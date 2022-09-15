ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salzburg Sporting Director Christoph Freund Hints At Chelsea Switch

By Melissa Edwards
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGmwf_0hwVQbQ000

The RB Salzburg director has been linked with a move to West London as Todd Boehly searches for his man.

Reports from across the week have detailed Chelsea's search for their new sporting director and their growing interest in RB Salzburg's Christoph Freund.

Since the new Todd Boehly-led administration took over the Blues at the start of the year, following the collapse of the Roman Abramovich era, some club-wide changes have swept through the hierarchy - most notably the recent dismissal of Thomas Tuchel.

But the next piece on the agenda is bringing in a sporting director who fits Boehly's vision in the same way Graham Potter had.

Whilst there has been some positive progress in their pursuit of Freund, the 45-year-old is yet to make any firm decisions on his future in football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028h8H_0hwVQbQ000
Mateo Kovacic shaking hands with Freund following Chelsea v Salzburg.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"I've had exchanges with Chelsea from time to time. We spoke more often a month or two ago because they were interested in [Benjamin] Sesko," he told Sky Sport Austria .

"The new owners are interested in how we do it with young players, how we integrate them into the first team. But you do that again and again with other clubs – that's it.

"Chelsea is a huge club in transition. I can't say exactly what will happen in the next few weeks and months.

"You should never rule anything out in football and Chelsea are such a huge club. But I'm sports director in Salzburg and I really enjoy it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhW89_0hwVQbQ000
Freund and Salzburg head coach Matthias Jaissle

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

The man who discovered the likes of Sadio Mane and Erling Haaland would be a huge catch for the London outfit, and one more major piece of the Boehly-Chelsea puzzle.

