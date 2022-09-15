Read full article on original website
Report Shows New York State Slow in Disbursing Federal Funds for Housing
According to a recent audit conducted by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, New York State has been slow when it comes to using the federal relief funds it has received to alleviate the state’s current affordable housing crisis. In the audit it was found that in the...
Annual Arbor Day Poster Contest Going on Now
The New York State Department of Environmental has announced the annual Arbor Day Poster contest is now going on. The DEC’s Urban and Community Forestry Program begins a contest that will promote the value of trees in the environment. The winner of the contest will then have their photo...
Over 2,800 Tickets for Impaired Driving Issued During “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign
The New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee has announced that during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which ran from August 19th through September 5th. There were 2,823 tickets for impaired driving were issued by law enforcement agencies throughout the state. Overall, through the...
California woman sentenced to 18 months in prison in hoax kidnapping case
(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) -- A Northern California woman who pleaded guilty to orchestrating an elaborate hoax about being kidnapped and even seared with a branding iron by her abductors was ordered to serve 18 months in prison Monday, more than double the amount of time federal prosecutors recommended. Sherri Papini, 40,...
