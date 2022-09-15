Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
'This can happen to anyone': N.C. woman warns of scam over Messenger
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Triangle woman is warning senior citizens of an online scam. Bettie Royster, 64 of Raleigh, says scammers didn’t ask for her credit card or personal information and actually posed as someone she knew. What You Need To Know. Scammers hacked a woman's friend's account...
4 ‘serious’ West Nile Virus cases reported in NC, including 2 Triangle counties, health officials say
North Carolina health officials say they're seeing reports of neuroinvasive West Nile Virus activity increasing in the state.
Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State
NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus.
nsjonline.com
Chatham Schools using Critical Race Theory themed teacher training
RALEIGH — Teacher training materials with Critical Race Theory (CRT) themes are being used in Chatham County Public Schools according to materials obtained by North State Journal from whistleblowers in the district. Individuals within the school district provided copies of materials used in the training which was “required” for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thegatorseye.com
School Needs To Be Later.
In 2019, The Gators Eye had written an article on why school should start later. There were reasons listed such as adolescents needing more sleep and car crash rates increasing. It was stated in the article that people had already sent in their opinions to Wake County and have tried petitioning for Wake County schools to start after 8:30 am. 3 years later, nothing has changed.
WITN
Two arrested during Edgecombe Co. weekend road checkpoint operation
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office set up a roadblock this past weekend to check for impaired drivers and ended up arresting two men on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Kody Townsend approached the roadblock and decided to drive off. Law enforcement...
cbs17
WakeMed offers new option for cancer treatment in Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Patients with cancer now have a new option for treatment in Wake County. WakeMed Cancer Care – Hematology and Medical Oncology opened just a couple of weeks ago. Until recently, people diagnosed with cancer at WakeMed had to go to another facility for long-term...
cbs17
Duo nabbed during Durham bank robbery getaway, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested for their roles in a bank robbery in Durham Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just after 3:35 p.m. at a bank in the 5400 block of South Miami Boulevard, according to a Durham police news release Tuesday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NC State Fair in better shape with staffing this year, but still needs workers, event leaders say
We’re just weeks away from the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, and event leaders tell CBS 17 they’re in much better shape this year when it comes to staffing.
3 spectators hit by car at North Carolina drag strip, officials say
The incident took place at the Wayne County Dragstrip at 3451 Nahunta Road.
Young North Carolina man dies after truck flips in crash
Kolby Alexander Jones, 20, died in the wreck near Princeton early Sunday morning.
cbs17
Crash, downed utility pole closes road in downtown Raleigh for nearly 12 hours, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a street is closed in downtown Raleigh because of a crash investigation. The road has since reopened. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. when a driver struck a utility pole, causing it to come down. As of 9:47 a.m., officers say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 people in Chapel Hill scammed out of more than $73,000 in a matter of days
"These scammers are really good. That's why they keep doing these scams," Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue said.
cbs17
Brothers charged with murder after Raleigh man found dead in parking lot
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two brothers have been arrested after a man was found dead in a Raleigh parking lot earlier this month. UPDATE: 3rd brother now charged in Raleigh murder of man found dead in parking lot, police say. Julian Vargas-Gomez, 51, and Guadalupe Vargas-Gomez, 55, were identified...
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas join forces in concert in Raleigh
Check out photos from the hip hop heavyweights at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
cbs17
Female, male under 20 found dead with gunshot wounds in Orange County, officials say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation is underway after two young people were found dead with gunshot wounds in Orange County Sunday afternoon, officials said. The bodies were found just before 3 p.m. by two men who were riding ATVs while checking trail cameras, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Why people like me stand outside Central Prison in Raleigh every Monday
Protester: Every Monday, sure as the sun, you’ll find one or more of us outside Central Prison protesting the death penalty. | Opinion
17-year-old juvenile faces murder charges in deaths of missing NC teens. What we know.
After being reported missing over the weekend, Lyric Woods and Devin Clark were found dead with gunshot wounds near Hillsborough Sunday afternoon.
chapelboro.com
Orange County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing High Schooler
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing teenager this weekend. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said they are searching for 14-year-old Lyric Woods. Woods, who is reportedly a first-year student at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, was last seen by her family on Friday night. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Woods left home and her parents were unable to get in contact with her as of 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Juvenile petition filed against 17-year-old for 1st-degree murder after 2 NC teens found dead, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office filed a juvenile petition on Tuesday afternoon against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the death of two teens over the weekend. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that the investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, a former […]
Comments / 0