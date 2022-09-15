Read full article on original website
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio Department of Aging to Hold Pair of Walking Events Sept. 20-21 as Part of 10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls Campaign
Ohioans invited to host similar events for Falls Prevention Awareness Week. Columbus, Ohio – In support of Falls Prevention Awareness Week, the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) will host two walking events this week and welcomes all Ohioans to join in by organizing their own walking groups and events across the state.
Comments / 0