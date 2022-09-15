As we left the Chopin Theatre Friday night, after an appropriately spooky and decidedly well-sung performance of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street presented by Kokandy Productions, I commented to my guest how much I appreciated any show populated by a young, hungry cast. These performers so wanted to be a part of a production that they committed their evenings and weekends to its rehearsal and presentation. And sure enough, a quick check of the digital program confirmed it: among this talented ensemble are a full-time nonprofit attorney and at least one current theater student. The median age of the cast is somewhere in the late 20s (mmmmaybe early 30s), making it hard to believe these babyfaced actors are citizens of the rough and tumble cobblestone streets of mid-19th century London. But staged as it is in the round in Chopin’s downstairs theater, with a DIY rotating centerpiece and a production design that relies more on pantomime than actual props, the show becomes something to discover, an example of Chicago’s thriving storefront theater scene and the people committed to making it great.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO