Teaching conservation: South Dakota ranchers pass conservation ethic through generations
Nathan Bien knows the wetland-speckled land where he takes care of his crops and cattle is a unique and valuable landscape. The ranch west of Veblen sits on the northern edge of the Prairie Coteau. Cattle graze on native grasses that encircle glacial lakes and wetlands. Nathan grew up over...
Trials compare cover planting methods
Editor’s note: The following was written by Nate Dorsey, Katie Pekarek, Katja Koehler-Cole and Jenny Rees, University of Nebraska Extension educators, for the university’s Cropwatch website Sept. 1. An overarching goal for planting cover crops is to produce as much biomass as possible during the growing window. Higher...
Tragedy inspires farm safety-focused children’s book
Troy Boomsma says if someone told him that he would lose a son in a tractor rollover, he would say that could never happen. And when the Boomsma family lost 7-year-old Jaxon to a farm accident on his grandparents’ farm Easter weekend 2017, Troy Boomsma made it his mission to promote farm safety. His hope is, other families will not experience the same tragedy.
