The ascent has been credited to the high mining activity reported on the network ahead of the upcoming merge. Dubbed as a parallel version of the Ethereum blockchain, the hashrate of Ethereum Classic has breached its usual metrics to reach an all-time high of 47 Terra Hashes per second. The surging numbers in terms of hashrate have been accredited to the launch of the upcoming Ethereum merge which is scheduled to go live on September 15.

MARKETS ・ 15 DAYS AGO