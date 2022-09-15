ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

One America News founder donates $20,000 to DeSantis campaign

Robert Herring, the founder of pro-Trump cable news channel One America News, donated $20,000 to Ron DeSantis’ campaign for re-election in Florida. Herring, who founded the conservative cable channel that made headlines for its loyalty to former president Trump and his false claims about the 2020 presidential election, made the donation earlier this month to the “Friends of Ron DeSantis” political action committee, state election filings show.
