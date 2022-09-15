Read full article on original website
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
WLKY.com
Churchill Downs' last Downs After Dark of 2022 is this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you love watching horse racing under the lights at Churchill Downs, this will be the last weekend to do it this year. In the player above: Major renovations still underway as September Meet starts at Churchill Downs. Downs After Dark returns for its final night...
WLKY.com
Thrilling air show to be a first when BowmanFest returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes on the skies: BowmanFest is once again landing in Louisville. This year's two-day aviation festival will feature a first for Bowman Field. In addition to learning about historic aircrafts, those who attend will have a chance to watch a thrilling airshow complete with smoke, formations and maneuvers by first-class pilots.
WLKY.com
Waldo's Chicken and Beer officially opens in Norton Commons
PROSPECT, Ky. — Waldo's Chicken and Beer officially opens in Norton Common on Tuesday. The fast-casual chicken brand is known for scratch-made southern fried and slow-roasted chicken four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl, or in a basket. The location on Meeting Street is the...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Opera opens 2022-23 season with 'La Boheme'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Opera is back for its 70th anniversary. The first show of the 2022-23 season will be La Boheme, the classic opera that the Broadway musical, Rent, is based upon. Show dates will be Sept. 23, 25, 27, 29 and Oct. 2. This production will...
WLKY.com
Bourbon and Beyond wraps up final night pumping millions of dollars into the local economy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bourbon and Beyond is wrapping up its fourth and final night after welcoming thousands of people to Louisville at the Kentucky Exposition Center. One of the co-founders of the event said the festival started in 2017, and this year was unlike any other. “It feels so...
WLKY.com
Louisville's new downtown sports park now open to the public
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's latest urban sports park is now open to the public. The Louisville Downtown Partnership is offering free play at the Baird Urban Sports Park at 615 West Main Street. Public pickup play is open to the public on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m....
WLKY.com
Louisville Pride Fest draws big crowds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Among the crowded streets of the Highlands Saturday there were plenty of smiles and hugs, but above all, a sense of gratitude. Like a lot of events, the Louisville Pride Festival was put on pause by the pandemic for two years. Fittingly, the theme was 'Welcome Home.'
WLKY.com
Johnny Depp is playing a concert with Jeff Beck in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Famed English guitarist Jeff Beck is going on tour, and he's bringing a famous friend. Beck collaborated on an album with Johnny Depp, who is actually from Kentucky, if you didn't know. And he will join him on some of the tour's stops, including the one in Louisville.
WLKY.com
Louisville wide receiver Dee Wiggins out for season with toe injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is battling some injuries, including wide receiver Dee Wiggins. Head coach Scott Satterfield announced the transfer from Miami will have surgery on his toe, missing the rest of the season. "I hate that for Wiggins," he said. "Great kid, great attitude, plays hard. [Tough] losing...
WLKY.com
Ramsi's Café on the World closes its Norton Commons location
PROSPECT, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A longstanding restaurant has shut down its East Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. Ramsi's Cafe on the World, which started in the Highlands, opened a second location at 10639 Meeting St. in Prospect in July 2021. Ramsi's Norton Commons was located in a 4,000-square-foot space previously occupied by the Verbena Cafe.
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
WLKY.com
Where you can get the new COVID-19 omicron booster shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are more options where you can get the new COVID-19 omicron booster vaccine in Louisville. Baptist Health and Norton Healthcare now have the new Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster vaccine available to the public for those who meet criteria. The University of Louisville will also be conducting...
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener
Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: Hot end to summer, but autumn weather coming
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The week starts off hot to round out summer, but cooler temps are coming. Monday will bring the chance for some showers as weak boundary approaches. The best chance for rain will be during the morning hours. The sky should turn partly sunny by the afternoon with highs in the 80s.
Kentucky’s Wigwam Village is a blast from the past
"When we arrived, it was my first time. My mind was blown," Megan Smith said. "And Keith said, 'Well, you know it's for sale.'"
WLKY.com
Bernheim Forest gets $700k donation and 100 tons of boulders for its unique 'Play-cosystem'
CLERMONT, Ky. — Bernheim Forest introduced its 'Play-cosystem' concept as a natural way for kids to play and learn about nature. The concept includes no monkey bars, swing sets, or plastic slides; but instead dirt, sticks and trees. On Tuesday, the park announced the donation of a $700k grant...
WLKY.com
I-71 closures means Louisville drivers should plan out their commute this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville drivers should plan out their commute this week due to additional road closures. Interstate 71 will have several lane and road closures for bridge work next week in addition to the southbound shutdown. Beginning Monday night at 8 p.m. Chamberlain Lane under I-71 will be...
wdrb.com
Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
WLKY.com
LMPD officer and man taken to hospital after crash in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer and a man were taken to the hospital after they crash in downtown Louisville on Tuesday. LMPD said that the officer was responding to a service call around 4:30 p.m. when they struck another vehicle at 9th Street and Broadway.
Shively Police: 2 dead, 1 injured on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Hwy. on a report of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 17. Police said they found three victims at the scene. One woman in her 20s was transported to an area hospital with injuries...
