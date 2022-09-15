ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Home Depot, Utz Brands to open warehouses in Birmingham; will bring up to 90 jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two companies are closer to opening distribution warehouses in Birmingham and creating dozens of new jobs. Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Jefferson County for road improvements along the Acipco Industrial Drive corridor. Both Home Depot and Utz Brands have purchased property...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UAB researchers say social media scams common among local community groups

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB expert Dr. Ragib Hasan is tracking social media scams and he sees them the most in local neighborhood watch, market place and community groups. He said the scammers are hacking your friends and family, then using their account to try and scam you. They ‘ll make a fake post, pretending to be your friend, trying to sell an item for extra cheap, or ask for baby or pet name advice to learn your potential security questions, or they’ll ask you to answer an easy puzzle.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

WBRC, BBB & others sponsor Community Shred Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6, Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama and others are presenting a Community Shred Day. It’s set for Friday, September 30, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon. The Shred Day will be held at Railroad Park on 1st Avenue S from 14th...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Buy or Lease: What’s the better option?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) – It is not a good time to buy a car, with one expert calling it one of the “worst times” in recent memory. “Right now, you’re just facing almost a tsunami of bad experiences that are all conspiring to make a painful process to buy a new car, or even buy a used car at that matter,” said Jonathan Linkov, Deputy Editor, Consumer Reports.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

30 must-try cheap eats for under $10 in Birmingham

Sometimes life gets so busy you need a week of just dining out, which can be expensive. Don’t worry because we’ve gathered some of the cheapest eats in Birmingham where the tastes are just as phenomenal as the price. 1. Karam’s Restaurant. The latest African cuisine here...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

New Birmingham coffee shop gives the homeless a second chance

A non-profit coffee house opening this month in Titusville is planning to give homeless people a chance at independence and employment. Modern House Coffee Shop will open Sept. 23, at 422 Sixth Ave. S. Owner Troy Whetstone and his wife Jeanisha spent almost two years refurbishing a former bail bonds...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa city leaders cracking down on bar overcrowding

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa can see huge crowds during football season, but city leaders want to crack down on some of that overcrowding. A city attorney sent out warnings, saying some bars could be put of business temporarily if they get too overcrowded. Right now, this is just a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

61-year-old Graysville woman killed in SUV accident

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in an accident Monday September 19, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Cynthia Martin Schmidt was traveling south on Glasgow Hollow Road, when she collided with another driver in the intersection of US Highway 78. It...
GRAYSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

City of Pelham applying for railroad crossing grant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some of us have been there: stuck at a railroad crossing for minutes or sometimes hours. It happens most frequently on Highway 52 in Pelham. A few months ago, the city was looking at ways to eliminate the issue, and now they are one step closer.
PELHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man shot and killed on Pratt Highway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was found fatally shot on Pratt Highway and Cordova Avenue in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call of an accident at the location just before 5:30 p.m. Police said the man was the driver of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Mercedes Benz needs more workers to keep pace with the growing electric vehicle market

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes’ push to hire new employees started Monday. This online virtual hiring event runs from September 19th through the 23rd. Mercedes is building electric cars in Vance and has a battery plant for those vehicles in Woodstock. People hired this week could work at either one of those plants. Starting pay for those jobs has risen to $22 an hour.
VANCE, AL

