Read full article on original website
Jennifer Skiles
5d ago
Vote out Grassley!!! He is way overdue for retirement. Vote for Mike Franken!! If Grassley wins again he will be 95 at the end of his term.
Reply(1)
18
Jack
5d ago
Governors are not gods, kings or sovereigns. They should reserve their social engineering experiments for their own families. Older Americans need to get over their old-fashioned longing to be "masters" over the people the are supposed to be SERVING. Politicians should reflect the voices of the people TODAY and not rely so heavily on their privileged past.
Reply
10
karey
5d ago
He is wrong, it should be a woman’s decision not the state’s.
Reply(7)
20
Related
KCRG.com
Testimony to begin in trial for Iowan charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The United Nations General Assembly is holding its first in-person meeting since the pandemic started. 89 Eastern Iowa veterans are in Washington, D.C. on their Honor Flight. Dubuque Community Schools to hold meeting about consolidating middle schoos. Updated: 2 hours ago. Dubuque Community Schools will hold a meeting Thursday about...
Iowa Attorney General introduces new tool to fight opioid addiction
DES MOINES, IOWA — The opioid crisis spiraled out of control over the last decade or two, leaving states, cities, and health clinics to deal with the aftermath. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has introduced a new website that aims to help those suffering from opioid addiction find proper treatment. The site is called IowaOpioidHelp.com […]
Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change
An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Iowa giving away $10,000 for college
The United Nations General Assembly is holding its first in-person meeting since the pandemic started. 89 Eastern Iowa veterans are in Washington, D.C. on their Honor Flight. Dubuque Community Schools to hold meeting about consolidating middle schoos. Updated: 2 hours ago. Dubuque Community Schools will hold a meeting Thursday about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Assault allegations raised against US Senate candidate Mike Franken
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Field Report, a conservative political website, is reporting that a former campaign staffer for Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said he assaulted her earlier this year. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken's campaign until she says she was fired at the end...
ktvo.com
Iowa Secretary of State working to inform voters ahead of general elections
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa’s 2022 general elections are set to take place on November 8. With the deadline nearing, Iowa’s Secretary of State Paul Pate is teaming up with the bipartisan Auditors Advisory Group to fight against false claims regarding elections in the state. Their focus is...
Iowa Democrats express optimism at Polk County Steak Fry
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Steak Fry acts as an unofficial gauge for how Iowa’s Democratic Party is doing every year. This year, political candidates at the Steak Fry have hope that Democrats will perform well in the upcoming midterm elections. Hundreds of likely voters flocked to Water Works Park to hear from […]
Sioux City Journal
Franken repudiates allegations made by ex-campaign staffer of grabbing and kissing without consent.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken denied allegations that he grabbed and kissed a former campaign staffer without her consent after the conservative news website Iowa Field Report detailed a police report alleging unwanted advances. According to the report, the person, assumed to be...
RELATED PEOPLE
ourquadcities.com
Panelists talk risks, rewards of carbon dioxide pipeline from Iowa to Illinois
A whistleblower brings concerns to Congress about your security on social media. The president makes a big re-commitment to fight cancer. And a pipeline to transfer carbon dioxide from Iowa to Illinois generates concerns from environmentalists. We talk about that this morning with a couple of former Iowa state representatives:...
bleedingheartland.com
Ongoing transparency problems in Iowa's GOP-controlled government
Doris J. Kelley is a former member of the Iowa House and former Iowa Board of Parole Chair, Vice-Chair and Executive Director. When former Republican Governor Terry Branstad signed executive order 85 in March 2014, he stated, “transparency provides Iowans the necessary access to information to hold our government accountable and our Open Records Act is essential to ensuring openness," adding, "Our administration has maintained a steadfast commitment to a transparent government.”
iheart.com
Flags in Iowa Ordered to Full Staff Monday Evening
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering flags in Iowa to return to fall staff today at sunset. Flags have been at half-staff since Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8th. President Biden ordered flags to remain at half-staff until the Queen’s interment. Her funeral service was...
More Bats Are Popping Up In Iowa & Illinois. Is It Legal To Kill Them?
It's not part of a Halloween prank. More bats seem to be appearing in the QC but you have to be careful how you get rid of them. We told you earlier this week about a local bat removal specialist we talked to, who said that there's been an uptick in calls to get the animals removed from homes. He wasn't sure of a reason why, though there was speculation from others about migration patterns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Iowa ranks embarrassingly low in Religious Liberty score after six years of full GOP control
For six years Republicans have had total control of government in the state of Iowa. The Iowa House? Check. The Iowa Senate? Check. The Governor? Check. Yet Republicans in Iowa have failed to pass a Religious Freedom & Restoration Act. They’ve failed to protect the religious liberty of Iowans.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa secretary of state candidates disagree on how to handle voting restrictions, election deniers
Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and Democratic challenger Joel Miller disagreed during a Friday taping of Iowa Press on how vocal Iowa’s top election official should be in the lawmaking process and in pushing back on false election claims from prominent politicians. Pate is running for a fourth...
iowapublicradio.org
Advocates are raising concerns about the Iowa Department of Corrections' new mail system
All non-legal mail, like personal letters, pictures and cards going to inmates at Iowa state prisons now must be sent through the third-party company Pigeonly that will scan and screen the originals, and send the copies to inmates. The DOC says this new system is meant to stop drugs, particularly...
Sioux City Journal
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Iowa Corn Growers Association endorses candidates for state and federal office
The Iowa Corn Growers Association made endorsements in several elections this week, endorsing mostly Republicans running for statewide and federal office. Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, and incumbent U.S. Reps. Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, all Republicans, announced endorsements from the organization that represents Iowa’s corn farmers. Iowa’s Republican Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig also announced the group’s endorsement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
38 Extremely Easy Words that People in Minnesota and Iowa Say Wrong
The top words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois have a hard time pronouncing correctly. Has this ever happened to you? You are having a conversation with someone and the individual stops you in mid-sentence to let you know that the word you just spoke was said incorrectly. If it has, you aren't alone and I just wanted you to know that saying a few words "wrong" is normal. Very, very normal! In fact, here's a huge list of words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois say incorrectly all of the time.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds allocates $7 million in funding for Iowa Confluence water Trails project
The company pays cash for the first two days of work. It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol Fish. Questions regarding the Univ. of Iowa's lightning policy. There were three lightning delays which caused the game not to end until 1:40 am Sunday morning. Kid Captain from Benton...
Iowa’s Largest Lake Has Six Old Towns Underneath It
Six major floods led to the formation of Iowa's largest lake. When it became reality, the histories of six towns would be buried in the process. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, floods in 1851, 1859, and 1903 were among the reasons for Flood Control Acts in the late 1930s and mid-1940s. While studies went on, the Des Moines River continued to flood. It happened again in 1944, 1947, and in 1954.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa veterans leave for honor flight
The United Nations General Assembly is holding its first in-person meeting since the pandemic started. Dubuque Community Schools to hold meeting about consolidating middle schoos. Updated: 7 hours ago. Dubuque Community Schools will hold a meeting Thursday about consolidating middle schools in the district. Tips for shopping and cooking healthy...
Comments / 30