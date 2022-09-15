Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
wbrc.com
Home Depot, Utz Brands to open warehouses in Birmingham; will bring up to 90 jobs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two companies are closer to opening distribution warehouses in Birmingham and creating dozens of new jobs. Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Jefferson County for road improvements along the Acipco Industrial Drive corridor. Both Home Depot and Utz Brands have purchased property...
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are over 23k job openings in Birmingham-Hoover right now
Birmingham, it’s a great time to be looking for your next job. The Greater Birmingham Area has over 23k job openings, according to Indeed.com, so get your resume and interviewing skills ready. Keep reading to learn which companies are hiring. Find your next job on Bham Now’s featured listings...
wbrc.com
UAB researchers say social media scams common among local community groups
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB expert Dr. Ragib Hasan is tracking social media scams and he sees them the most in local neighborhood watch, market place and community groups. He said the scammers are hacking your friends and family, then using their account to try and scam you. They ‘ll make a fake post, pretending to be your friend, trying to sell an item for extra cheap, or ask for baby or pet name advice to learn your potential security questions, or they’ll ask you to answer an easy puzzle.
wbrc.com
WBRC, BBB & others sponsor Community Shred Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6, Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama and others are presenting a Community Shred Day. It’s set for Friday, September 30, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon. The Shred Day will be held at Railroad Park on 1st Avenue S from 14th...
City of Tuscaloosa Threatens to Close Bars, Arrest Owners and Staff for Overcrowding
The city of Tuscaloosa is ready to take drastic steps to prevent overcrowding in its bars, including closing businesses for 24 hours and arresting staff, city attorney Scott Holmes said in a letter last week. In a letter dated September 16th, Holmes said just a few weeks into this college...
wbrc.com
‘Please adopt or foster’: Shelby Co. Humane putting dogs outside because they are full
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Referring to the situation as a ‘shelter emergency,’ leaders at the Shelby County Humane Society said they are so full of dogs they are having to put kennels outside. Shelby Humane posted on Facebook, “We are having to put dogs in kennels outside...
wbrc.com
Buy or Lease: What’s the better option?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) – It is not a good time to buy a car, with one expert calling it one of the “worst times” in recent memory. “Right now, you’re just facing almost a tsunami of bad experiences that are all conspiring to make a painful process to buy a new car, or even buy a used car at that matter,” said Jonathan Linkov, Deputy Editor, Consumer Reports.
Bham Now
30 must-try cheap eats for under $10 in Birmingham
Sometimes life gets so busy you need a week of just dining out, which can be expensive. Don’t worry because we’ve gathered some of the cheapest eats in Birmingham where the tastes are just as phenomenal as the price. 1. Karam’s Restaurant. The latest African cuisine here...
New Birmingham coffee shop gives the homeless a second chance
A non-profit coffee house opening this month in Titusville is planning to give homeless people a chance at independence and employment. Modern House Coffee Shop will open Sept. 23, at 422 Sixth Ave. S. Owner Troy Whetstone and his wife Jeanisha spent almost two years refurbishing a former bail bonds...
wbrc.com
Lawsuit: Leeds mayor, city admin. accused of slandering public official, local licensed contractor
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit filed by a Leeds public official accuses Leeds Mayor David Miller and City Administrator Brad Watson of hurting their personal business. Cary Kennedy says his business was hurt because he did not agree to a request from a well-known Leeds family. Kennedy served on...
74-year-old Leeds woman swindled out of $35,000; police recover money, trying to ID suspect
A 74-year-old Leeds woman was scammed out of $35,000, but police said they recovered all the woman’s money. The investigation began Sept. 9, when the woman reported that someone called her and accused her of a crime. The suspect told her she would have to mail $20,000 to a location in New York.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa city leaders cracking down on bar overcrowding
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa can see huge crowds during football season, but city leaders want to crack down on some of that overcrowding. A city attorney sent out warnings, saying some bars could be put of business temporarily if they get too overcrowded. Right now, this is just a...
wbrc.com
Birmingham family says state fair not ADA compliant
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane.
comebacktown.com
No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
wbrc.com
61-year-old Graysville woman killed in SUV accident
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in an accident Monday September 19, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Cynthia Martin Schmidt was traveling south on Glasgow Hollow Road, when she collided with another driver in the intersection of US Highway 78. It...
Bham Now
5 new Magic City businesses opening now + coming soon, including Iron City PAWfection
This one specifically goes out to our dog lovers and foodies (and we know there’s a lot of you who are both). There are so many new Birmingham businesses that are either on their way, or even better, businesses opening now. Here are just five of our favorites. 1....
wbrc.com
City of Pelham applying for railroad crossing grant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some of us have been there: stuck at a railroad crossing for minutes or sometimes hours. It happens most frequently on Highway 52 in Pelham. A few months ago, the city was looking at ways to eliminate the issue, and now they are one step closer.
ABC 33/40 News
Man shot and killed on Pratt Highway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was found fatally shot on Pratt Highway and Cordova Avenue in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call of an accident at the location just before 5:30 p.m. Police said the man was the driver of...
wbrc.com
Mercedes Benz needs more workers to keep pace with the growing electric vehicle market
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes’ push to hire new employees started Monday. This online virtual hiring event runs from September 19th through the 23rd. Mercedes is building electric cars in Vance and has a battery plant for those vehicles in Woodstock. People hired this week could work at either one of those plants. Starting pay for those jobs has risen to $22 an hour.
Narcotics Agents in Tuscaloosa Catch Couple with 2 Pounds of Marijuana, $17,000 Cash
Agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force arrested a couple after finding over two pounds of marijuana and almost $18,000 cash at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex last week. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread Monday, the incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block...
