National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week highlights importance of adult literacy
DELAWARE – 55% of Delawareans ages 16-74 can not read at a 6 grade level, that’s according to Literacy Delaware. To bring more awareness to adult literacy, the organization is promoting National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week. Literacy Delaware defines adult literacy as people who read or...
Changing lives through educational equity in Delaware
DELAWARE- Inclusivity and a safe space. Delaware high school senior, Shelby Farris, is lending a helping hand to her community to try and make sure all educational experiences reflect this. “Students who just feel heard, who feel supported, who are able to talk things through, who are able to feel...
Geography of jail time: new data reveals which DE communities are home to most incarcerated people
DELAWARE – New data from non-profit research group Prison Policy Initiative (PPI) is revealing which cities and towns most incarcerated Delawareans hail from. The report indicates that incarcerated Delawareans tend to come from lower income communities, and areas with higher Black and Brown populations. PPI also published a report on neighboring state, Maryland, which shows similar disparities.
Chesapeake Healthcare wins six awards for quality healthcare
DELMARVA – Chesapeake Healthcare won six quality awards for their continued commitment to providing quality healthcare. These awards recognize Chesapeake Health’s achievements and their daily focus of providing critical, primary, and preventative care for some of the communities’ most vulnerable members. We want to hear your good...
Marylanders to consider renaming high courts with Ballot Question 1
MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls in the November General Election, they will vote on a handful of ballot questions. The questions include issues like residency requirements for certain elected officials, legalizing marijuana, how much civil jury trials can cost, and abolishing the Howard County Orphan’s Court.
Celebrating National Thank a Police Officer Day
DELMARVA – Saturday was National Thank A Police Officer Day. The day is dedicated to thanking law enforcement officers for all they do to keep communities safe. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Democrat running for Delaware’s 6th district Senate seat believes district can be flipped, with a message of infrastructure upgrades
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delawareans have made their choice for the Democratic nominee for State Senate District 6. Following a victory during Tuesday’s Primary, winner Russ Huxtable says he has a plan to flip the traditionally conservative seat that covers Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and Lewes. The seat is up...
Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area Sunday morning. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV,...
CDC reveals shocking statistics on pregnancy-related deaths, experts say access to care at root
DELMARVA – Shocking statistics show that 4 in 5 pregnancy related deaths in the U.S. are preventable, that’s according to the CDC. That comes from the Maternal Mortality Review Committees data from 2017 to 2019 in 36 states. The Eastern Shore Pregnancy Centers says much of that is...
