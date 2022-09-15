‘Failure wasn’t an option here’: How Biden navigated a political and economic minefield at a critical moment in rail negotiations

Read full article on original website
Biden to rally world leaders against Russian attempts to annex Ukraine regions
Antony Blinken calls referendums plan a ‘sham’ and Moscow’s possible mobilisation of extra forces ‘a sign of Russian failure’ ahead of Biden speech
New York attorney general Letitia James to make ‘major announcement’ within hours
New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” within hours.The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years.But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 10.30am ET, to which press have been invited.During the course of her probe into the Trump Organization, Ms James has alleged that Mr Trump inflated or devalued the value of his properties in paperwork to secure hundreds of millions of dollars...
Under pressure, Trump revives QAnon cult -- around himself
Ensnared in legal probes as he mulls a second White House run in 2024, Donald Trump is injecting new life into the fading QAnon conspiracy cult -- whose members have embraced him as a new icon. QAnon-ists promoted the same conspiracy theories as Trump, analysts say, and explicit mentions of QAnon itself dwindled.
