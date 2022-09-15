ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Churchill Downs' last Downs After Dark of 2022 is this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you love watching horse racing under the lights at Churchill Downs, this will be the last weekend to do it this year. In the player above: Major renovations still underway as September Meet starts at Churchill Downs. Downs After Dark returns for its final night...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Thrilling air show to be a first when BowmanFest returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes on the skies: BowmanFest is once again landing in Louisville. This year's two-day aviation festival will feature a first for Bowman Field. In addition to learning about historic aircrafts, those who attend will have a chance to watch a thrilling airshow complete with smoke, formations and maneuvers by first-class pilots.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Waldo's Chicken and Beer officially opens in Norton Commons

PROSPECT, Ky. — Waldo's Chicken and Beer officially opens in Norton Common on Tuesday. The fast-casual chicken brand is known for scratch-made southern fried and slow-roasted chicken four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl, or in a basket. The location on Meeting Street is the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky Opera opens 2022-23 season with 'La Boheme'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Opera is back for its 70th anniversary. The first show of the 2022-23 season will be La Boheme, the classic opera that the Broadway musical, Rent, is based upon. Show dates will be Sept. 23, 25, 27, 29 and Oct. 2. This production will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's new downtown sports park now open to the public

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's latest urban sports park is now open to the public. The Louisville Downtown Partnership is offering free play at the Baird Urban Sports Park at 615 West Main Street. Public pickup play is open to the public on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Pride Fest draws big crowds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Among the crowded streets of the Highlands Saturday there were plenty of smiles and hugs, but above all, a sense of gratitude. Like a lot of events, the Louisville Pride Festival was put on pause by the pandemic for two years. Fittingly, the theme was 'Welcome Home.'
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Johnny Depp is playing a concert with Jeff Beck in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Famed English guitarist Jeff Beck is going on tour, and he's bringing a famous friend. Beck collaborated on an album with Johnny Depp, who is actually from Kentucky, if you didn't know. And he will join him on some of the tour's stops, including the one in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville wide receiver Dee Wiggins out for season with toe injury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is battling some injuries, including wide receiver Dee Wiggins. Head coach Scott Satterfield announced the transfer from Miami will have surgery on his toe, missing the rest of the season. "I hate that for Wiggins," he said. "Great kid, great attitude, plays hard. [Tough] losing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Ramsi's Café on the World closes its Norton Commons location

PROSPECT, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A longstanding restaurant has shut down its East Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. Ramsi's Cafe on the World, which started in the Highlands, opened a second location at 10639 Meeting St. in Prospect in July 2021. Ramsi's Norton Commons was located in a 4,000-square-foot space previously occupied by the Verbena Cafe.
PROSPECT, KY
WLKY.com

Where you can get the new COVID-19 omicron booster shot in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are more options where you can get the new COVID-19 omicron booster vaccine in Louisville. Baptist Health and Norton Healthcare now have the new Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster vaccine available to the public for those who meet criteria. The University of Louisville will also be conducting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Field & Stream

Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener

Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Weekly weather planner: Hot end to summer, but autumn weather coming

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The week starts off hot to round out summer, but cooler temps are coming. Monday will bring the chance for some showers as weak boundary approaches. The best chance for rain will be during the morning hours. The sky should turn partly sunny by the afternoon with highs in the 80s.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Shively Police: 2 dead, 1 injured on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Hwy. on a report of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 17. Police said they found three victims at the scene. One woman in her 20s was transported to an area hospital with injuries...
LOUISVILLE, KY

