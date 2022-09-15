ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

ESPN Sioux Falls

Rare “Triple Dip” La Nina To Impact Winter in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin

NOAA is predicting another La Nina this year and says it will impact weather in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin this winter. This is the third straight year with a La Nina weather pattern and that is extremely rare - It's only happened twice in the last 70-years. Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said La Nina influences temperature and precipitation. Find out what that means for the winter of 2022/2023 below.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 23-25)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fashion and fall are the themes for many of this weekend's must-visit events!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Fall 2022 Fashion Week Minnesota. Various locations. Sept.18-24 Tickets vary in price. Get yours here. This week fall fashion comes to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota

If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Minnesota is on track for normal fall color season

Fall begins September 22nd and some of the leaves are starting to turn. Val Cervenka puts together the fall color predictions for Minnesota DNR using data from state’s climatology website. She says we’re on track for a normal year. This September we can expect elevated temperatures and rainfall....
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud

There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
townandtourist.com

20 Top Treehouse Rentals in Minnesota (Vast & Comforting!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Home to cold winters, beautiful wilderness, stunning lakes, and warm decadent food, Minnesota is a great place to take your next trip. When planning your next trip to this scenic Midwestern state, why not make it a little more memorable by staying somewhere unique.
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

Ripe for the Picking: Minnesota Apple Harvest 2022

Where do your tastes fall on the sweet-tart apple spectrum? I enjoyed a deliciously juicy First Kiss apple at the State Fair this year. One of the apples on the early end of the local harvest, it certainly hit the spot after cheese curds. I had my first taste of this new apple variety when it came out a few years ago—I like its tart/sweet flavor, so did my son, but my husband thinks it’s a little too tart for his liking. (Check out the post here if you’re curious to learn more about this variety.)
MINNESOTA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

Doobie Brothers Shine in Minnesota Concert

I knew a 4-hour fall road trip was in order upon hearing that the Doobie Brothers were playing at the Treasure Island Casino in Minnesota over the weekend. We had a little concern about the rain showers on our way to Welsh but - as if on cue - the rain stopped just as the Doobie Brothers took to the gigantic outdoor stage. It was as if the good Lord said, "You play 'Jesus is Just Alright With Me' and I'll make the showers go away."
MINNESOTA STATE
southsidepride.com

What’s happening on Selby Avenue in St. Paul

St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was the center of the Black community in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region for much of the 20th century. The intact Rondo neighborhood was economically active, social and self-supportive. The core of Rondo was demolished between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of the I-94 freeway. At least 650 families were displaced from the neighborhood, as well as many businesses and community locations.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS

Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
FUN 104

Top Minnesota Restaurants Where You Can Get Free Cheeseburgers Today

I know it can get super annoying to have all sorts of "fake" National holidays, like National Donut Day, or National Pizza Day. But you know what's NOT annoying about it? Free food. Today is a big one too because in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, companies are excited about National Cheeseburger Day and have some cheesy goodness just for you...for FREE (or really cheap).
MINNESOTA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

