ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Changing lives through educational equity in Delaware

DELAWARE- Inclusivity and a safe space. Delaware high school senior, Shelby Farris, is lending a helping hand to her community to try and make sure all educational experiences reflect this. “Students who just feel heard, who feel supported, who are able to talk things through, who are able to feel...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Geography of jail time: new data reveals which DE communities are home to most incarcerated people

DELAWARE – New data from non-profit research group Prison Policy Initiative (PPI) is revealing which cities and towns most incarcerated Delawareans hail from. The report indicates that incarcerated Delawareans tend to come from lower income communities, and areas with higher Black and Brown populations. PPI also published a report on neighboring state, Maryland, which shows similar disparities.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Chesapeake Healthcare wins six awards for quality healthcare

DELMARVA – Chesapeake Healthcare won six quality awards for their continued commitment to providing quality healthcare. These awards recognize Chesapeake Health’s achievements and their daily focus of providing critical, primary, and preventative care for some of the communities’ most vulnerable members. We want to hear your good...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
WMDT.com

Marylanders to consider renaming high courts with Ballot Question 1

MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls in the November General Election, they will vote on a handful of ballot questions. The questions include issues like residency requirements for certain elected officials, legalizing marijuana, how much civil jury trials can cost, and abolishing the Howard County Orphan’s Court.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Celebrating National Thank a Police Officer Day

DELMARVA – Saturday was National Thank A Police Officer Day. The day is dedicated to thanking law enforcement officers for all they do to keep communities safe. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area Sunday morning. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV,...
MAGNOLIA, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Project Bounce Back#Girls Club Of Maryland#Y Landa Burch#Abc#Bgcm

Comments / 0

Community Policy