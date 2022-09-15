Read full article on original website
pioneerpublishers.com
Festival Latino comes to Concord’s Monument Corridor Saturday, Sept. 25
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 20, 2022) — The Unity Council Festival Latino is a free, outdoor festival in Concord this Saturday. Organizers expect to bring over 10,000 people to the vibrant, culturally rich Monument Corridor. Enjoy world-class live music, family-friendly games, activities, and traditional Latin American artisans. Join the celebration...
Post COVID-19 epidemic of principal departures from local schools
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 19, 2022) — There has been so much turnover of high school principals, presidents and executive directors that at next spring’s graduation ceremonies there won’t be a top administrator at any of 10 local high schools handing out diplomas to the Class of 2023 seniors who was part of the graduate’s freshman year at their school.
So This Happened…Week of Sept. 12 through 18, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 18, 2022) — Even as E.J Phair closed it Concord location last month, a company official urged residents to patronize local restaurants and retailers. “Please support your local mom and pop business when you can. These businesses are what make your local communities unique...
Even without iconic smokestack, The Crossings still draws happy homeowners
A. What we know as The Crossings neighborhood was formerly the town called Cowell, built by Henry Cowell. He set up the Cowell Portland Cement Co. in 1908 on the 2,000-acre site. It processed limestone being dug from the hillside that is now behind Walnut Creek. The town included 54...
Pioneer Sports Shorts for September
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 20, 2022) — The Pioneer wants to publish your sports news. Please let us know about your sports news, special events, fund raisers, tryouts, signups and accomplishments. Youth leagues, clubs, schools and adult programs are all welcome to send us a rundown on what...
Obituary — Harry William ‘Chip’ Stewart III
CLAYTON, CA (Sept. 19, 2022) — Chip Stewart, 51, of Clayton, CA passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022 after a brave, two-plus year battle with cancer. Chip was born on August 25, 1970 to Bill and Libby Stewart in Charlotte, NC. Growing up, Chip was a talented competitive swimmer who spent many days and weekends at Barclay Downs pool. Chip also loved skiing, hiking, fine wine, music, and any and all games. Chip had a group of incredible friends from Charlotte who he stayed in touch with and remained close to over the years.
No matter your skill level, throw down at Red Ox Studios
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 18, 2022) — Red Ox Clay Studio is an oasis where a thriving community of clay artists works in an amazingly well-managed space in downtown Concord. Owner and founder Roger Yee became interested in ceramics as a sophomore at Foothill High School in Pleasanton in the 1980s. He remembers being fascinated by watching someone at the wheel, throwing a lump of clay and almost magically manipulating it into a symmetrical cylinder. That started Yee on a lifetime journey into claymaking.
Heirloom apples offer a taste of history at Concord’s Farmers Market
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 20, 2022) — The aroma of apple pie on a September day, the smooth flavor of homemade apple butter on toast or a tempting square of apple cake signals that fall is on its way. Your local farmers market has a seemingly endless selection of heirloom...
Contra Costa transitioning to updated COVID plans
CCH and all county employees have worked to ensure that all county residents have had access to testing, vaccines and treatment since the beginning of the pandemic. In March 2020, none of us could have imagined how much COVID-19 would impact our lives or for how long. Now, more than...
Latin musician goes solo as Chika Di
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 18, 2022) — Chika Di has more than 13,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Her music has been featured on HBO multiple times, and she’s shared the stage with famous acts like George Clinton and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. In 2006, 19-year-old Diana Trujillo moved...
