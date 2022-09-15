ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 1

Related
TechSpot

Intel announces NUC 12 Enthusiast mini PC and barebones kit

In a nutshell: Intel has announced a refreshed version of its Next Unit of Computing (NUC) enthusiast mini PC. Codenamed Serpent Canyon, the barebones rig is designed for gamers and content creators that need lots of horsepower in a compact package but aren't looking to go all out on an Extreme-grade NUC.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

This card could let users stream PC games to the Nintendo Switch

Something to look forward to: Many users enjoy streaming PC games to mobile devices through apps like Steam Link, but there currently isn't an official method to bring similar functionality to the Nintendo Switch. One company hopes to sell an attachment for that purpose, and the project seems to be off to a good start.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

EA CEO: Call of Duty Xbox exclusivity would be good for the Battlefield series

A hot potato: One of the biggest questions surrounding Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is what will happen to the latter's games, especially the popular Call of Duty series. They are fears that it will become exclusive to the Xbox consoles and PC, but at least one person appears to be hoping this scenario will happen: EA boss Andrew Wilson, who says CoD exclusivity would bring more success to the company's Battlefield games.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gpu#Mining Equipment#Linus Business#Web3 Technology#Merge
TechSpot

phsouza

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Okay, my takeaway is that for gaming I could stick with DDR4 and be fine. But you're missing the mark here in productivity loads. Why...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

VOLTAGE

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TechSpot

diapope34

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. sky email contact Number Uk contact sky email contact number based in uk to help the sky users across the globe to get solutions for the...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
TechSpot

China accelerates industrial automation as workforce contracts

The big picture: China led the global industrial automation push last year, installing nearly as many heavy-duty robots in its factories as the rest of the world combined. Recent automation efforts are not as much about leading the way as they are about playing catch up. Until recently, the nation has lagged behind other power players like Japan, Germany, South Korea and the US in terms of robots on production lines.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Browser-based spell check from Google and Microsoft can lead to stolen personal data

Through the looking glass: On Friday, the otto-js Research Team published an article outlining how users leveraging Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge's enhanced spelling features may be unknowingly transmitting passwords and personally identifiable information (PII) to third-party cloud-based servers. The vulnerability not only puts the average end user's private information at risk, but it can also leave an organization's administrative credentials and other infrastructure-related information exposed to unauthorized parties.
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

US-China semiconductor battle: Second and third order consequences

Why it matters: Earlier this month, the US government blocked the sale of specific chips to anyone in China. We see this as an important change by the government in the tactics they are deploying. The United States has gone from blocking specific companies in China, to blocking all companies and focusing on specific products. This is a big change, and opens up the question -- what exactly are they hoping to achieve? This matters obviously in that it can help us predict the outcome, but we increasingly hold the view that the government may not have entirely thought through how this will ultimately play out.
FOREIGN POLICY
TechSpot

The Best 1440p Gaming Monitors: Late 2022

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Gaming monitors at 1440p remain the sweet spot for many PC gamers who don't need to spend a ton of money to play at high refresh rates. Our last update to this guide was in early 2022, so it's time for a full refresh as we get closer to the holiday season ahead of us. There's been a lot of action in terms of pricing, with many of the gaming monitors we had reviewed in months prior dropping in price, so that's something to talk about for sure.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy