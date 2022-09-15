Read full article on original website
Rare “Triple Dip” La Nina To Impact Winter in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
NOAA is predicting another La Nina this year and says it will impact weather in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin this winter. This is the third straight year with a La Nina weather pattern and that is extremely rare - It's only happened twice in the last 70-years. Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said La Nina influences temperature and precipitation. Find out what that means for the winter of 2022/2023 below.
Check Out This Magical Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 23-25)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fashion and fall are the themes for many of this weekend's must-visit events!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Fall 2022 Fashion Week Minnesota. Various locations. Sept.18-24 Tickets vary in price. Get yours here. This week fall fashion comes to...
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
What Does Another La Ninã Mean for Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Golf Pro Padraig Harrington Covers Giant South Dakota Bar Tab
It was an exciting week in Sioux Falls thanks to the annual Sanford International Open. The Sioux Empire welcomed PGA Tour Champions players and their caddies for one of the biggest sporting events in Sioux Falls. Some parties happened on and off the golf course. One celebration on Tuesday night...
Best South Dakota Beards Battle It Out For Local Charity
If you're known to have a stylish beard or you like raising money for great local charities, there's one South Dakota competition you can't miss. Some of the best beards in the Sioux Empire and beyond travel to Bottoms Up in Corson for the annual event dedicated to showing off sweet facial hair.
International Institute is latest to organize guaranteed income pilot project for those in need
An experiment by the International Institute of Minnesota has started with a topic that is attracting national interest. How fast would families get on their feet if they were only given checks for $750 per month for a year, as opposed to just directing new migrants toward a hodgepodge of governmental services such as food and housing assistance?
South Dakota Ranks 3rd Worst Among All States in This Category
No matter which way you slice it, South Dakota continues to be a great place to call home. However, there are always areas in which our cities, towns, and wild places can be improved upon. One report from 2021 by CNBC lists the Mount Rushmore state as needing some serious...
Minnesota is on track for normal fall color season
Fall begins September 22nd and some of the leaves are starting to turn. Val Cervenka puts together the fall color predictions for Minnesota DNR using data from state’s climatology website. She says we’re on track for a normal year. This September we can expect elevated temperatures and rainfall....
300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud
There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
20 Top Treehouse Rentals in Minnesota (Vast & Comforting!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Home to cold winters, beautiful wilderness, stunning lakes, and warm decadent food, Minnesota is a great place to take your next trip. When planning your next trip to this scenic Midwestern state, why not make it a little more memorable by staying somewhere unique.
Ripe for the Picking: Minnesota Apple Harvest 2022
Where do your tastes fall on the sweet-tart apple spectrum? I enjoyed a deliciously juicy First Kiss apple at the State Fair this year. One of the apples on the early end of the local harvest, it certainly hit the spot after cheese curds. I had my first taste of this new apple variety when it came out a few years ago—I like its tart/sweet flavor, so did my son, but my husband thinks it’s a little too tart for his liking. (Check out the post here if you’re curious to learn more about this variety.)
Doobie Brothers Shine in Minnesota Concert
I knew a 4-hour fall road trip was in order upon hearing that the Doobie Brothers were playing at the Treasure Island Casino in Minnesota over the weekend. We had a little concern about the rain showers on our way to Welsh but - as if on cue - the rain stopped just as the Doobie Brothers took to the gigantic outdoor stage. It was as if the good Lord said, "You play 'Jesus is Just Alright With Me' and I'll make the showers go away."
What’s happening on Selby Avenue in St. Paul
St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was the center of the Black community in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region for much of the 20th century. The intact Rondo neighborhood was economically active, social and self-supportive. The core of Rondo was demolished between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of the I-94 freeway. At least 650 families were displaced from the neighborhood, as well as many businesses and community locations.
South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS
Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
Top Minnesota Restaurants Where You Can Get Free Cheeseburgers Today
I know it can get super annoying to have all sorts of "fake" National holidays, like National Donut Day, or National Pizza Day. But you know what's NOT annoying about it? Free food. Today is a big one too because in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, companies are excited about National Cheeseburger Day and have some cheesy goodness just for you...for FREE (or really cheap).
Popularity of pickleball continues rise in both business, pleasure
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota prides itself on being the “State of Hockey,” but a comparatively new sport that combines ping pong, tennis, and badminton, is gaining on it. The national pickleball director at Life Time, David Dutrieuille, says its popularity is exploding at a rate businesses have never seen.
