Circleville, OH

Pickaway People: Circleville High School's Class of 1927

By By Darlene Weaver
Circleville Herald
 5 days ago

Ninety five years ago the class of 1927 began their way through the world.

Miss Velma A. Watson, a French and English teacher was chosen to be honored with the dedication of that year’s annual. Only nine teachers were listed for the forty four graduates that year. Of the forty four, there were thirty two girls, all sporting the short haircuts of the time.

The class president that year was Grover Moore, Vice President Ruth Cryder, Secretary Thomas Drum, Treasurer Rudolph Gessley and Sergeant at arms Mark Haswell. Their annual pictured six scenes from the Pumpkin Show which was only 24 years old at that time.

Classes offered in those days were different than now. A Domestic Science Department taught girls skills needed in the home such as sewing and nursing. Chemistry and Physics classes were dominated by boys. Manual Arts gave boys stills such as woodwork and drawing. Drawing included mechanical and architectural drawings, pattern making and lettering. Both boys and girls took part in the Commercial Department and were taught typing on large manual typewriters as well as shorthand.

Glee Club, orchestra and chorus gave many some musical skills.

An interesting part of the 1927 annual was the listing of school alumni, beginning with the class of 1920. Each entry told what the student was currently doing in the way of occupation, if married and where they lived. James Dresbach was already practicing law in Detroit. George Haswell was living in California. Lemuel Weldon was attending Harvard College. Mary Mader taught at Walnut Centralized School and Annette Carothers worked at Weaver’s Wholesale House.

Sports included track, playground ball, basketball, football, girls basketball (they wore bloomer outfits and stockings which were rolled just below their knees) and study hall.

Advertising completed the annual with ads from Hanley’s Tea Room, Mack’s Shoe Store, Barnhills, Barrere and Nickerson and Caddy Miller’s Hat Shop.

Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.

