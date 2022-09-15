Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Darnell Mooney Struggles With Justin Fields at QuarterbackFlurrySportsChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Lincoln Park Zoo Fall FestLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicagohenge is happening soon: What is it and when are peak viewing times?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #538 issued for much of the Illinois portion of the Chicago Metropolitan area; valid until 8:00 pm CDT
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 538 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 455 PM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeast Illinois Lake Michigan * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 455 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...A small cluster of supercells may persist for the next couple of hours while moving across northeast Illinois into the Chicago area, with the potential to produce isolated large hail and wind damage. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles north of Marseilles IL to 65 miles east northeast of Marseilles IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 538 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 454 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ILC031-037-043-089-093-097-111-197-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS DE KALB IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE KANE KENDALL LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GURNEE, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MCHENRY, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE. $$ LMZ740>742-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL.
Severe thunderstorm watch for a portion of the metro area until 4 AM CDT
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northern and central Illinois * Effective this Sunday night and Monday morning from 925 PM until 400 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...Clusters of supercells near the Mississippi River will continue to move east-southeastward through the overnight hours into northern and central Illinois, with some upscale growth possible. Large hail will be the primary initial threat, while damaging winds will be possible with the more intense supercells and any larger clusters that evolve from the ongoing storms. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles east and west of a line from 40 miles west northwest of Marseilles IL to 50 miles south southeast of Springfield IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.
Strong T-Storms until 1:15AM portions of Kankakee/Iroquois CO…
..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Kankakee and northern Iroquois Counties through 115 AM CDT... At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chebanse, or near Herscher, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Clifton and Chebanse around 1225 AM CDT. Kankakee around 1230 AM CDT. Aroma Park around 1235 AM CDT. St. Anne and Martinton around 1250 AM CDT. Hopkins Park around 1255 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Papineau, Donovan, Sammons Point, Irwin, Iroquois, Beaverville, Sun River Terrace and Bonfield. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 296 and 314. This includes... Kankakee Community College, Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway, and Olivet Nazarine University.
Special Marine Warning until 1:45AM southern portion of Lake Michigan…
He National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake...Orange-shaded area on headlined map... * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 nm northeast of Harrison-Dever Crib, moving northeast at 35 knots. Additional strong thunderstorms were occurring across the open waters offshore of Illinois, also moving northeast at 35 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and large hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Large hail could result in structural damage. * The severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesoscale Discussion – Severe T-Storm Watch 537
Areas affected...the Mississippi River Valley into Illinois Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 537... Valid 190428Z - 190630Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 537 continues. SUMMARY...The threat of hail and locally severe gusts continues, and may eventually affect areas south of WW 537. While local watch extensions in space may need to be considered later tonight, additional watches are not anticipated at this time. DISCUSSION...Several clusters of storms persist across the region, with the strongest activity over western IL near the MS River. Other sporadic cores have developed farther northwest into southeast IA, with indications of severe hail. Given the cooling boundary layer, effective parcels are somewhat elevated, with 925-850 mb winds out of the west. While still unstable, this air mass may dry a bit aloft as seen in water vapor trends. In the near term, existing clusters of storms may pose a hail or wind threat, aided by moderate northwest flow aloft. However, the combination of drying midlevels as well as cooling low levels may result in increasing CIN, and gradually decreasing storm intensity.
More storm reports just received in the WGN Weather Center
York Center- 6 -inch diameter tree down near Butterfield Rd and I-355 at 6:33 pm CDT. Glendale Heights, some 3-inch diameter branches off trees at 6:41 pm CDT. Midway Airport Wind gust to 47 mph at 6:38 pm CDT rainfall so far 0.26″
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for DeKalb, McHenry & Kane counties
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for DeKalb, McHenry & Kane counties, set to be in effect through 5:45 p.m. NWS says storms could produce damaging winds up to 60 mph and possibly hail.
Strong overnight t-storms unleash downpours & hail
What a night! POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS unleashed downpours and hail over a swath of northern and central Illinois overnight. Topping the rainfall tallies in the immediate Chicago area was the COCRAHS report of 1.89″ in Palatine. Steve Kahn of our WGN weather team and veteran NWS-Chicago forecaster of 40+ years reported 1.88″ in Arlington Heights even as city totals at the airports came in at just 0.44″ at O’Hare and a mere 0.03″ at Midway Airport, reports Frank Wachowski.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sunday forecast: Partly cloudy & sunny, possible thunderstorms
Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun. A bit muggy with late afternoon/evening thunderstorms likely. Air quality is in the Moderate category for Chicagoland and NW Indiana, high: 85. Sunday night: Chance of showers/thunderstorms. Some strong to severe south of I-80, low: 67. Monday: A few AM showers then clearing, high:...
UPDATE: Body found on Lake Michigan shoreline
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A police report stated that the body of man who was found on shoreline of Lake Michigan was identified as a 45-year-old resident who lived near by. The man, who lives in the area, went outside to speak with two men, 18 and 20, who were being loud on the lakeshore […]
Severe T-Storm Warning for portions of DuPage and Cook CO has expired…
..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND NORTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, more thunderstorms may track across this area through early overnight. ___________________________________________________________________
Body found on Lake Michigan shore in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A body of a man was found on Lake Michigan’s shoreline Saturday morning at Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve. According to officials, police were dispatched to the 0-100 block of Cliff Road Saturday morning around 5:10 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man on Lake Michigan’s shore. The man was pronounced dead […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
20th Annual Oktoberfest Chicago at St. Alphonsus
There are many Oktoberfest celebrations across the greater Chicago area but Oktoberfest Chicago at St. Alphonsus takes place in the heart of the city’s historic German neighborhood. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down a full Oktoberfest meal is father Steven Bauer and Ben Hawke. September 23rd...
Hurricane Fiona shows us that dangerous weather could be nearby — prepare with these 8 products
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now is the time to prepare for the peak of hurricane season. We’ve passed the midpoint of hurricane season with very little storm activity compared to previous years. However, with Fiona targeting Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, it’s a very real reminder that we’re just entering the peak of the season now. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that several major hurricanes will form over the coming months. If you haven’t started, now is the time to prepare.
Body found in Roseland garbage can: police
CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after a body was found in a Roseland garbage can. A man’s body was found unresponsive in a garbage can on the 100 block of West 110th Place around 7 p.m. Monday, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s age, name and cause of […]
Weekend Break: Plant Chicago Harvest Fair
The Harvest Fair will take place Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at Plant Chicago in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
See where Illinois ranks on list of Happiest States
CHICAGO – Illinois may want to adopt Bobby McFerrin’s 1988 hit “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” as its new state song. The Land of Lincoln ranks 8th in a recent report on 2022’s Happiest States in America. Happiness is often characterized as an emotional state...
Oh my gourd! Where IL ranks for fall spirit
CHICAGO – Happy Fall Y’all!. The season of pumpkin spice and everything nice officially arrives this week, which means football, apples, colorful leaves, sweater weather and pumpkin everything for starters. While some folks may be saying “Oh, my gourd, it’s fall”, most Illinoisans are apparently in the “Go...
Gun charge filed against suspect in Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve death
The verbal altercation turned violent and ended with injuries to all three, police said.
Big Guys Sausage closing shop, pivoting to catering
BERWYN, Ill. — Pretty soon, Chicagoans won’t be able to chow down on Big Guys Sausage anymore. The popular sausage stand that has served burgers, sandwiches, Red Hots and fries for the last decade is closing it’s storefront on Roosevelt and pivoting toward catering, a business move that owner Brendan O’Connor said is a much […]
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0