KSLTV
South Fork fire 50% contained
SALT LAKE CITY — Fire managers said the South Fork Fire burning in Provo Canyon south of Vivian Park was 50% contained Tuesday. It has burned about 23 acres of brush and grass since it was first reported Monday, but lightning was suspected of starting the fire a few days earlier.
KSLTV
Fire damages 10 cars in UVU parking lot
OREM, Utah — Fire investigators determined an engine malfunction was to blame in a fire that destroyed three cars and damaged several others in a parking lot at the Utah Valley University campus over the weekend. “When you get dispatched to a car fire, you expect one unit involved...
KSLTV
8 vehicles damaged after 3 catch fire on UVU property
OREM, Utah — A total of eight cars were damaged over the weekend after three of them caught fire in Orem. The incident happened at 4:53 a.m. on Utah Valley University property, according to Chief Shaun Hirst with the Orem Fire Department. Hirst said three vehicles were on fire...
KSLTV
Bountiful school installs new water system after lead scare
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Over the summer, Saint Olaf Catholic School tested its drinking water as they do every year. This time, though, tests came back showing signs of lead in the water. The school’s principal came up with an action plan alongside Retego Labs, a water testing lab based...
KSLTV
Fire crews work to extinguish blaze in Provo Canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Multiple agencies are responding to a new wildfire that broke out Monday afternoon in Provo Canyon. State fire officials estimate the South Fork Fire — located in Provo Canyon, south of Vivian Park — has burned 23 acres, as of approximately 9:30 p.m.
KSLTV
Casey Scott previews Salt Lake County’s 7th annual Petapalooza
SALT LAKE CITY — The seventh annual Petapalooza will take place this Saturday at Wheeler Historic Farm, and Casey Scott talked with Salt Lake County Animal Services to preview the event. There will be a pet psychic, “tattoos” for dogs and kids and an opportunity for owned dogs to...
KSLTV
One extricated, transported to hospital after South Ogden crash
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — One person was extricated and then transported to a local hospital Monday following a two-car crash in South Ogden. The incident happened at 4440 Washington Boulevard at approximately 4 p.m. South Ogden City officials said an extrication was performed at the scene and one patient...
KSLTV
Hiker with flip-flops grateful to be alive after fall at Bridal Veil Falls
PROVO, Utah — A man who fell more than 30 feet while climbing Bridal Veil Falls with flip-flops is recovering from a broken back and said he is grateful to be alive during an exclusive interview with KSL TV. Justin Hill hiked up Bridal Veil Falls for the first...
KSLTV
Man hit by own truck trying to stop carjacking in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A scary and crazy situation sent a man to the hospital after police said he tried to stop another man from carjacking him. The situation unfolded in a neighborhood near 3200 West 3100 South in West Valley City early Monday morning. Amador Gabriel said...
KSLTV
A Utah train to Idaho? Salt Lake, Boise leaders are working to restore old service
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City and Boise leaders are currently working on a plan to restore a large portion of an old passenger rail line, providing new service from Salt Lake City to an area just northwest of Boise in the near future. The two cities submitted...
KSLTV
Church announces sites for two US temples
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the location for two U.S. temples, as well as a groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple. Heber Valley Utah Temple. A groundbreaking ceremony for the Heber Valley Utah Temple will be held Saturday, Oct....
KSLTV
‘It’s aliens!:’ Sewer technology causes mysterious music in homes, toilets
SALT LAKE CITY — People living in downtown Salt Lake City have reported hearing music amidst the construction. Musician Rosemary Olsen lives downtown, one block east of State Street. She said she heard a B augmented chord repeatedly outside of her window. “Just really kind of eerie, but it...
KSLTV
Utah company examines mass grave to identify remains of Tulsa Race Massacre
MILLCREEK, Utah — A team of Utah experts with unique expertise has started to examine a grave site for hundreds of people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Sorting out the remains will not be easy for the team at Intermountain Forensics in Millcreek but recent advances in technology have made their work possible.
KSLTV
Teen in custody after stabbing Taylorsville couple in home, police say
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police say a Taylorsville couple has been hospitalized after they were stabbed, and officers have taken a 15-year-old suspect into custody. Police said the suspect entered a home on Simper Lane near 4800 South Tuesday morning and stabbed both victims before fleeing the scene. A child...
KSLTV
Police: Distracted driving causes rollover crash in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A driver ran a red light while texting, causing a two-car crash Sunday evening. According to South Ogden police Officer Olsen, the driver in the red Toyota Camry was texting as they approached 36 Street and Riverdale Road at approximately 5:24 p.m. The Toyota ran...
KSLTV
Multiple shots fired in fight outside party in Roy Saturday
ROY, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that involved several shots fired outside an event center near 5400 South and 1950 West in Roy. Officers responded to the scene 11p.m. Saturday where they discovered a party was being held nearby, many people had left. “The party goers from...
KSLTV
BREAKING: Layton High School student stabbed, juvenile in custody
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton high school student was stabbed Tuesday afternoon, and the school was placed on “lockout” after the suspect fled. It was a normal day for most students like Jacob Thomas, a junior at Layton High School, until rumors of a fight started to spread.
KSLTV
One dead following motorcycle vs. car crash in Roy
ROY, Utah — One person has died following a crash at the intersection of 1900 West and 4800 South in Roy. Officer Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday when a motorcycle collided with a vehicle that was making a left turn.
KSLTV
Help available for power customers that need assistance paying high bills
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power customers are now getting August power bills and they are high. After a record hot summer, customers are now seeing the aftermath of that long string of triple-digit days. RMP officials say summer bills are generally about 30% higher than other months....
KSLTV
Can the 70-year-old landmark Kitty Pappas Steakhouse sign be saved?
WOODS CROSS, Utah — A Woods Cross man is putting out a plea to save a 70-year landmark — an old neon sign that could soon be shut off for good. The Kitty Pappas Steakhouse shut down last June. It will soon be gone. Still, George Pappas is hopeful the huge neon sign will remain.
