Troy Boomsma says if someone told him that he would lose a son in a tractor rollover, he would say that could never happen. And when the Boomsma family lost 7-year-old Jaxon to a farm accident on his grandparents’ farm Easter weekend 2017, Troy Boomsma made it his mission to promote farm safety. His hope is, other families will not experience the same tragedy.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO