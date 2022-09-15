Read full article on original website
Steuben Local History Awareness Week Set for October 4th-8th
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County's local history awareness week returns this fall. The event, which will focus on aspects of the county's history of transportation, will take place the week of October 4th at the Finger Lakes Boating Museum in Hammondsport. Guides from local historical societies at the museum...
Corning Museum of Glass to Expand Glass Studio
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - The Corning Museum of Glass is planning a $40 million expansion, looking to draw in even more glass artists to the area. That's according to WENY's media partner, the Elmira Star-Gazette. CMOG is planning to launch a campaign next month, called studio-next. The project will expand...
Community celebrates Native Nations Festival
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- People could learn more about Native American culture this weekend at the 4th Annual Native Nations Festival. Dozens of festival goers came to the Y at Watson Woods to take-part in the 2022 celebration. Vendors sold a variety of foods, in addition to hand-crafted blankets, sweatshirts, wooden artifacts, and dream catchers, one of the most widespread symbols associated with Native American culture. People could also join in the fun by taking-part in some Aztec dancing.
Grove Park Farmers' Market brings local produce to Elmira, looking to expand
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A local farmers market in Chemung County is hoping to expand affordable healthy food options in the community and grow the market with more farmers. The owners of Muddy Fingers Farm opened the Grove Park Farmers' Market in Elmira. The market features local vendors that not only provide fresh produce at discounted prices but a whole lot more.
Apple Picking Season Returns to the Southern Tier
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- It is officially apple picking season and hundreds of people are visiting Apples and Moore orchard to pick from a variety of over 20 kinds of apples. Alec Moore, the owner, said many people in the area choose to shop locally, especially for apples, during...
Shick Family Charity Golf Classic Raises $12,000 for St. James Foundation
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) - Members of the Shick family gathered at the Hornell Golf Club on July 1st for the eighth annual Shick Family Golf Classic to support the St. James Foundation. The event raised $12,000 and the money will be used to support programs and services for St. James...
Meet Buddha, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Buddha, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Buddha is a four-year-old male Siberian husky mix who loves to show his affection. He likes to choose his own canine friends, so it is preferable he meets with any of your current furry friends to see if they get along. The shelter is also unsure how he would be with cats, and it is best if he joins a household with kids who are 10 years old and older.
NY-23rd Congressional Candidate Nick Langworthy Visits Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - Today, Republican candidate for New York's 23rd district, Nick Langworthy made a campaign stop in Corning. Langworthy was in Centerway Square talking about inflation and the high price of home heating. He says the national grid is anticipating a 39 percent increase in the cost to...
Steuben County Veterans Agency Increases Outreach
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The Steuben County Veterans Services Agency has increased its outreach this year. According to the county, they have participated in 20 outreach events throughout Steuben county with 400 face-to face interactions with veterans. Veterans can now meet with agency representatives from 11 AM to 1 PM on the first Wednesday of every month at the Wayland Free Library.
Corning Business Owner Charged Following Disturbance with Female
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning business owner was charged with three misdemeanors including assault following a disturbance with a 23 year old female. According to Corning Police, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at around 1:40 Sunday morning. It is alleged during the altercation that Eddie Taylor, also known as Eddie Paganelli, struck the victim in the face and took her keys, throwing them on a roof.
Bath Police Identify Driver that Crashed Into House
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Bath Police identified the driver that crashed into a home in Bath over the weekend. According to Bath Police, the driver that crashed into the home on Geneva Street was identified as 48-year-old Arisa Mangini of Bath. Police said the accident was a result of Mangini having a medical issue.
Corning Man Indicted for Murder, Rape of Neighbor
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- A Steuben County grand jury has indicted a Corning man after the August 5th murder of his neighbor at their apartment complex. Twenty-nine year old Brett Heffner has been indicted on charges of first degree murder, second degree murder, first degree rape, second degree burglary, two counts of first degree falsifying business records, and fourth degree grand larceny, among other charges.
Man Arrested In Elmira; Warrant Leads to Meth Lab Discovery
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Elmira Police arrested a man after a warrant for his arrest uncovered a meth lab in his home. On Sunday, police went to the home of 39 year old Stuart Spicer to arrest him on an active warrant. Inside the home, officers found a semi-automatic rifle. Spicer is a convicted felon, and can't own a firearm.
Painted Post Man Arrested After Incidents That Ended on I-86 Near Shopping Plazas
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post man was charged after being released from the hospital following a string of incidents that ended on I-86 near the shopping plazas in Horseheads. Michael Petix, 47 of Painted Post was arrested for assault, and criminal contempt. He was arrested after being...
On National Voter Registration Day Steuben County emphasizes importance of voting
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Tuesday, marks National Voter Registration Day. Steuben County Board of Elections said that it's important for voters to register but even more so for them to get out there and cast their ballot. “Every election is important, and every vote definitely makes a difference," said Vicky Olin,...
Two People Charged in Chemung County Burglaries
VETERAN, N.Y. (WENY) - Two people are charged with burglary after allegedly stealing guns from homes in the town of Veteran. According to court documents, 34 year old Bradley Smith of Alpine and 36 year old Tiffany Doan from Odessa allegedly broke into homes on Middle Road and Watkins Road.
Deadline to Apply for SBA Disaster Loans on October 20th
(WENY) - A deadline is approaching for small business and non profits who suffered damages from flash flooding last August. The Small Business Administration (SBA) says low-interest loans are available to help recover from flash flooding that hit the area on August 18th, 2021. Small businesses and private non-profits affected by the flooding can apply for a loan up to two million dollars.
Car crashes into Bath home, police investigating
BATH, N.Y. (WENY)-- A vehicle crashed into a house on Saturday afternoon on Geneva Street in Bath. According to police, at approximately 6:30 pm multiple emergency crews including Bath police, fire, and ambulance departments all responded to the car crash. Sgt Recktenwald with the Village of Bath Police Department said,...
