Mums the Word…UMO to hold fall plant sale

MOUNT OLIVE- “Growing mums is a lot like baking a cake,” said Jason Davis, University of Mount Olive Assistant Dean of the School of Agriculture and Biological Sciences. “There is a recipe that has been developed and shared over time to grow the best possible product. For our mums, we used a time table and practices such as applying fungicide, pinching, fertilizing and spraying that have been tested by others for years. The end product is amazing.”

Davis noted that the mums were planted at Kornegay Student Farm in June. Jacqueline Orange Fusion, Padre yellow, and Camina red mums will be available on Sept. 16, on a first-come, first-served basis for $6 each.

“Funds from these items will go to further the University’s ag programs, farm, and greenhouse,” Davis said. “Our purpose is to train future leaders, teachers, and growers who to produce these seasonal crops.”

The plant sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UMO greenhouse located at 205 Bert Martin Drive in Mount Olive. Quantities are limited and no pre-orders will be taken. For more information, contact Davis at RDavis@umo.edu.

