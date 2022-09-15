Read full article on original website
GeForce Beyond: watch Nvidia unveil the RTX 4000-series graphics cards here at 8am PT / 11am ET
Highly anticipated: After what feels like an eternity of waiting, Nvidia is finally giving its RTX 4000-series graphics cards their official unveiling today at GTC 2022. You can watch the entire GeForce Beyond livestream right here at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST. Nvidia will reveal its next-generation...
Intel announces NUC 12 Enthusiast mini PC and barebones kit
In a nutshell: Intel has announced a refreshed version of its Next Unit of Computing (NUC) enthusiast mini PC. Codenamed Serpent Canyon, the barebones rig is designed for gamers and content creators that need lots of horsepower in a compact package but aren't looking to go all out on an Extreme-grade NUC.
This card could let users stream PC games to the Nintendo Switch
Something to look forward to: Many users enjoy streaming PC games to mobile devices through apps like Steam Link, but there currently isn't an official method to bring similar functionality to the Nintendo Switch. One company hopes to sell an attachment for that purpose, and the project seems to be off to a good start.
EA CEO: Call of Duty Xbox exclusivity would be good for the Battlefield series
A hot potato: One of the biggest questions surrounding Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is what will happen to the latter's games, especially the popular Call of Duty series. They are fears that it will become exclusive to the Xbox consoles and PC, but at least one person appears to be hoping this scenario will happen: EA boss Andrew Wilson, who says CoD exclusivity would bring more success to the company's Battlefield games.
phsouza
VOLTAGE
Apple expected to expand the Dynamic Island to all iPhone models in 2023
In brief: Apple's latest iPhone innovation is likely here to stay. In a recent tweet, display industry expert Ross Young said he expects the Dynamic Island to ship on all models of the iPhone 15 next year. The feature debuted earlier this month exclusively on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Meta continues its slide following Facebook name change as share price nears pandemic low
In context: It's been almost one year since Facebook changed its corporate name to Meta, and life hasn't been smooth sailing for the company in that time. Just look at Meta's share price, which has fallen almost as low as in March 2020, when tech stock prices crashed due to the pandemic.
China accelerates industrial automation as workforce contracts
The big picture: China led the global industrial automation push last year, installing nearly as many heavy-duty robots in its factories as the rest of the world combined. Recent automation efforts are not as much about leading the way as they are about playing catch up. Until recently, the nation has lagged behind other power players like Japan, Germany, South Korea and the US in terms of robots on production lines.
Browser-based spell check from Google and Microsoft can lead to stolen personal data
Through the looking glass: On Friday, the otto-js Research Team published an article outlining how users leveraging Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge's enhanced spelling features may be unknowingly transmitting passwords and personally identifiable information (PII) to third-party cloud-based servers. The vulnerability not only puts the average end user's private information at risk, but it can also leave an organization's administrative credentials and other infrastructure-related information exposed to unauthorized parties.
US-China semiconductor battle: Second and third order consequences
Why it matters: Earlier this month, the US government blocked the sale of specific chips to anyone in China. We see this as an important change by the government in the tactics they are deploying. The United States has gone from blocking specific companies in China, to blocking all companies and focusing on specific products. This is a big change, and opens up the question -- what exactly are they hoping to achieve? This matters obviously in that it can help us predict the outcome, but we increasingly hold the view that the government may not have entirely thought through how this will ultimately play out.
The iPhone 14's easy-to-lift display and back make it the easiest to repair since the iPhone 7
Bottom line: Apple has probably made one of its most significant iPhone repairability strides yet. Cupertino engineers may have used the standard iPhone 14 to test the self-repair waters. While the phone doesn't have many upgrades over last year's model, it does have an internal design that makes it quite different, as iFixit discovered.
The Best 1440p Gaming Monitors: Late 2022
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Gaming monitors at 1440p remain the sweet spot for many PC gamers who don't need to spend a ton of money to play at high refresh rates. Our last update to this guide was in early 2022, so it's time for a full refresh as we get closer to the holiday season ahead of us. There's been a lot of action in terms of pricing, with many of the gaming monitors we had reviewed in months prior dropping in price, so that's something to talk about for sure.
