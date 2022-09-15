Read full article on original website
Related
Consensys To Launch Limited Edition Green NFTs To Celebrate The Upcoming Ethereum Merge
ConsenSys is launching a sustainable NFT Collection called Regenesis collection. The collection will be launched on the Ethereum mainnnet. Leading blockchain firm Consensys is all set to launch one-of-a-kind green NFTs in its bid to “celebrate” and “commemorate” the deployment of the upcoming Ethereum merge. Consensys...
Polkadot’s Moonbeam Onboards LayerZero For Cross-Chain Messaging: CoinDesk
Moonbeam revealed its integration of cross-chain messaging solution LayerZero on Monday. CEO Derek Yoo expects the move to power “a hub of activity”. LayerZero recently closed a $6 million Series round to help build out its messaging protocol across multiple blockchain networks. Yoo’s protocol also hopes to carve...
Vitalik Buterin Launches Book Called ‘Proof of Stake,’ a Collection of His Writings
Vitalik Buterin has announced a new book called “Proof-of-Stake,” which is a collection of his writings on the making of Ethereum. The book will be available in both physical and digital editions, and individuals can receive signed digital copies and NFTs on Gitcoin. Ethereum is due to make...
Ethereum Classic’s Hashrate Reports An All-Time High Ahead Of The Upcoming ETH Merge
The ascent has been credited to the high mining activity reported on the network ahead of the upcoming merge. Dubbed as a parallel version of the Ethereum blockchain, the hashrate of Ethereum Classic has breached its usual metrics to reach an all-time high of 47 Terra Hashes per second. The surging numbers in terms of hashrate have been accredited to the launch of the upcoming Ethereum merge which is scheduled to go live on September 15.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cardano Founder Reveals New Date For The Upcoming Vasil Hard Fork
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson has announced a new timeline for the Vasil Hard Fork upgrade. Hoskinson shared that the new update may be released in September if the network does not encounter any further issues. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has revealed new details about the highly anticipated Vasil hard fork...
Bellatrix, First of Two Ethereum Upgrades in Final Phase of The Merge, Goes Live
The Bellatrix upgrade, one of the final stages in Ethereum Proof-of-Stake transition, has gone live. The Merge will take place with the Paris upgrade, expected around September 15. Some exchanges and platforms are suspending Ether deposits during this time. The Bellatrix upgrade for Ethereum, one of the final upgrades before...
The Merge Is Set To Increase Ethereum (ETH) Deflation, Token Could Surge To $3,000 By 2022 End
Ethereum’s native token ETH could move closer to a deflationary state thanks to the Merge. The switch to proof-of-stake ETH issuance for network rewards by around 90%. This further bolsters Ethereum’s burn mechanism which went live in 2021. Ethereum’s PoS transition is expected to happen between September 13-15...
Ethereum Scaling Solution Arbitrum Set To Undergo Major Upgrade On August 31
Arbitrum will deploy its Nitro upgrade on August 31. While the upgrade is live, the network will be facing a downtime of nearly 2-3 hours. On August 30, Ethereum Layer 2 solution Arbitrum tweeted that the network is all set to undergo a major upgrade on Wednesday, August 31. Dubbed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Final ETH Shadow Fork Is Now Live On Ethereum Mainnet
The thirteenth Ethereum shadow fork upgrade has been finally deployed on the mainnet. A shadow fork is simply a test fork run by the devs to check whether the network is equipped to handle the network alterations that the final upgrade will essentially be deploying on the network. Nethermind, Ethereum-based...
The Merge Week: Tether (USDT) Backs Ethereum’s Proof-Of-Stake Upgrade
USDT issuer Tether supports Ethereum’s upcoming proof-of-stake transition. Tether stressed only ETH PoS would receive backing. Support for hard-forked proof-of-work Ethereum chains seems unlikely at press time. The top two stablecoins have declared full support for the Merge. Other protocols like Chainlink and exchanges like Coinbase have announced similar...
Ethereum Could Hit $3000 Before The End Of This Year: Bitmex CEO Arthur Hayes
BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes expresses his bullish stance on crypto. In an interview with Bankless, Hayes shared how he thinks that Ethereum can easily hit the $3000 price mark by the end of this year. In an interview with Bankless, the BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes expressed his bullish stance on...
Uniswap Dex Fully Backs Ethereum PoS Upgrade, No Support For ETHPOW Forks
Decentralized exchange Uniswap declared full support for the Merge. The dex does not have plans to support any Ethereum proof-of-work hard forks at press time. Uniswap’s decision was revealed on Wednesday, a day after the Bellatrix update went live. The platform expects smooth operations during the Merge transition. Ethereum’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UK’s ETC Group To Offer Ethereum PoW Fork ETP After The Merge
The U.K.’s ETC Group will offer an ETP based on the Ethereum Pow hard fork after The Merge. All holders of the current Ethereum ETP will receive units of the new one on a 1:1 basis. Some exchanges have also said that it would support the asset of the...
Ethereum Scaling Solution Polygon Plans To Hire More People In Coming Months: Report
Ethereum scaling solution Polygon is bolstering its efforts to hire fresh new talent amid the prolonged crypto winter. Per a Bloomberg report, Polygon intends to hire 200 new people by the end of 2022. Per a Bloomberg report, Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution Polygon is all set to bolster its...
Mt.Gox’s 137,000 Bitcoin Repayment Plan Delayed, Analyst Says Fear Was Unwarranted
Michaël van de Poppe opined that Mt.Gox’s Bitcoin repayment process wouldn’t tank the market. The defunct exchange was scheduled to reimburse creditors over 100,000 BTC tokens starting this August but further delays emerged. North of 750,000 Bitcoin tokens was stolen from the Tokyo-based platform in a massive...
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Domain Names Have Surpassed 2.3 Million Registrations
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domain names have clocked in more than 2.3 million registrations. It is now one of the top 3 collections on OpenSea by 30-day volume. Speculation and adoption among prominent individuals are possible factors behind the hype for ENS domains. ENS domains remain in favor despite the...
Switzerland’s SEBA Bank Launches Ethereum Staking Services for Institutional Clients
Switzerland’s SEBA Bank has launched an Ethereum staking service for institutional clients. The bank is fully regulated and says clients have been asking for staking services. Ethereum staking and the number of validators have also hit all-time highs. Switzerland’s SEBA Bank has launched a staking service for institutional clients,...
Salary trends in Ethereum: How much can you earn in 2022?
With more than 3,000 dapps built on its blockchain, Ethereum represents one of the most popular networks for developers to create applications and for end users to access the DeFi ecosystem. As more and more projects use Ethereum, the demand for Solidity developers and other Ethereum jobs grows. By analyzing Crypto Jobs List data on the crypto job market, we identified salary trends in the Ethereum ecosystem for 2022.
The Merge Week: ETHW Forked Mainnet To Go Live 24 Hours After Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade
The plan to fork Ethereum’s proof-of-work network now has a timeline. EthereumPoW, the team behind the initiative, said the ETHW Mainnet would go live 24 hours after the merge. Full node data and configurations would be released shortly as well. The community announced the news as Ethereum’s proof-of-stake transition...
Ethereum Sell Pressure Post The Merge Unlikely: Nansen Report
Nansen published a report on censorship risk and the selling pressure of Ethereum following The Merge. It does not believe there to be selling pressure for a variety of reasons. Meanwhile, investors are anticipating a bump in the price of Ethereum, while some traders are shorting ETH to hedge their...
EWN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/
Comments / 0