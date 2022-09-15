Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Fiona ravages Puerto Rico as Congress expected to be called on for aid – live
Much of island is in the dark and underwater while the Fema boss will survey the damage today
McConnell on GOP migrant transports: ‘well-to-do blue enclaves’ finally facing border reality
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said Republican governors’ efforts to transport migrants from the southern border to northern Democrat-led cities is showing “well-to-do blue enclaves” the reality of the U.S.-Mexico border crisis. “Out of desperation, a few governors along our southern border are now...
One thing is top of mind for many young Brits, and it's not the royal family
While all eyes were focused on England in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death, many young people in London have other issues on their minds. For most, the biggest one is the economy.
U.K.・
One America News founder donates $20,000 to DeSantis campaign
Robert Herring, the founder of pro-Trump cable news channel One America News, donated $20,000 to Ron DeSantis’ campaign for re-election in Florida. Herring, who founded the conservative cable channel that made headlines for its loyalty to former president Trump and his false claims about the 2020 presidential election, made the donation earlier this month to the “Friends of Ron DeSantis” political action committee, state election filings show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
France clears Omicron-adapted COVID boosters for autumn vaccination drive
PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - France's HAS health authority on Tuesday followed the European Union's drug regulator and cleared two separate COVID-19 vaccine boosters updated to target the Omicron variant.
50 People Told Us What They Do For A Living And How Much It Pays, And LinkedIn Needs This Level Of Transparency
"I'm $50,000 in debt for degrees I earned to do something I loved, but left because I could barely keep my head above water. I knew it wouldn't get better and it wasn't worth the stress."
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0