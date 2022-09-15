Read full article on original website
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
McDonald's Moves Innovation Center to ChicagoBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Photos: Riot Fest’s Loaded Lineup Made for a Fantastic Day 1
Ah, Riot Fest. The last huge festival of the year took place this past weekend and it was the affair you’d expect it to be: amazing bands dazzling a crowded Douglass Park. Every year the fest brings some of the best bands to Chicago to dish out an alternative to the more mainstream mega festivals in town.
Review: Windy City Playhouse Serves Up Cocktails and Vitriol in Southern Gothic
Right out of the gate, I will say that the term ‘gothic’ certainly fits the story and the actions of the characters in Southern Gothic. Windy City Playhouse’s remount of Leslie Liautaud’s play peels back the layers of genteel Ashford, Georgia, in 1961. Jack Kennedy is in the White House and every woman wants to embody the taste and poise of Jackie Kennedy. It’s the New Frontier and optimism can surely overcome all of the pain and secrets of a group of lifelong friends in their little corner of Georgia. That is until the facade begins to crumble.
Review: In Time for Halloween, Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Arrives with Strong Vocals, Clever Staging
As we left the Chopin Theatre Friday night, after an appropriately spooky and decidedly well-sung performance of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street presented by Kokandy Productions, I commented to my guest how much I appreciated any show populated by a young, hungry cast. These performers so wanted to be a part of a production that they committed their evenings and weekends to its rehearsal and presentation. And sure enough, a quick check of the digital program confirmed it: among this talented ensemble are a full-time nonprofit attorney and at least one current theater student. The median age of the cast is somewhere in the late 20s (mmmmaybe early 30s), making it hard to believe these babyfaced actors are citizens of the rough and tumble cobblestone streets of mid-19th century London. But staged as it is in the round in Chopin’s downstairs theater, with a DIY rotating centerpiece and a production design that relies more on pantomime than actual props, the show becomes something to discover, an example of Chicago’s thriving storefront theater scene and the people committed to making it great.
Review: At Steppenwolf Theatre, Miz Martha Washington’s Crazy Dreamscape Offers Comic History Lessons and Discomfort
Leaving the theater after seeing this wise and hysterically funny play, my first thought was, I would like to see this produced in Florida, where the governor and legislature have decreed that slavery cannot be discussed in schools—for fear of making students uncomfortable. It can be healthy to be uncomfortable. Laughter that arises from discomfort can be healing, wounding and thought-provoking.
Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 9/15 and Beyond
Summer is still winding down but the weather is still pretty damn nice (during the day at least) and you know we’ll keep it going as long as we can. Sunday looks like there will be some more rain, hopefully not as bad as last weekend’s flash flooding, but events will be doing their best to stay afloat.
Review: Court Theatre’s Arsenic and Old Lace Serves Up a Mild Cocktail
Joseph Kesselring’s 1941 Arsenic and Old Lace is a familiar property, frequently revived and indelibly captured on film in Frank Capra’s 1944 movie starring Cary Grant. Its popularity is well deserved. A classic mid-century American farce, it has more than its share of slamming doors, clueless cops, and endearing oddballs. And to that tried-and-true mix, it famously adds a special dose of dark—murderous—humor: in an almost-bucolic Brooklyn, two little old ladies are poisoning lonely old men with their homemade elderberry wine (dosed with just the right combo of arsenic, strychnine and a touch of cyanide).
Preview: Riot Fest Kicks Off Tomorrow in Douglass Park
It may just be another weekend in Chicago for some, but for music fan it’s time for Riot Fest to highlight the weekend with their eclectic mix of alternative rock, hip hop, and beyond! With so many festivals happening it’s been hard to keep track of all of them but Riot Fest has always stood as one of the best. They strive to bring some more hard hitting lineups in the game. There is something for every one. Whether your looking for a modern hip hop star/upcoming tag team wrestler like Action Bronson, grotesque monsters who can shred with the best of them like GWAR, or indie rock royalty in the form of Sleater Kinney, Riot Fest has you covered.
Review: Take the Kids—Take Yourself—to See Leonardo, a Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster at Chicago Children’s Theatre
It was a rainy Sunday morning, so what’s the best thing to do (as an alternative to staying in bed)? About a hundred parents and kids—and I—thought the best thing to do was go to the Chicago Children’s Theatre. And it was the right decision because we saw the most delightful play for children of all ages: Leonardo, A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster.
Review: Art and Politics at War in Chagall in School by Grippo Stage Company
Art is enmeshed in the politics of the Russian revolution in James Sherman’s new play, Chagall in School, now being staged by Grippo Stage Company at Theater Wit. Georgette Verdin directs this world premiere, based on events in the life of artist Marc Chagall and featuring a star-studded roster of famous artists of the period. Sherman’s dialogue is crisp and well-written to illuminate the divisions in this century-ago world of art and politics.
Review: Lyric Opera Opens a New Season with Lush, Classic Verdi and Strong Quartet of Voices in Ernani
For the uninitiated (and perhaps even for those clued in) thinking of going to the opera, the Lyric’s Ernani is likely what they have in mind. This lush 2022-2023 season opener is, from its 16th century Spanish setting to rich medieval costumes to a large and stage-filling chorus, is everything one has in mind when they think of the opera. And with a quartet of powerful pipes at its center, Verdi’s “love quadrangle,” as the program describes it, gets a vibrant and engaging staging on now through October 1.
Interview: Feeling Beatific—Jerry Cimino of the Beat Museum/Beatmobile
Jerry and Estelle Cimino are on the road, spreading the Beat Gospel to the world. As founders of the Beat Museum in San Francisco, they’ve made a mission of keeping the artistic and literary tradition of the Beat Generation alive. Briefly, for the uninitiated, the Beats were a largely literary movement of the 1950s that has since influenced innumerable artists, musicians, directors, and performers, as well as writers and poets. While there’s no specific Beat style—Jack Kerouac’s poetical quasi-fictional travelogues and memoirs don’t resemble William S. Burroughs’ fever dream texts about drug addiction and chatty anuses—common themes of sexual exploration, mysticism, improvisation, and rejection of conformity arise in their works.
Review: Lifeline Celebrates 40 years With Miss Holmes Returns
Lifeline Theatre is a mainstay of the arts scene in Rogers Park. They remain after BoHo Theatre moved to Lincoln Square, Theo Ubique moved to the Evanston side of the street, and Wisdom Bridge is long gone but fondly remembered. The talent and stagecraft have always been impressive and remain so with Miss Holmes Returns, written by Christopher M. Walsh and directed by Elise Kauzlaric, who also serves as the dialect coach. This is Sherlock Holmes of Baker Street done with a feminist twist.
Interview: Tim Samuelson and the Intangible of History
When Timothy Samuelson stood in the center of his windowless, crowded studio, surrounded by gorgeous artifacts of the past, I thought he might break into song. “Nothing in here doesn’t have a story,” he declared excitedly, gesturing to the old building ornaments and defunct classic products, the framed sketches and leather-bound books, that coated room 300 of the Mana Contemporary in Pilsen. Like most busy spaces, one gets the impression it would look much smaller if everything were removed. But I wouldn’t want to change a thing.
Chicago Jazz Festival 2022 in Review: A Brilliant Finale
The Chicago Jazz Festival’s return to in-person programming came to a wonderful and brilliant end. Despite the year off, the festival didn’t missed a step and continued on it’s mission to bring the jazz genre to the forefront of the Chicago music scene. Kris Davis Diatom Ribbons.
Interview: Hearts Beat Still—Maggie Schmieder, Author of Hopeful Hearts in Highland Park
Hopeful Hearts in Highland Park is author Maggie Duplace Schmieder’s attempt to make sense out of something senseless. She and her family attended the Highland Park Independence Day parade this July, where a mass shooter opened fire, killing 7 people and injuring 48 more. Schmieder, and her family, escaped—unharmed yet not unaffected, but also inspired.
Review: The Bliss Family Sets a Chaotic Table for Their Guests in Noel Coward’s Hay Fever at City Lit
A high farce, a comedy of manners, a play named after an irrelevant medical condition. Those would be a few ways to describe Noel Coward’s 1925 play, Hay Fever, now on stage at City Lit Theater. Terry McCabe’s crisp direction makes great use of Coward’s dialogue and McCabe paces his actors to emphasize the characters’ eccentricities.
Chicago Jazz Festival 2022 in Review: A Full Day of Maestros on Day 3
On day three of this year’s Chicago Jazz Festival, authors Kathy Hey and Bob Benenson spent the day taking in some modern jazz greats performing a myriad of styles from New Orleans jazz to a vocal marvel to more avant garde fare. Dancing in the Heat with Aurora Nealand...
Preview: Sizzling and Mellow Are on the Menu for the 2022 Chicago Jazz Festival
The Chicago Jazz Festival is spoken of in the same breath as some venerable institutions like Newport, Montreux, and Telluride. In fact, Chicago is known as a proving ground for many of the greats in jazz history. The Chicago Jazz Festival 2022 is happening now! A lot of neighborhood venues have been building up to the downtown Chicago gathering. The big deal starts today, Thursday, September 1. My Third Coast colleague Bob Benenson and I will be there to cover the festival. We hope to see you there in this time of re-emergence back into our beautiful city. Highlights of the festival include Donald Harrison, Henry Threadgill and Zooid, Bill Frisell, William Parker and his quintet, Miguel Zenón, Linda May Han Oh, and Jazzmeia Horn, among many others Admission is free to all performances.
Review: Driehaus Museum Exhibit Honors Richard Nickel’s Passion to Preserve Louis Sullivan’s Legacy
The Richard Nickel story is both tragic and inspiring. The architectural photographer and salvager of ornament from Louis Sullivan buildings was committed to the fight for historic preservation in the 1960s, the era of “urban renewal” and landmark demolition. The Driehaus Museum has just opened an exhibit of his work, titled Capturing Louis Sullivan: What Richard Nickel Saw.
Musicians Come From Across the World to Celebrate Joe Cassidy’s Life at Metro This Weekend
We lost many talented artists unexpectedly over the last few years of the pandemic without the ability to actually come together as a larger group and celebrate their lives. To me, it’s these celebrations that help those left behind find some measure of closure while helping enshrine a communal memory—mourning gives way to celebration which often creates the lasting memory of a soul’s impact on this earth.
