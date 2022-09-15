ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

KSLTV

South Fork fire 50% contained

SALT LAKE CITY — Fire managers said the South Fork Fire burning in Provo Canyon south of Vivian Park was 50% contained Tuesday. It has burned about 23 acres of brush and grass since it was first reported Monday, but lightning was suspected of starting the fire a few days earlier.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Fire damages 10 cars in UVU parking lot

OREM, Utah — Fire investigators determined an engine malfunction was to blame in a fire that destroyed three cars and damaged several others in a parking lot at the Utah Valley University campus over the weekend. “When you get dispatched to a car fire, you expect one unit involved...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

8 vehicles damaged after 3 catch fire on UVU property

OREM, Utah — A total of eight cars were damaged over the weekend after three of them caught fire in Orem. The incident happened at 4:53 a.m. on Utah Valley University property, according to Chief Shaun Hirst with the Orem Fire Department. Hirst said three vehicles were on fire...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Bountiful school installs new water system after lead scare

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Over the summer, Saint Olaf Catholic School tested its drinking water as they do every year. This time, though, tests came back showing signs of lead in the water. The school’s principal came up with an action plan alongside Retego Labs, a water testing lab based...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KSLTV

Fire crews work to extinguish blaze in Provo Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Multiple agencies are responding to a new wildfire that broke out Monday afternoon in Provo Canyon. State fire officials estimate the South Fork Fire — located in Provo Canyon, south of Vivian Park — has burned 23 acres, as of approximately 9:30 p.m.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

One extricated, transported to hospital after South Ogden crash

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — One person was extricated and then transported to a local hospital Monday following a two-car crash in South Ogden. The incident happened at 4440 Washington Boulevard at approximately 4 p.m. South Ogden City officials said an extrication was performed at the scene and one patient...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Church announces sites for two US temples

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the location for two U.S. temples, as well as a groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple. Heber Valley Utah Temple. A groundbreaking ceremony for the Heber Valley Utah Temple will be held Saturday, Oct....
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah company examines mass grave to identify remains of Tulsa Race Massacre

MILLCREEK, Utah — A team of Utah experts with unique expertise has started to examine a grave site for hundreds of people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Sorting out the remains will not be easy for the team at Intermountain Forensics in Millcreek but recent advances in technology have made their work possible.
TULSA, OK
KSLTV

Police: Distracted driving causes rollover crash in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A driver ran a red light while texting, causing a two-car crash Sunday evening. According to South Ogden police Officer Olsen, the driver in the red Toyota Camry was texting as they approached 36 Street and Riverdale Road at approximately 5:24 p.m. The Toyota ran...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Multiple shots fired in fight outside party in Roy Saturday

ROY, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that involved several shots fired outside an event center near 5400 South and 1950 West in Roy. Officers responded to the scene 11p.m. Saturday where they discovered a party was being held nearby, many people had left. “The party goers from...
ROY, UT
KSLTV

BREAKING: Layton High School student stabbed, juvenile in custody

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton high school student was stabbed Tuesday afternoon, and the school was placed on “lockout” after the suspect fled. It was a normal day for most students like Jacob Thomas, a junior at Layton High School, until rumors of a fight started to spread.
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

One dead following motorcycle vs. car crash in Roy

ROY, Utah — One person has died following a crash at the intersection of 1900 West and 4800 South in Roy. Officer Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday when a motorcycle collided with a vehicle that was making a left turn.
ROY, UT

