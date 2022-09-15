Read full article on original website
Governor puts brakes on latest sports betting push in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson shut the door Monday on efforts by the Missouri House to legalize sports betting. Lawmakers are back in the Capitol as part of a special session called by the Republican governor to deal with a cut in state income tax rates. Parson spokeswoman...
Missouri legislators file 32 bills so far during special session
(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson called a special legislative session to focus on lengthening agricultural tax credits and reducing the state income tax, but legislators filed 32 bills on a wide range of issues. There were 10 bills filed in the House, but only three...
Child Passenger Safety Week marked 3rd week in Sept.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol joins the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the National Safety Council, Safe Kids Worldwide and other safety advocates to commemorate National Child Passenger Safety Week Sunday to Saturday, Sept. 18 to 24. In 2021, 14 children under the age of 8 were killed in traffic...
