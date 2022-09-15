Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere BakeryTravel MavenCircleville, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 21 Buckeyes open Big Ten play at No. 4 RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.
beltmag.com
Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)
“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
sciotopost.com
NEW Business: Sole Fresh Sneaker Boutique Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – New SNEAKER BOUTIQUE coming to Chillicothe, and its grand opening is tomorrow. “Tired of driving outside the city to find the latest kicks? Or ordering online and having to wait weeks for delivery? No worries SOLE FRESH got you covered. Our goal is to bring something new...
getnews.info
Certified Chiropractor in Columbus, OH
Chiropractic services are essential and can help the body recover in ways that feel magical. Working with a certified chiropractor is the best option for quality results. First Choice Chiropractic LLC is a certified chiropractor in Columbus, OH. Millions of Americans don’t get relief. Dr. James Fonner opened doors in 2007, intending to give people natural pain relief. The experienced chiropractic office provides rehabilitative care without surgery or prescriptions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s inside the offer turned down by Kroger’s union?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has released some information it said is included in the last offer rejected by the union representing central Ohio store associates, including a $1.80 pay raise over the life of the contract. According to a press release Saturday, the grocery giant said the average cashier would see a 65-cent raise […]
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
columbusnavigator.com
Arts In The Alley Returns To Grove City This Weekend
Arts and the Alley returns to downtown Grove City for the 43rd year. The multi-day festival showcases local art, vendors, food, and more. One of the highlights of Arts in the Alley is the Voice of Grove City vocal competition, which gives local singers a chance to show off their stuff to the whole town for the chance to win $2,500.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbus dog owner recommends microchips after device helps her reunite with lost pet
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chekia Cermack bounces her 3-month old infant on her lap as she explains how she met her first "baby," a snow-white fleeced husky she named “Snowball,” three years ago. Cermack said she heard a man talking in a local dollar store about his new...
Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
Radio Ink
DaveMan Back In Columbus
David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: Tips on transferring mums from flower pot to your garden
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite our warm weekend, it's time to think about fall!. Mums are blooming more and more each day at Darby Creek Nursery. Chrysanthemums, known for their wonderful range of autumn colors, transfer well from pot to garden. When choosing where to plant, remember mums require...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
visitfairfieldcounty.org
An Autumn Adventure in Fairfield County, Ohio
Autumn is everyone’s favorite season! Fairfield County, only 30 minutes southeast of Columbus, is the perfect place to experience the season. We offer beautiful fall foliage, fresh produce, fall festivals, haunted experiences, outdoor adventures…basically, we have all the sights, tastes, and activities that you can only find in autumn!
columbusfreepress.com
A Shameless saga: How the people out maneuvered the City – and the City took credit
On Monday, September 12, residents of Camp Shameless – the houseless encampment on Mound and Carpenter facilitated by activist/artist group FIRST Collective – slept in rooms with doors that lock and a roof that doesn’t leak, many for the first time in years. The following day, the...
Ohio Zip Code Rated One Of The Best Places To Buy A House In America
Realtor.com put together a list of the most popular places to buy a house in America.
sciotopost.com
Kroger Store Employees May Strike Affecting Local Circleville Location
Circleville – Local Circleville Kroger workers said that they have a daily conversation about what happens next after they voted down the most recent Union offer and authorized a Union strike. A majority rejected the most recent, “last chance offer” that the company brought to the bargaining table. The...
Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses
Employees say returning the money will be hard for their families, but an attorney not involved with this case said Honda is properly going about collecting the overpayments.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Yellow Springs (Ohio)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Yellow Spring, Ohio?. In Yellow Springs, you will see various secluded cool places at different corners – the type you wouldn’t find anywhere else. This den of attractions is situated in Greene county in Ohio. It...
Phys.org
Recreating 'ghost neighborhoods' destroyed by highways
The building of the interstate highway system in Columbus split and sometimes destroyed entire neighborhoods, mostly those housing African Americans, immigrants and other minorities. Now a team of researchers from The Ohio State University are working to digitally recreate these "ghost neighborhoods" in 3D so that people can see, and...
Man shot in foot after argument in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is recovering after telling police he was shot in the foot after an argument near his home Saturday evening. Columbus police said the 22-year-old victim was in the area of Kimberly Parkway East and Kimberly Parkway at approximately 6:45 p.m. The victim told police he was outside near […]
Comments / 0