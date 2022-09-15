ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polkadot’s Moonbeam Onboards LayerZero For Cross-Chain Messaging: CoinDesk

Moonbeam revealed its integration of cross-chain messaging solution LayerZero on Monday. CEO Derek Yoo expects the move to power “a hub of activity”. LayerZero recently closed a $6 million Series round to help build out its messaging protocol across multiple blockchain networks. Yoo’s protocol also hopes to carve...
EWN

Ethereum Classic’s Hashrate Reports An All-Time High Ahead Of The Upcoming ETH Merge

The ascent has been credited to the high mining activity reported on the network ahead of the upcoming merge. Dubbed as a parallel version of the Ethereum blockchain, the hashrate of Ethereum Classic has breached its usual metrics to reach an all-time high of 47 Terra Hashes per second. The surging numbers in terms of hashrate have been accredited to the launch of the upcoming Ethereum merge which is scheduled to go live on September 15.
EWN

Cardano Founder Reveals New Date For The Upcoming Vasil Hard Fork

Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson has announced a new timeline for the Vasil Hard Fork upgrade. Hoskinson shared that the new update may be released in September if the network does not encounter any further issues. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has revealed new details about the highly anticipated Vasil hard fork...
EWN

The Final ETH Shadow Fork Is Now Live On Ethereum Mainnet

The thirteenth Ethereum shadow fork upgrade has been finally deployed on the mainnet. A shadow fork is simply a test fork run by the devs to check whether the network is equipped to handle the network alterations that the final upgrade will essentially be deploying on the network. Nethermind, Ethereum-based...
EWN

The Merge Week: Tether (USDT) Backs Ethereum’s Proof-Of-Stake Upgrade

USDT issuer Tether supports Ethereum’s upcoming proof-of-stake transition. Tether stressed only ETH PoS would receive backing. Support for hard-forked proof-of-work Ethereum chains seems unlikely at press time. The top two stablecoins have declared full support for the Merge. Other protocols like Chainlink and exchanges like Coinbase have announced similar...
EWN

Uniswap Dex Fully Backs Ethereum PoS Upgrade, No Support For ETHPOW Forks

Decentralized exchange Uniswap declared full support for the Merge. The dex does not have plans to support any Ethereum proof-of-work hard forks at press time. Uniswap’s decision was revealed on Wednesday, a day after the Bellatrix update went live. The platform expects smooth operations during the Merge transition. Ethereum’s...
EWN

Salary trends in Ethereum: How much can you earn in 2022?

With more than 3,000 dapps built on its blockchain, Ethereum represents one of the most popular networks for developers to create applications and for end users to access the DeFi ecosystem. As more and more projects use Ethereum, the demand for Solidity developers and other Ethereum jobs grows. By analyzing Crypto Jobs List data on the crypto job market, we identified salary trends in the Ethereum ecosystem for 2022.
