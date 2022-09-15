ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Morning Headlines: Cleveland City Council approves American Rescue Plan spending ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 20:. Cleveland City Council approves American Rescue Plan spending on social services. Cleveland wants to use artificial intelligence to fight illegal dumping. Remembering Plain Dealer columnist Michael Heaton. UA's plan to renovate Polsky building grows with $20M Knight gift. University Hospitals chosen...
