Morning Headlines: Cleveland City Council approves American Rescue Plan spending ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 20:. Cleveland City Council approves American Rescue Plan spending on social services. Cleveland wants to use artificial intelligence to fight illegal dumping. Remembering Plain Dealer columnist Michael Heaton. UA's plan to renovate Polsky building grows with $20M Knight gift. University Hospitals chosen...
Some Ohio cities are moving to ban discredited anti-LGBTQ+ conversion therapy
On a recent Sunday, nearly 40 congregants gathered together for worship service at the Franklin Circle Christian Church on Cleveland’s near West Side to hear Pastor Richard Hinkelman deliver his Sunday message focused on a well-known verse of the prophet Micah:. “God has shown you, oh mortal, what is...
The future of St. Vincent Charity Hospital's psych ER is in doubt now that the medical ER is closing
The future of Cleveland’s only psychiatric ER is uncertain after St. Vincent Charity Medical Center announced last week it would close its medical ER and inpatient services on Nov. 15. Key to the decision will be if the Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga...
Weingart, Ronayne work to draw distinctions in Cuyahoga County executive debate
The two candidates for Cuyahoga County executive tried to contrast each other’s visions for county government at Tuesday’s City Club of Cleveland debate, but largely avoided sparring during the hourlong exchange. Democratic candidate Chris Ronayne and Republican hopeful Lee Weingart met at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel at noon,...
Jury to weigh credibility of conflicting Cleveland Police accounts in retrial of two men
The retrial of Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton began Tuesday with opening statements. An appeals court overturned their convictions last year. Phillips and Sutton were convicted 15 years ago of shooting Kenneth Tolbert and Christopher Loveland on Cleveland's East Side early in the morning on May 29, 2006. Cuyahoga County...
Severe respiratory viruses send more Northeast Ohio kids to ER, hospital officials say
More children are being sent to Northeast Ohio emergency rooms with severe respiratory illnesses caused by a resurgence in two viruses, University Hospitals' (UH) pediatric doctors say. The increase is being fueled by rhinoviruses (RV) and enteroviruses (EV), which commonly peak in late summer and fall, said Dr. Claudia Hoyen,...
Here's what you need to know about the two different civilian review police boards proposed in Akron
There are two different proposals for a civilian police review board in Akron: a charter amendment going before voters in November and legislation being voted on by city council as soon as next week. The charter amendment was crafted by some local leaders and advocacy organizations, primarily the Akron NAACP...
