Columbus, OH

beltmag.com

Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)

“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
NEWARK, OH
sciotopost.com

NEW Business: Sole Fresh Sneaker Boutique Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE – New SNEAKER BOUTIQUE coming to Chillicothe, and its grand opening is tomorrow. “Tired of driving outside the city to find the latest kicks? Or ordering online and having to wait weeks for delivery? No worries SOLE FRESH got you covered. Our goal is to bring something new...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
getnews.info

Certified Chiropractor in Columbus, OH

Chiropractic services are essential and can help the body recover in ways that feel magical. Working with a certified chiropractor is the best option for quality results. First Choice Chiropractic LLC is a certified chiropractor in Columbus, OH. Millions of Americans don’t get relief. Dr. James Fonner opened doors in 2007, intending to give people natural pain relief. The experienced chiropractic office provides rehabilitative care without surgery or prescriptions.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What’s inside the offer turned down by Kroger’s union?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has released some information it said is included in the last offer rejected by the union representing central Ohio store associates, including a $1.80 pay raise over the life of the contract. According to a press release Saturday, the grocery giant said the average cashier would see a 65-cent raise […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

Arts In The Alley Returns To Grove City This Weekend

Arts and the Alley returns to downtown Grove City for the 43rd year. The multi-day festival showcases local art, vendors, food, and more. One of the highlights of Arts in the Alley is the Voice of Grove City vocal competition, which gives local singers a chance to show off their stuff to the whole town for the chance to win $2,500.
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Radio Ink

DaveMan Back In Columbus

David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
COLUMBUS, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

An Autumn Adventure in Fairfield County, Ohio

Autumn is everyone’s favorite season! Fairfield County, only 30 minutes southeast of Columbus, is the perfect place to experience the season. We offer beautiful fall foliage, fresh produce, fall festivals, haunted experiences, outdoor adventures…basically, we have all the sights, tastes, and activities that you can only find in autumn!
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Kroger Store Employees May Strike Affecting Local Circleville Location

Circleville – Local Circleville Kroger workers said that they have a daily conversation about what happens next after they voted down the most recent Union offer and authorized a Union strike. A majority rejected the most recent, “last chance offer” that the company brought to the bargaining table. The...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Yellow Springs (Ohio)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Yellow Spring, Ohio?. In Yellow Springs, you will see various secluded cool places at different corners – the type you wouldn’t find anywhere else. This den of attractions is situated in Greene county in Ohio. It...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Phys.org

Recreating 'ghost neighborhoods' destroyed by highways

The building of the interstate highway system in Columbus split and sometimes destroyed entire neighborhoods, mostly those housing African Americans, immigrants and other minorities. Now a team of researchers from The Ohio State University are working to digitally recreate these "ghost neighborhoods" in 3D so that people can see, and...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in foot after argument in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is recovering after telling police he was shot in the foot after an argument near his home Saturday evening. Columbus police said the 22-year-old victim was in the area of Kimberly Parkway East and Kimberly Parkway at approximately 6:45 p.m. The victim told police he was outside near […]
COLUMBUS, OH

