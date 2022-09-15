ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Comments / 0

Related
wxhc.com

Annual Arbor Day Poster Contest Going on Now

The New York State Department of Environmental has announced the annual Arbor Day Poster contest is now going on. The DEC’s Urban and Community Forestry Program begins a contest that will promote the value of trees in the environment. The winner of the contest will then have their photo...
POLITICS
wxhc.com

California woman sentenced to 18 months in prison in hoax kidnapping case

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) -- A Northern California woman who pleaded guilty to orchestrating an elaborate hoax about being kidnapped and even seared with a branding iron by her abductors was ordered to serve 18 months in prison Monday, more than double the amount of time federal prosecutors recommended. Sherri Papini, 40,...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy