WacoTrib.com
Startup Waco partners with Progage for Baylor NIL opportunities
Progage and Startup Waco announced a new partnership Monday to help Baylor student-athletes maximize their NIL earning potential. In collaboration with Startup Waco’s GXG program, Progage will focus on identifying brands and partners to elevate Baylor student-athletes’ NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) local and national marketing opportunities. Progage is...
WacoTrib.com
‘They are a little different’ — Underdog Baylor prepping for stiff road test at Iowa State
When Baylor coach Dave Aranda dissects Iowa State, he sees a team he wants to emulate. Matt Campbell’s squads always play physical, smart football. Enviable offensive balance is complemented by a defense that makes few mistakes and soaks in fundamentals like required reading. Following last week’s 42-7 blowout of...
WacoTrib.com
Waco tribal descendant to speak at Tuesday lecture
A descendant of the Waco indigenous tribe that once lived in the area and gave the city its name will speak on that history Tuesday night at the Historic Waco Foundation’s annual fall lecture, joined by Indigenous ACE, a Texas-based education and cultural group that will demonstrate dances from other tribes.
WacoTrib.com
Snickers, Starburst plant in Waco slashes water, energy use with new system
The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco makes colorful products such as Starburst, Skittles and Snickers, but green has become a favorite there. Its latest nod to conservation and treating the Earth and its resources kindly is a $15 million on-site water treatment plant designed to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions while cutting water use and generating energy.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Kansas City Star. September 20, 2022. Editorial: Derek Schmidt wants Kansas to be more like Ron DeSantis’ Florida? Has he lost his mind?. If Derek Schmidt likes Ron DeSantis’ Florida so much, he ought to buy a timeshare in Boca, but leave the cruel immigration policies, reckless COVID-19 protocols and divisive rhetoric where it is.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Indianapolis Business Journal. September 16, 2022. Editorial: Leaders must act to ensure more students attend college. The percentage of Indiana high school graduates who go to college has been shrinking in recent years—but the rate dropped precipitously during the first year of the pandemic, falling 6 percentage points to 53%.
WacoTrib.com
Man, 70, dies in fall at Alabama waterfall park
GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man's name hasn't been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
WacoTrib.com
New Mexico woman found dead, husband is arrested in Kansas
TOME, N.M. (AP) — A missing New Mexico woman has been found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas in connection with the case, according to authorities. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by family members on Sept. 6.
WacoTrib.com
Low-interest loans available following storms in WVa
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and people affected by severe storms and flooding in West Virginia last spring, the U.S. Small Business Administration said. The declaration covers Cabell County and adjacent counties of Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne in West Virginia and Gallia...
WacoTrib.com
Alex Jones makes 1st appearance outside Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A defiant Alex Jones showed up at a Connecticut courthouse Tuesday and hurled insults at the judge overseeing a trial to determine how much he owes for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax. Jones spent just a...
WacoTrib.com
Waco council set to ink $47.5M deal with Floyd Casey developers
A development agreement the Waco City Council will vote on Tuesday for the housing and retail project at the former Floyd Casey Stadium site includes just over $47 million in public investment over 15 years. The council is set to approve $19.2 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone No. 4...
WacoTrib.com
Governor: Mountain Parkway expansion coming to Magoffin Co.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited eastern Kentucky to highlight plans to expand the Mountain Parkway. The planned four-lane expansion in Magoffin County would stretch 13 miles from US 460 in Salyersville to Kentucky Highway 404 in Prestonsburg. The governor's office said extending the parkway this way would cause fewer disruptions and impacts to homes and businesses, as opposed to extending along the Kentucky 114 corridor.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. September 16, 2022. Perhaps the lesson from the Legislature’s massive pork barrel spending sprees is this: Leave a billion dollars lying around, and politicians will find a way to spend it, and not always for the benefit of the taxpayers. That is, as long as there’s no way to hold them accountable.
WacoTrib.com
Driver of Alabama bus with 40 kids aboard faces DUI charge
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (AP) — A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com...
WacoTrib.com
Officials: Kansas deputy used Taser on child with autism
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state law enforcement oversight board reprimanded a Kansas sheriff's deputy who used his Taser on a 12-year-old boy with autism while the boy was handcuffed and hogtied in the deputy's vehicle. However, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training chose not to...
WacoTrib.com
City of Waco set to sell $2 million property to the Salvation Army
The Waco City Council is set Tuesday to approve selling a 10-acre lot at 1324 La Salle Ave. for $2 million to The Salvation Army, which plans to consolidate its homeless shelters and other services there. The city bought the land in January with the intention of selling the land...
WacoTrib.com
Dump of menhaden in Gulf brings latest calls for regulation
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana conservation groups are renewing calls for tougher regulations on the state's least-regulated fishery after a fishing boat let loose huge numbers of dead fish off the state's southwest coast. The Advocate reports that the dump of menhaden — also known as pogy or...
WacoTrib.com
Minnesota man charged with making threats to kill US senator
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator. Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail, in Elk River, Minnesota, on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is due in court Tuesday. It was not clear if he had retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.
WacoTrib.com
2-year-old boy fatally injured in driveway in Maine
NAPLES, Maine (AP) — A 2-year-old boy was fatally injured in a driveway when his father failed to see him while moving a pickup truck and camper trailer, state police said. The parents immediately took the unresponsive toddler to the Naples Fire Department, where emergency crews were unable to revive him, state police spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement.
