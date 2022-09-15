CLAYTON, CA (Sept. 19, 2022) — Chip Stewart, 51, of Clayton, CA passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022 after a brave, two-plus year battle with cancer. Chip was born on August 25, 1970 to Bill and Libby Stewart in Charlotte, NC. Growing up, Chip was a talented competitive swimmer who spent many days and weekends at Barclay Downs pool. Chip also loved skiing, hiking, fine wine, music, and any and all games. Chip had a group of incredible friends from Charlotte who he stayed in touch with and remained close to over the years.

