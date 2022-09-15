ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

sent-trib.com

VIDEO: New BGSU gateway connects community and university

Bowling Green State University officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday for the new Alumni Gateway at the intersection of Thurstin Avenue and Court Street. The new gateway features an open-air plaza, fountain and inviting gathering areas in a park-like setting and highlights the generous contributions of BGSU alumni. #news...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Homework help is here — with a snack — at the library

WALBRIDGE — Homework help is here — along with a snack — five days a week at the Wood County District Public Library. The new program at the library, 251 N. Main St., was discussed at Monday’s monthly board meeting, held at the Walbridge branch. “This...
WALBRIDGE, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 9/20/2022

Celebrate Hispanic heritage with La Conexión on Oct. 1 from 6 p.m.-midnight at the Junior Fair Building, located at the Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 West Poe Road. Join the celebration with friends, food and music by Los Hermanos Villegas and DJ Juanillo. The event is free, however, donations are encouraged to cover event expenses and to support the work of La Conexión. Reservations are not needed. For more information, visit https://www.laconexion.online/.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Student of the Month

The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School have announced that Chloe Higgins is the September Student of the Month. Higgins is a senior at BGHS and will graduate on May 28. She is the daughter of Jeff and Stacey Higgins. Her school honors and activities include membership...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Harvest fun: Farm, festivals and fright

The 21st annual Scarecrow Contest & Workshop will be held Sept. 29 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm. Join in the fun fall tradition of building scarecrows and lighthearted competition. Build a scarecrow from scratch using our provided materials or bring your homemade scarecrow to Carter Historic Farm to enter it in our 21st Annual Scarecrow Contest to win cash prizes. Find full contest details at wcparks.org. Contest scarecrows will be on display and judged live during the Heritage Farm Fest on Oct. 1. Scarecrow pickup begins Oct. 15. Register: wcparks.org or 419-353-1897.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Turn off oven and ‘no-bake’ some cookies

WESTON — Since the summer weather is holding on this week, why not revisit a taste of the fair?. The Alstadt family is sharing two recipes — including one that won Best of Show and first place — at the Pemberville Free Fair. Lydia’s No-Bake Cookies, with...
WESTON, OH
sent-trib.com

College Graduates

University of Findlay graduates were recognized in May for earning degrees. Madisen Borer, Bradner, received a Master of Occupational Therapy. Jeffrey Brower, Walbridge, received a Master of Science in Environmental, Safety, and Health Management. Brianna Castro, Bowling Green, received a Master of Arts in Professional Communication. Derek Downs, Bowling Green,...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Health dept. conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department conducted the following inspections during the last week of August. The following inspections were done Aug. 29. Stony Ridge Dari Snak, 5700 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Owens Community College -...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Explore BG fire station during open house

The Bowling Green Fire Division annual open house will be held Oct. 1, 2022, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Pearl Street Fire Station. This is a family-friendly event to allow residents to explore the fire station, meet firefighters and learn more about how to keep their families safe at home and away.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Marian E. Moschetti

Marian E. Moschetti, 87, Perrysburg, died Sept. 17, 2022. Marsh & Marsteller, Pemberville, is handling the arrangements.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Sydney Deal’s 67 leads Perrysburg to NLL title

OREGON — Perrysburg golfer Sydney Deal shot a 67 to lead the Yellow Jackets to a Northern Lakes League girls championship at Eagle’s Landing Golf Course Monday. Perrysburg shot 343 to defeat Anthony Wayne (366), Springfield (407), Napoleon (416), Sylvania Southview (426), Bowling Green (432) and Sylvania Northview (442). Maumee did not have enough golfers for a team score.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Herbert and Lenora Wallace

A Celebration of Life for Herbert and Lenora Wallace will held be on September 24, 2022 at 3:00 pm in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2315 E Wooster Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Herbert passed away December 24, 2020 & Lenora passed away September 14, 2022. A Celebration...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Sharing the road in BG: Council discusses bike infrastructure

What steps could the city of Bowling Green take for its bicycle infrastructure?. During a committee-of-the-whole meeting on Monday, council received an updated bicycle facilities and destinations map with a number of suggestions. “I would assume that information will lead to action in the future,” said Council President Mark Hollenbaugh,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU students leading anti-hazing education during National Hazing Prevention Week

As part of National Hazing Prevention Week, Bowling Green State University students are leading education and outreach events about hazing prevention. From Sept. 18-24, a student-led committee comprised of representatives from BGSU student organizations, fraternities and sororities is planning a week of anti-hazing education for the campus community. The week...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Betty Jeanne Jones

Betty Jeanne Jones, 95, passed away September 16, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Bowling Green Care Center surrounded by her family. She was born on December 17, 1926 in Deshler, Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Falk) Johnson. She married Charles (Chuck) F. Jones on December 2, 1945 in Cygnet, Ohio.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Lake football coach off job pending investigation

MILLBURY — The Lake High School football coach has been relieved of his duties while an investigation into improper communications is conducted. Josh Andrews is also the high school assistant principal. In a statement on Monday, the Lake administration said that Andrews has been relieved of his duties at...
MILLBURY, OH
sent-trib.com

Florence Wittenmyer

Florence Wittenmyer, 83, of Spencerville, passed away at 8:16 p.m., Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. She was born on April 8, 1939, in North Baltimore to the late Merle and Goldie (Brown) Sterling. She married James Wittenmyer on January 28, 1968, and he survives.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Study shows airports support over $587 million in economic activity

TOLEDO – The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority recently engaged the Bowling Green State University’s Center for Regional Development to conduct an economic impact analysis for the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport (TOL) and the Toledo Executive Airport (TDZ). The study highlights that in 2021 TOL supported over...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Meyer becomes BGSU’s all-time attack leader

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Eastwood High School graduate Katelyn Meyer is Bowling Green State University volleyball’s all-time leader in attack attemps. The team concluded the non-conference portion of the schedule, losing Michigan on Sunday, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22. In the first set, 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter Meyer subbed in...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

OVI charge filed after Lima men pulled over in BG; 2 guns found

Two Lima men were arrested in Bowling Green after their vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation and one reportedly had a firearm. At 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police initiated a traffic stop for a marked lane violation at East Washington and South Main streets. Malik Hobson, 22,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

