Apartments: Authorities
A 16-year-old Mechanicsburg boy is being a charged as an adult in connection with an armed robbery, authorities say. Daud Aden, of the 600 Block Cumberland Pointe Circle, was one of two men who approached a vehicle in the parking lot outside an apartment complex off of Geneva Drive on Friday, Sept. 16, around 10:30 p.m., according to a release by Upper Allen Township police.
'Armed, Dangerous' Murder Suspect Wanted In Cecil County For Shooting Man With Ex: Police
A murder suspect who confronted a man at his ex-girlfriend’s home in front of their child is wanted in Maryland. The Elkton Police Department issued an alert on Monday, Sept. 19 for Mikal Djuan Keller, who is wanted following a fatal shooting in the 100 Block of Rudy Park over the summer.
Man Stabbed After Confronting Car Thieves Outside Montgomery County Home, Police Say
A man was stabbed after confronting car thieves outside his home in Montgomery County, authorities said. Officers responding to the 200 block of Grove Avenue in Cheltenham found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, local police said. The unidentified victim was taken...
WFMZ-TV Online
Case moves forward for man accused of stabbing father in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man accused of stabbing his father in Bethlehem may face trial. All charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault, were waived for court Monday in the case against Sean Leaser, 22, according to online court records. His next court date is a formal arraignment and pretrial...
fox29.com
Police: String of robberies plague one road in Delaware County, armed suspects sought
DELAWARE COUNY - Authorities in a normally quiet Pennsylvania community are investigating a string of robberies involving men in ski masks approaching residents right outside their homes. The Haverford Township Police Department said one of the robberies happened last Friday night on County Line Road when an armed man emerged...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lansford police seek man wanted in indecent exposure incident
LANSFORD, Pa. - Police are a looking for a man accused of lewd conduct in a Carbon County community. The man allegedly exposed himself to a woman walking past a park in Lansford. Police say they're still trying to figure out who the man is. Anyone with information is asked...
Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars
A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
Suspects At Large After Armed Robbery Of Bucks County Gas Station: Police
Images have been released of two men who robbed a gas station employee at gunpoint in Bucks County, authorities said. The masked suspects walked into the Sunoco A-Plus located at the corner of Route 309 and Hilltown Pike around 3 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, Hilltown Township police said. The...
Chester County Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child In Car
A Chester County man was charged after police said he was driving drunk with a child in the car, authorities said. A West Chester police officer conducted a traffic stop on a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, police said. They didn't specify why the car...
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Look For Hold-Up Suspect In Ridge Avenue Robbery
Security cameras work 24/7 . Even at 7:42 AM, which is when police said the male in the below video walked into the Conoco gas station on the 1800 block of Ridge Ave. and announced a hold up. He pulled a gun and waved it in front of the clerk, The clerk gave the suspect $200.00 and then the suspect ran away on foot , south on19th Street from Girard Avenue.
fox29.com
Police: Dispute between groups erupts into double shooting, killing woman in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An argument between two groups quickly escalated into a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one, and left another fighting for theirs. Police say the dispute began around 5:40 a.m. on the 1700 block of Lehigh Avenue, where a man in his 30s was shot three times. He is said to be in critical condition.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Police investigate gunfire in area of hookah lounge
Allentown police are investigating gunfire in the area of a hookah lounge early Sunday morning. Police said shots were fired in the area of the Synergy Hookah Lounge on Union Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Police said --so far -- they're getting very little cooperation from anyone who was there at...
CBS News
Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner announces conviction, sentencing for attempted murder of a Church's Chicken employee
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a defendant for the attempted murder of a Church's Chicken employee that occurred in 2016 in North Philadelphia. In addition to his weekly gun violence update, community leaders and survivors will discuss anti-democratic efforts to remove DA Krasner from office for his policies.
Tow truck driver sought for fatal hit-and-run in Germantown
Police say a tow truck ran a red light and crashed into the 51-year-old man's car, killing him.
WFMZ-TV Online
18 arrested in drug investigation along Route 22 in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Authorities arrested more than a dozen people over the last few months in a drug investigation in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Eighteen people are facing charges after a multi-agency investigation into drug activity along Route 22 in Clinton Township, said the county prosecutor's office. The FBI...
phl17.com
North Philadelphia: Woman fatally shot in the face, man shot in the neck and head survives
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 1700 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 5:37 am Sunday. According to police, a 32-year-old woman was shot in the face by an unknown shooter. She...
Teen ran stop sign before fatal crash in Lehigh County, police say
An 18-year-old Hershey man ran a stop sign before a fatal collision Saturday night on Route 309 in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. Gabriel R. Whitesell was driving a 1997 Honda Civic about 8:30 p.m. west on Mountain Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Route 309, police said. A 2018 Dodge Journey heading north on Route 309 slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County DA wants to buy your guns
Law enforcement officials in Northampton County are taking an alternative approach to reduce gun violence. The county district attorney's office and several police and fire departments are holding a gun buyback event on Saturday, Oct. 1. It's the first in a series of events. Residents can bring rifles, handguns, shotguns...
abc27.com
York County husband charged in wife’s stabbing death
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with criminal homicide after a woman was found dead in her home in York County and the county coroner ruled her stabbing death a homicide. On Friday, Sept 16, police charged 55-year-old Long Nguyen with one count of criminal...
