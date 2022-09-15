ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

White House to China: World must reject Russian action on Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVrbi_0hwVGvTC00

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday urged China not to back Moscow in its war against Kyiv, saying the whole would should be aligned against Moscow's aggression in Ukraine and not remain on the sidelines.

"We don't think anybody should be on the sidelines," White House spokesman John Kirby told CNN in an interview on Thursday as Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Uzbekistan. "The whole world should be lined up against what Mr. Putin is doing."

"This is not the time for any kind of business as usual with Mr. Putin," Kirby added.

Xi and Putin were meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in their first face-to-face meeting since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February. read more

Kirby said it remained to be seen how much China would back Russia's war, noting that Beijing had not moved to materially support Putin or violated sanctions against Moscow.

Separately, Kirby told MSNBC that the United States is preparing to send Ukraine another package of security assistance but declined to give further details, including when the tranche would come.

The announcement was expected to come "very, very soon," he added on CNN.

Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 10

Related
Newsweek

Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
POTUS
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Ukraine War Politics#Russian#The White House#Cnn#Chinese#Msnbc
Daily Mail

Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say

A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
POTUS
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
China
Country
Russia
Daily Beast

Another Putin Ally Dead After ‘Suffocating’ on Business Trip

Another top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has died this week, this time of an alleged “stroke” while on a business trip in the village of Roshchino in Russia’s far east region. Vladimir Nikolayevich Sungorkin, 68, was editor-in-chief of the Russian state newspaper, Komsomolskaya Pravda. According...
OBITUARIES
Reuters

Reuters

599K+
Followers
355K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy