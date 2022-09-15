Read full article on original website
This Crazy Permanent Jewelry Trend Is Actually Here In Amarillo
Let's pretend that you have some major life event happening, or that you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that you want to share something with forever. At the same time, the thought of getting a tattoo to signify the eternal importance of whatever it is your celebrating makes you nervous.
Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building
I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
Announcing More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Closings, Did Amarillo Make the Cut?
An Amarillo store's national owner is playing a game of are we staying open, are we going to close once again? It's like a repeat of Oscar's Burritos, will it stay closed will it reopen?. It was announced recently that Bed, Bath and Beyond (BBB) are restructuring its business yet...
Then and Now: The Amarillo Tri-State Fair
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is always fun to attend. It's been an Amarillo tradition for 99 years. You have the food, and let's talk about the food for a bit. The Indian Taco is amazing, I had one this year and forgot that they are delicious. They have bacon covered everything. The corn dogs are on point this year if you like corn dogs. I don't like corn dogs, so I can't tell you how they taste. The mini donuts are an unbelievably delicious substitute this year for a funnel cake (that's if and only if you don't want a giant funnel cake). That's just to name a few of the food items.
It’s Not A Magic Kingdom. It’s Actually Donley County Courthouse.
Say what you want about Clarendon, but the town is fascinating. It was one of the first three settlements in the Texas panhandle. It was originally supposed to be a haven for those who valued their sobriety. The whole town moved because of the railroad. They also happen to have...
Gallery: Amarillo Has Changed A Lot Over the Years – Part One
If you grew up in Amarillo you get it. Things change. You may not like it. You miss some of the places that are now gone. We remember spending every Friday and Saturday night walking up and down the aisles of Hastings. We were looking for a great movie to take home. If the movie was not there we would go up front and check to see if anyone had returned the one we were hunting for.
Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo
It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers Stolen Auto Day: 1935 Ford Slantback
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a 1935 black Ford Slantback for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day,” which was reported stolen on Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to Crime Stoppers, the vehicle was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Amarillo Blvd. East and the last six of the […]
Full Smile Dental Foundation Offering Free Services
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AOMS and Full Smile Dental are working together to provide free dental care for those who don’t have insurance or can’t afford some of the procedures. This event is happening October 7th & 8th and they will provide cancer screening, extractions, checkups and...
Is The Amarillo Tri State Fair Safe To Go To After Shooting?
I'd hate to say it, but literally nothing surprises me these days. People simply can't act right, and I'm starting to come to terms with this. Mass shootings in schools and concerts, road rage going out of control, and now this. Last night, four people were injured, including a Potter...
Nothing Screams Halloween In Amarillo Like Giant Skeletons
Halloween is next month. Already we're starting to see area haunted house attractions getting into the spirit of the season. Speaking of Spirit, the iconic Halloween store already has a presence in town. Nothing screams Halloween in Amarillo, though, like a giant 12ft skeleton. The Massive Skeletons That Took The...
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. US-87 Southbound: The right lane, from Cherry Ave to Loop 335, CLOSED for patching projects. This project will be for Monday (19th), Tuesday (20th) and Wednesday (21st). The lane will be reopened daily before close of business.
First Freeze 2022
When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
1 man indicted for east Amarillo homicide in July
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County District Court in relation to a late July homicide that reportedly occurred at a school park in east Amarillo. According to an indictment filed in Potter County District Court on Sept. 15, 30-year-old Adrian Manuel Hinojos was indicted for the alleged homicide that […]
What caused Amarillo’s sudden increase in gas prices?
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to GasBuddy, the average Amarillo gas price went up by more than 24 cents in the past week, but other regions are not seeing the same type of increase. Judy Stark, the president of the Panhandle Producers & Royalty Owners Association (PPROA), said there are likely several reasons for the […]
Tis The Season For Porch Pirates in Amarillo
I hate that we live in a world where something like this even has to be said or done, but here we are talking about it again. We are getting into the season of online orders. Lots of people buy stuff online and they should feel safe enough to be able to have their packages delivered and expect them to be there on their porch when they get home.
Fall festival set for this Saturday at 6th Street in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to a fall festival this Saturday on 6th Street in Amarillo. The festival will have vendors and food trucks from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Lindi Leigh will sing from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
New clear bag policy in effect for the Amarillo Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This is the first year officials are enforcing a new “clear bag policy” for the Amarillo Tri-State Fair. “Make sure before you leave the house that you’ve located your clear bag,” says Brady Ragland, CEO, Amarillo Tri-State Exposition. “You don’t want to get all the way up to the gate and have to take all your items back to the car.”
Good & Bad News For Commuters Near Bolton In Amarillo
Road projects are nothing new in Amarillo. We're accustomed to it. One of my favorite questions to hear come from newcomers is when it it will all be done. Probably not for a while, at least that's what I tell them. So, heads up commuters near Bolton in Amarillo, I've...
Off-duty deputy, firefighter wounded in shooting at Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement are investigating a shooting at the Tri-State Fair. According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, a man opened fire on two deputies working off duty around 11:00 p.m. Monday night. One of the deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect. A deputy, a bystander,...
