Forget 'Quiet Quitting.' Here's How to Actually Set Boundaries at Work
How to set boundaries at work before getting to the point of disengaging completely.
FatFIRE: What Is It and How Is It Related to ‘Quiet Quitting’?
Quiet quitting isn’t yesterday’s news, but a new movement is gaining ground. Enter: FatFIRE, a play on the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) trend — and an antidote to quiet quitting. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s FatFIRE explained, how it works, and why it isn’t possible for...
Quiet Quitting: A Path to Work Engagement?
The term “quiet quitting” is when employees continue to do their job, but only do the work laid out in their job description. Although quiet quitting is seen as means to combat burnout, it can also be used to enhance work engagement. The presence and popularity of quiet...
Gen Z is getting work wrong: Arianna Huffington says quiet quitting is a ‘misplaced reaction’ to burnout culture
Arianna Huffington says the impulse behind quiet quitting is Gen Z’s rejection of the hustle culture her generation “paid such a hefty price for.”
A career-switching millennial nearly doubled her salary to $95,000 after the Great Resignation and quiet quitting helped her choose a more fulfilling path
Elaine Lee, 26, wanted a more creatively fulfilling job. She decided it was time to put less pressure on herself and try her hand at something new.
One thing is top of mind for many young Brits, and it's not the royal family
While all eyes were focused on England in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death, many young people in London have other issues on their minds. For most, the biggest one is the economy.
France clears Omicron-adapted COVID boosters for autumn vaccination drive
PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - France's HAS health authority on Tuesday followed the European Union's drug regulator and cleared two separate COVID-19 vaccine boosters updated to target the Omicron variant.
Liz Truss pledges to review tax rates amid cost of living crisis
Liz Truss has vowed to review all tax rates to help struggling households and businesses through the cost of living crisis, in her latest break from Treasury orthodoxy. The prime minister’s remarks, on her first foreign trip to the US, pave the way for a radical overhaul of the system that could include looking again at income tax brackets.
‘Oh well, wine o’clock’: what midlife women say about drinking and why it’s hard to stop
Many of us enjoy a drink at the end of a stressful day. But for some, this is less of a discretionary treat and more of a nightly must-have. While alcohol reduction campaigns ask us to check our relationship with alcohol, emphasising the role it can play in causing violence and disease, our research has found many Australian women view alcohol in a different way. Many don’t see alcohol as only a bad thing and have complex reasons for their relationships with alcohol.
50 People Told Us What They Do For A Living And How Much It Pays, And LinkedIn Needs This Level Of Transparency
"I'm $50,000 in debt for degrees I earned to do something I loved, but left because I could barely keep my head above water. I knew it wouldn't get better and it wasn't worth the stress."
What We Learned Working in Food Service
A job in the food service industry gets a bad rap. You're always on your feet, customers can be demanding, and the pay is often dismal. Not to mention that restaurant work has been made much more difficult by nationwide staffing shortages and bad customer behavior during COVID-19. That being said, these gigs can provide a crash course in human interactions and behavior.
What is Repetition Compulsion?
Repetition compulsion involves repeating painful situations that occurred in the past. It’s a way to ease tension from physical or emotional trauma, but it doesn’t always work that way. Repetition compulsion or trauma re-enactment involves unconsciously recreating early trauma. Someone experiencing this compulsion repeats emotionally or physically painful...
What I’ve Learned from Working Alongside My Colleagues with Disabilities
As co-founder and partner at Change for Balance, a full-service strategic communications and production agency on a life-long journey to change this world for the better, it has always been my goal to foster a diverse and inclusive work environment. My passion for building equity and allyship across our communities...
Proven Strategies to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Now
What if I said the wrong thing? How will I ever finish the assignment in time? Why aren't they responding to my text? Thoughts like these make us human, says Julie Pike, a clinical psychologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. “That’s what the brain is designed to do – to think our way out of problems and away from predators,” she says.
How to Relax Your Mind When Stressed
We look at simple techniques to relieve stress and give your brain a break. During high stress, we may feel our minds racing with ruminating thoughts. Pressure from work, relationship issues with your partner, financial concerns — it all can feel overwhelming and all-consuming. of people in the United...
