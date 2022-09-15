ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 15

Sunshine 01
5d ago

Nice start, nice dent!! To overwhelming housing HOMELESS CRISIS!!! Not even dent, HOMELESS situation has been getting WORSE for years. Shoukd be more shelters, VOUCHERS, AFFORDABLE housing for all mankind. SENIORS. famillies, VETERANS, mental ill who can take care of thierself, case MANAGERS on site. need housing💁💁💁. Our money housing goes to immigrants, see grocerycarts filled with grocerys, go to thier brand new vechicle into thier goverment paid home. 💁🙄🤔😳. System is seriosly screwed up. !!. Housing starts here, shoukd be in all areas not just Tampa bay. Pasco always get left out.💁💁💁🤔. Waut till Hoildays hit, You will REALLY See abd hear CRAZY stories. Our Gov had time to do something, spending money in wrong areas. Ih dont say woke💁

Reply
3
Related
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

September Halloween is on the horizon! Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream for adults and the ALL NEW Spooktacular for kids at Busch Gardens! September also means that football season is here! Make […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Tampa, FL
Business
Hillsborough County, FL
Business
Hillsborough County, FL
Real Estate
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa real estate investor behind $17 million town house project

A well-known Tampa investor’s real estate investment and development firm is building 40 high-end town houses in one of the city’s most well-known suburbs. The development is being built by the Prosper Group, whose CEO and founder is Jay Roberts. Roberts has been working in real estate in the area for 15 years and launched Prosper last year.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Former "Gecko Queen" squeezed by Gulfport rent prices

GULFPORT, Fla. — Skyrocketing rent prices have been hitting Gulfport residents hard, which includes the former "Gecko Queen" who recently agreed to a more than $500 per month increase to stay in her home. "It gives me another year to get prepared," said Elizabeth Hendricks, 58, Gulfport Gecko Queen...
GULFPORT, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Single-Alarm Tampa Apartment Fire Destroys Two Units

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a single-alarm structure fire Monday evening. According to officials, HCFR’s dispatch received multiple 911 calls from people reporting flames and smoke were coming through the roof of one of the apartments at 7812 River Resort
TAMPA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Happening Thursday: Publix hiring event

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix said it will host another hiring event this Thursday, and the grocery giant wants you to know that all of its stores are participating. It’s the last in a series of three in-store opportunities that Publix has offered this month. On Sept. 22, prospective...
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Tampa Bay Area#Business Industry#Linus Business
Bay News 9

Save the Howard Frankland? One man says it’s possible

TAMPA, Fla. - As construction on the new Howard Frankland Bridge continues, some are asking what will happen to the old one. In fact, one Tampa man is hoping to save the bridge from planned demolition. What You Need To Know. Neil Cosentino of Tampa believes the Howard Frankland Bridge...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Dunedin senior living complex sells for $26.5M

September 17, 2022 - The Grand Villa of Dunedin, a 70,500-square-foot senior living community at 880 Patricia Ave., has sold for $26.5 million. Valstone Asset Management, which manages the community that provides assisted living and memory care, sold it to Arizona-based Inspired Healthcare Capital, according to public records. Inspired Healthcare Capital took out a roughly $15.71 million mortgage loan from Lakeland Bank. The investment group manages a growing portfolio of assets valued in excess of $900 million located nationwide, according to its website.
DUNEDIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
tampabeacon.com

AdventHealth Tampa unveils state-of-the-art cath lab

TAMPA — Leaders at AdventHealth Tampa recently announced a $2 million investment in advanced heart care that utilizes the most recent GE Allia technology for catheterization procedures. According to GE, the technology is the first of its kind in Tampa for heart and vascular procedures, one of only three locations in the state of Florida, and one of only 15 in the United States.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Giving back comes easy for this hero couple

TAMPA, Fla. – For Tampa couple Aaron and Heidi Nursey, giving back to the community is a new venture that already is proving to be successful. Their nonprofit, the Nursey Foundation, is in the business of helping other nonprofits. What You Need To Know. Aaron and Heidi Nursey created...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Orlando trucker inducted into Truck Driver Hall of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. — The International Food Service Distribution Association just wrapped up a conference in Tampa, where some of the industry’s best drivers were inducted into the Truck Driver Hall of Fame. Barry Thomas became a truck driver in a round-about way. What You Need To Know. The...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigns City Council post

The resignation follows allegations surrounding her residency. St. Petersburg City Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigned her position Thursday following accusations that she no longer lived in the district she represents. It is a violation of City Charter to no live within an official’s elected district. The accusation came from...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy