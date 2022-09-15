Read full article on original website
Budget season is here: Home values are up. Some tax rates are down. What does it mean for you and your community?
For South Florida’s municipal budget writers, this summer brought happy news: Property values are up. Way up. That potentially means more money for cities, counties, schools districts and other government agencies to spend. But what does it mean for you? It could mean a cut in your tax rate...
FIU celebrates 50 years of classes
When Florida International University opened its doors 50 years ago, nearly 6,000 students were enrolled for the first day of classes. Since then, FIU’s enrollment has grown to nearly 10 times that. In the process, it’s become one of the largest public universities in the country – and has...
Judge in Parkland school shooter trial refuses to step down after defense request over outburst
The judge for the Parkland school shooter penalty trial has refused to step down from the case after a request from defense attorneys. Judge Elizabeth Scherer made her ruling Monday afternoon during a hearing on what evidence and witnesses the prosecutors can call during their rebuttal case later this month.
