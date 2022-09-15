Read full article on original website
Sunshine 01
5d ago
Nice start, nice dent!! To overwhelming housing HOMELESS CRISIS!!! Not even dent, HOMELESS situation has been getting WORSE for years. Shoukd be more shelters, VOUCHERS, AFFORDABLE housing for all mankind. SENIORS. famillies, VETERANS, mental ill who can take care of thierself, case MANAGERS on site. need housing💁💁💁. Our money housing goes to immigrants, see grocerycarts filled with grocerys, go to thier brand new vechicle into thier goverment paid home. 💁🙄🤔😳. System is seriosly screwed up. !!. Housing starts here, shoukd be in all areas not just Tampa bay. Pasco always get left out.💁💁💁🤔. Waut till Hoildays hit, You will REALLY See abd hear CRAZY stories. Our Gov had time to do something, spending money in wrong areas. Ih dont say woke💁
3
TAMPA — A year and a half after blessing a vacant lot on the east side of North Florida Avenue, Bishop Gregory Parkes returned. On the morning of Sept. 15, Parkes was back to provide another round of holy good will — this time to also celebrate the opening of Mercy Oaks Apartments, a 20-unit complex just south of Bougainvillea Avenue.
