Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
Related
Section of Swamp Rabbit Trail temporarily closed
The City of Greenville announced on social media Monday that a section of Swamp Rabbit Trail will be temporarily closed through Thursday.
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: New speakeasy to open in downtown Greenville; UP on the Roof to open Anderson location
New speakeasy Entre Nous to open in downtown Greenville … UP on the Roof to open Anderson location … and Bohemian Bull to open second location in Greenville. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Sept. 23. New speakeasy to open in...
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: Crash causes I-40 east to close near Asheville area
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - All lanes of I-40 East are closed due to a crash east of Asheville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). NCDOT said the interstate is closed at exit 118 or Old NC 10 in Hildebran, Burke County. WBTV, our sister station, said...
I-26 closures scheduled this week
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced planned closures along Interstate 26 East Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SCDOT closes Spartanburg Co. bridge for repairs
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has closed a Spartanburg County bridge for repairs.
I-85 construction affects nearby businesses during peak season
Some Upstate business owners said construction from the Interstate 85 widening project is impacting their sales.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in South Carolina parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
46,000 pounds of trash picked up in Laurens Co. over past month
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said inmate litter crews recently picked up over 46,000 pounds of trash along a series of roads in Laurens County. Deputies said the following roads were cleaned up as part of their efforts. Harris Springs Road. Andrews Road.
Police departments in the Upstate holding slow down, move over blitz
Some police departments in the Upstate are coming together to do a slow down, move over blitz.
WYFF4.com
Bohemian Bull to 3 new locations in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant will soon take over the former Bacon Bros. location on Pelham Road in Greenville. Bohemian Bull is expected to open at 3260 Pelham Road later this year. (Video above aired when Bacon Bros. announced it was closing) It's a restaurant as well as...
2 shot at Greenville Co. home
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday evening in Greenville County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Rally for Recovery
Small business owners like Dave McMeekin are just learning more about a CARES Act provision that provides funds similar to a tax refund. Greer Heritage Museum prepares to open new exhibit on recreation, entertainment. Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:06 AM UTC. |. Greer Heritage Museum's newest addition will feature...
Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman involved in forklift accident at Upstate plant meets first responders
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman who was hit by a forklift and trapped underneath at an Upstate plant got to thank the first responders who helped save her. Officials with Laurens County EMS post on Facebook that they were called on July 5 to ZF Transmission. They...
WYFF4.com
Dog found abandoned, tied up outside South Carolina humane society
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A dog was found tied to a pole outside the Greenville Humane Society with a handwritten note saying she had an illness and the owner could no longer take care of her. The humane society posted a picture of the dog and the note on its...
FOX Carolina
Asheville man wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who recently moved to Asheville and won $1 million on a Big Cash Payout scratch-off ticket said the prize “couldn’t have come at a better time.”. Jeremy Hartzell, 25, said he moved to Asheville to rent, but now he’s able to...
Man beaten, robbed in central Asheville
A man was beaten with a baseball bat and robbed Sunday morning in central Asheville.
Volvo plans investment in Greenville Co. facilities
A public hearing will be held by the Greenville County Council Tuesday night regarding an agreement with Volvo on a new development property in the county.
WYFF4.com
City of Greenville's first Hispanic sergeant starts new chapter as a representative of the badge and her culture
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sergeant is a title that still hasn’t grown on Diana Munoz. "It does sound different. Initially, when people ask me what I do I still tell them I’m a police officer and then I remember that I’m a sergeant now. I got promoted," said Munoz, a city of Greenville sergeant.
Comments / 0