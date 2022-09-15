GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that a person was found dead on Tuesday during an investigation into a missing Upstate couple. Deputies said they responded to Neely Ferry Road on September 20, 2022, in reference to a missing person report involving Terry Ann Chermak and her fiancé, William Loyd Cagle (Todd). When they arrived at the scene around 9:20 a.m., they found a person’s body on the property. However, the Laurens County Coroner’s Office has not confirmed the victim’s identity.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO