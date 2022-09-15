ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 30

Jennifer Skiles
5d ago

Vote out Grassley!!! He is way overdue for retirement. Vote for Mike Franken!! If Grassley wins again he will be 95 at the end of his term.

Reply(1)
18
Jack
5d ago

Governors are not gods, kings or sovereigns. They should reserve their social engineering experiments for their own families. Older Americans need to get over their old-fashioned longing to be "masters" over the people the are supposed to be SERVING. Politicians should reflect the voices of the people TODAY and not rely so heavily on their privileged past.

Reply
10
karey
5d ago

He is wrong, it should be a woman’s decision not the state’s.

Reply(7)
20
