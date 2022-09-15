KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 20% rate hike for City of Kalamazoo’s water and sewer services is scheduled for final approval tonight. Several residents spoke out against the increases at the last City Commission meeting, and others may join in before the vote, but City Commissioners may not have any wiggle room on this one.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO