Wake County, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

'This can happen to anyone': N.C. woman warns of scam over Messenger

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Triangle woman is warning senior citizens of an online scam. Bettie Royster, 64 of Raleigh, says scammers didn’t ask for her credit card or personal information and actually posed as someone she knew. What You Need To Know. Scammers hacked a woman's friend's account...
RALEIGH, NC
nsjonline.com

Chatham Schools using Critical Race Theory themed teacher training

RALEIGH — Teacher training materials with Critical Race Theory (CRT) themes are being used in Chatham County Public Schools according to materials obtained by North State Journal from whistleblowers in the district. Individuals within the school district provided copies of materials used in the training which was “required” for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
thegatorseye.com

School Needs To Be Later.

In 2019, The Gators Eye had written an article on why school should start later. There were reasons listed such as adolescents needing more sleep and car crash rates increasing. It was stated in the article that people had already sent in their opinions to Wake County and have tried petitioning for Wake County schools to start after 8:30 am. 3 years later, nothing has changed.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

WakeMed offers new option for cancer treatment in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Patients with cancer now have a new option for treatment in Wake County. WakeMed Cancer Care – Hematology and Medical Oncology opened just a couple of weeks ago. Until recently, people diagnosed with cancer at WakeMed had to go to another facility for long-term...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Duo nabbed during Durham bank robbery getaway, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested for their roles in a bank robbery in Durham Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just after 3:35 p.m. at a bank in the 5400 block of South Miami Boulevard, according to a Durham police news release Tuesday afternoon.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing High Schooler

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing teenager this weekend. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said they are searching for 14-year-old Lyric Woods. Woods, who is reportedly a first-year student at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, was last seen by her family on Friday night. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Woods left home and her parents were unable to get in contact with her as of 6 p.m. on Saturday.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile petition filed against 17-year-old for 1st-degree murder after 2 NC teens found dead, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office filed a juvenile petition on Tuesday afternoon against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the death of two teens over the weekend. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that the investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, a former […]
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

