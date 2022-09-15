ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
psychologytoday.com

Quiet Quitting: A Path to Work Engagement?

The term “quiet quitting” is when employees continue to do their job, but only do the work laid out in their job description. Although quiet quitting is seen as means to combat burnout, it can also be used to enhance work engagement. The presence and popularity of quiet...
The Guardian

Liz Truss pledges to review tax rates amid cost of living crisis

Liz Truss has vowed to review all tax rates to help struggling households and businesses through the cost of living crisis, in her latest break from Treasury orthodoxy. The prime minister’s remarks, on her first foreign trip to the US, pave the way for a radical overhaul of the system that could include looking again at income tax brackets.
INCOME TAX
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
The Guardian

‘Oh well, wine o’clock’: what midlife women say about drinking and why it’s hard to stop

Many of us enjoy a drink at the end of a stressful day. But for some, this is less of a discretionary treat and more of a nightly must-have. While alcohol reduction campaigns ask us to check our relationship with alcohol, emphasising the role it can play in causing violence and disease, our research has found many Australian women view alcohol in a different way. Many don’t see alcohol as only a bad thing and have complex reasons for their relationships with alcohol.
DRINKS
psychologytoday.com

What We Learned Working in Food Service

A job in the food service industry gets a bad rap. You're always on your feet, customers can be demanding, and the pay is often dismal. Not to mention that restaurant work has been made much more difficult by nationwide staffing shortages and bad customer behavior during COVID-19. That being said, these gigs can provide a crash course in human interactions and behavior.
INDUSTRY
Psych Centra

What is Repetition Compulsion?

Repetition compulsion involves repeating painful situations that occurred in the past. It’s a way to ease tension from physical or emotional trauma, but it doesn’t always work that way. Repetition compulsion or trauma re-enactment involves unconsciously recreating early trauma. Someone experiencing this compulsion repeats emotionally or physically painful...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
uschamber.com

What I’ve Learned from Working Alongside My Colleagues with Disabilities

As co-founder and partner at Change for Balance, a full-service strategic communications and production agency on a life-long journey to change this world for the better, it has always been my goal to foster a diverse and inclusive work environment. My passion for building equity and allyship across our communities...
HEALTH
msn.com

Proven Strategies to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Now

What if I said the wrong thing? How will I ever finish the assignment in time? Why aren't they responding to my text? Thoughts like these make us human, says Julie Pike, a clinical psychologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. “That’s what the brain is designed to do – to think our way out of problems and away from predators,” she says.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Relax Your Mind When Stressed

We look at simple techniques to relieve stress and give your brain a break. During high stress, we may feel our minds racing with ruminating thoughts. Pressure from work, relationship issues with your partner, financial concerns — it all can feel overwhelming and all-consuming. of people in the United...
MENTAL HEALTH

