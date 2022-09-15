ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

NCDOT: Crash causes I-40 east to close near Asheville area

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - All lanes of I-40 East are closed due to a crash east of Asheville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). NCDOT said the interstate is closed at exit 118 or Old NC 10 in Hildebran, Burke County. WBTV, our sister station, said...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

46,000 pounds of trash picked up in Laurens Co. over past month

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said inmate litter crews recently picked up over 46,000 pounds of trash along a series of roads in Laurens County. Deputies said the following roads were cleaned up as part of their efforts. Harris Springs Road. Andrews Road.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Bohemian Bull to 3 new locations in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant will soon take over the former Bacon Bros. location on Pelham Road in Greenville. Bohemian Bull is expected to open at 3260 Pelham Road later this year. (Video above aired when Bacon Bros. announced it was closing) It's a restaurant as well as...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Rally for Recovery

Small business owners like Dave McMeekin are just learning more about a CARES Act provision that provides funds similar to a tax refund. Greer Heritage Museum prepares to open new exhibit on recreation, entertainment. Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:06 AM UTC. |. Greer Heritage Museum's newest addition will feature...
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville man wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who recently moved to Asheville and won $1 million on a Big Cash Payout scratch-off ticket said the prize “couldn’t have come at a better time.”. Jeremy Hartzell, 25, said he moved to Asheville to rent, but now he’s able to...
ASHEVILLE, NC

