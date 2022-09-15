When you think of fast food, what is the first restaurant that comes to mind? McDonald's is ours, of course — but it's not all hamburgers and fries. Fast food giants are creating endless menu possibilities now, such as Wingstop's chicken sandwiches or Chick-fil-A's chorizo cheddar egg bites. No matter which restaurant you stop at, everyone is bound to have their favorite order at some point. Even your most loved celebrities and food influencers have a go-to at the drive-thru. Alix Traeger, a former BuzzFeed Tasty producer, is one of those influencers.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO