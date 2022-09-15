ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
City
Clemson, SC
FOX Carolina

CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies looking for porch pirate in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a package. The theft took place on Sept. 13, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator J. Kramer at 864-503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

46,000 pounds of trash picked up in Laurens Co. over past month

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said inmate litter crews recently picked up over 46,000 pounds of trash along a series of roads in Laurens County. Deputies said the following roads were cleaned up as part of their efforts. Harris Springs Road. Andrews Road.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Two shot at Greenville Co. home, deputies investigating

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Monday night. Deputies said they responded to W Bramlett Road after the shooting was reported at around 7:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they said...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Fox Carolina
FOX Carolina

Person found dead in Laurens County during investigation into missing couple

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that a person was found dead on Tuesday during an investigation into a missing Upstate couple. Deputies said they responded to Neely Ferry Road on September 20, 2022, in reference to a missing person report involving Terry Ann Chermak and her fiancé, William Loyd Cagle (Todd). When they arrived at the scene around 9:20 a.m., they found a person’s body on the property. However, the Laurens County Coroner’s Office has not confirmed the victim’s identity.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WYFF4.com

Bohemian Bull to 3 new locations in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant will soon take over the former Bacon Bros. location on Pelham Road in Greenville. Bohemian Bull is expected to open at 3260 Pelham Road later this year. (Video above aired when Bacon Bros. announced it was closing) It's a restaurant as well as...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville man reportedly beaten with baseball bat during robbery on Sunday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after two suspects allegedly beat someone with a baseball bat during a robbery in central Asheville on Sunday morning. Officers said they responded to Merrimon Avenue at around 7:00 a.m. on September 18, 2022, after the incident was reported....
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for teen last seen leaving work in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was last seen leaving work in Piedmont Saturday evening. Deputies said Caleb M. Mosley was last seen leaving working at the McDonald’s on Highway 153 around 5 p.m. Mosley was last seen...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

NCDOT: Crash causes I-40 east to close near Asheville area

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - All lanes of I-40 East are closed due to a crash east of Asheville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). NCDOT said the interstate is closed at exit 118 or Old NC 10 in Hildebran, Burke County. WBTV, our sister station, said...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy