Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Truth Pharm’s “Trail of Truth” moves to Washington D.C.
The annual march will also be hosted as a national event for the first time, having been held locally since 2016. Binghamton’s annual Trail of Truth Memorial March has gone national. Truth Pharm, a Binghamton-based organization dedicated to raising awareness on substance misuse, has hosted the march since 2016....
Restaurant Week Fall 2022
Once again, Restaurant Week has returned to Binghamton, promising a festive time for all. From Sept. 13 to Sept. 22, participating restaurants will offer three-course meals for lunch or dinner within a set price, with lunches starting at $12 and dinners ranging from $20 to $35. This semester, Pipe Dream worked with several participating restaurants, sending writers and photographers to sample their menus. From tacos and sandwiches to chicken parmesan, here are our experiences with this Restaurant Week’s offerings.
Restaurant Week Fall 2022: Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar
Located on 31 Lewis St. is the upscale restaurant Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar. Their food features a variety of different seafood dishes, sandwiches, burgers, pasta and an impressive sushi lineup. Remlik’s uses its warm ambiance for comfortable dining experiences. For Restaurant Week this time around, the establishment...
$1.4 million awarded to BU’s McNair Scholars Program
Binghamton University has received a $1.4 million award to continue the McNair Scholars Program for the next five years. The McNair Scholars Program is an eight-week, federally funded, summer research program that provides students pursuing a Ph.D. with both financial and mentorship support. The program serves students who are low-income, first-generation or a member of a historically underrepresented group. Students are provided a stipend for the program as they work one-on-one with a faculty mentor. The $1.4 million grant renewal, issued by the U.S. Department of Education (USDE), will go toward the participating students’ research programs, in addition to the salaries of two full-time staff members and a graduate assistant.
Golf places 10th at Cornell/Temple Fall Invitational
Over the weekend, the Binghamton golf team competed in the Temple/Cornell Fall Invitational. Out of the 15 teams participating the Bearcats finished 10th, with a combined score of 35 over par for 595 strokes. “There’s definitely some positives we got out of this weekend,” said Binghamton head coach Bernie Herceg....
Women’s soccer blanks Bryant in conference opener
The Binghamton women’s soccer team hosted Bryant on Sunday to open up conference play. It was a battle of attrition for both teams, but the Bearcats scored late in the first half and shut out the Bulldogs for 90 straight minutes. BU secured its third win of the season and is now 1-0 in America East [AE] conference play.
