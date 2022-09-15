ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Trials compare cover planting methods

Editor’s note: The following was written by Nate Dorsey, Katie Pekarek, Katja Koehler-Cole and Jenny Rees, University of Nebraska Extension educators, for the university’s Cropwatch website Sept. 1. An overarching goal for planting cover crops is to produce as much biomass as possible during the growing window. Higher...
Tragedy inspires farm safety-focused children’s book

Troy Boomsma says if someone told him that he would lose a son in a tractor rollover, he would say that could never happen. And when the Boomsma family lost 7-year-old Jaxon to a farm accident on his grandparents’ farm Easter weekend 2017, Troy Boomsma made it his mission to promote farm safety. His hope is, other families will not experience the same tragedy.
