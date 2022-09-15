ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU could hit an epic 5.85GHz – but you'll need a legendary cooler

By Darren Allan
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vqu2r_0hwVER7600

AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X has been the subject of a fresh leak about the boost clock speeds which the next-gen flagship CPU is supposedly capable of reaching.

So, seasoning at the ready – and plenty of it – but the claim comes from Wccftech (opens in new tab), whose sources reckon that while we know the 7950X is rated by AMD at a boost of (up to) 5.7GHz, the peak boost will exceed that, potentially hitting 5.85GHz as a peak (fMax) speed.

What this means is you may see speeds of 5.85GHz at stock – meaning straight out of the box, no tuning or overclocking applied – from the flagship chip, at least some of the time (with some big caveats, which we’ll dive into in a moment).

Apparently, the Ryzen 9 7950X will also have an all-core boost of 5.1GHz (some caveats apply here, which again, we’ll discuss momentarily) meaning that the CPU will be capable of attaining that speed across every one of its 16 cores, whereas the faster mentioned boosts will only apply to a single core in many scenarios. Obviously, pushing all the cores flat out is a far more demanding task than just one or two having the pedal to the metal.

Note that we have seen leaks of a 5.85GHz top speed for a pre-release 7950X in the past, so this backs up the current assertion (albeit this is all still the spinning of the rumor mill). However, AMD Ryzen processors are known to be able to top the rated boost, even at stock configurations, so it’s no surprise to see a modest bump here.

Analysis: Cooling is paramount with the Zen 4 flagship

Remember that generally, the rated boost of 5.7GHz is what you’ll get from the Zen 4 flagship CPU running at stock – AMD puts this on the box for a good reason, of course. However, that peak frequency of 5.85GHz is what you might see achieved on a single core on occasion, probably only briefly.

How often that occurs will depend on a couple of factors in the main, namely how good the processor you’ve purchased is – some run a touch faster than others, which is what’s known as the silicon lottery, with slight variances in tolerance for being pushed a bit harder – and also there’s the cooling solution to consider.

Skeptical hat on, but Wccftech tells us that in fact those 5.85GHz highs will only be hit when the temperature of the flagship CPU is kept under 50C (in other words, when well out of any thermal danger, by the sound of things). The contention, therefore, is that most users won’t see that peak frequency, at least not straight out of the box, and likely you’ll need a seriously hefty cooler (think liquid cooling) to witness it (and even then as mentioned, this will be brief peaks).

Similarly, with the all-core boost of 5.1GHz, some 7950X chips are likely to run a little more conservatively, and maybe hit around 5GHz, perhaps just a touch under. Although variances to this degree are not going to have a huge impact on overall performance, by and large.

Don’t forget that Intel’s Raptor Lake flagship is rumored to hit 5.8GHz, so the battle between the Core i9-13900K and Ryzen 9 7950X will likely be closely fought – though naturally, performance depends on a lot more things than just raw clock speeds. What may be crucial for Intel’s side of the equation, in terms of tempting would-be buyers, is that Raptor Lake is shaping up to be a good bet for overclockers – the 13900K has been seen hitting 8GHz with exotic cooling already – whereas there are distinct questions marks over how much room enthusiasts will have to maneuver with Ryzen 7000 silicon.

Today's best Processor deals

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X leak suggests an impressive 12-core CPU

AMD’s Ryzen 9 7900X processor has been sighted in a benchmark where it shows a clean pair of heels to the model it will soon succeed. The 12-core CPU which will debut in just over a week replaces the 5900X and it has turned up in a Geekbench 5 result as flagged by @BenchLeaks on Twitter (via Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab)).
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Nvidia reveals DLSS 3 for boosting PC games even further

Nvidia has announced DLSS 3 - it's next generation of Deep Learning Super Sampling technology that uses machine learning to upscale games, bringing huge performance improvements with minimal impact to graphical quality. In the past we've been really impressed with how DLSS has allowed games to perform even better, especially...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Ghz
TechRadar

AMD RX 7000 GPUs could boost so fast it’ll make Nvidia’s head spin

AMD’s next-gen RDNA 3 graphics cards could reach massive boost speeds, at least if a new leak is to be believed. The rumor dropped on Twitter – and it’s a real eye-opener from regular hardware leaker HXL, spotted by Notebookcheck.net (opens in new tab) – is that an unspecified RX 7000 GPU (presumably the top dog model) can almost hit 4GHz when boosting.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Windows 11 2022 update brings graphics options for games and a new Controller bar

Windows 11's 2022 update has just arrived and packs some neat features for gamers, including a Controller bar along with various tweaks to usher in graphical improvements. Let’s start with the Controller bar, which is a new controller-friendly view for the Xbox Game Bar. Those playing with a controller can bring it up with a simple tap – a press of the Xbox button for those using a Microsoft gamepad – and it provides a compact bar that lets you easily use the controller to access your most recently used games (or launchers).
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

How to download the Windows 11 2022 update for your PC right now

After the release of Windows 11 back in October 2021, users have been awaiting the first major update to Microsoft's operating system since its debut, and it's finally here. With the new features being available to test in the company's Insider program (opens in new tab) for most of 2022, the 2022 update brings these to everyone, such as tabs in File Explorer, better customization for the taskbar, and a bunch of Accessibility features, such as Live Captions across Windows 11.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Water-resistant vs waterproof headphones: what's the difference?

The difference between water-resistant headphones and waterproof headphones matters. While it might seem obvious to tech-heads, many still don’t know the difference between water-resistant headphones and waterproof ones. In fact, most people assume that those two terms mean the same thing and use them interchangeably. Unfortunately, doing so could...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
TechRadar

Your Microsoft Teams or Zoom calls could be getting hacked in a really bizarre way

Your humble eyeglasses could give hackers a secret window into your company's valuable data on video calls, security experts have claimed. Researchers from the University of Michigan in the US and Zhejiang University in China recently published a report (opens in new tab) in which they explain how eyeglasses reflections could be used to steal sensitive or private data, through video conferencing tools such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Nvidia might be losing one of its biggest GPU manufacturers

Big news has hit Nvidia it seems, which could have a significant impact on its future chip sales and promotions. According to GamersNexus, EVGA has terminated its contract with Nvidia and will cease all graphics card manufacturing, including the RTX series and any other cards. The publication states that the reason for said termination is due to “disrespectful treatment, among other things.”
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Xbox boss won't rule out Xbox Series X price hike in the future

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said Microsoft doesn’t plan to raise the price of its flagship consoles in the near future, but hasn’t ruled out a price hike down the line. After Sony raised the price of the PS5 last month in response to rising manufacturing costs, consumers have been wondering if Microsoft will follow suit. Speaking to CNBC (opens in new tab) in a recent interview, Spencer confirmed that while the tech giant doesn’t have any plans to do so for the moment, that could change.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti graphics card could soon get a big upgrade

Nvidia could be preparing a new spin on the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti going by the latest leak concerning Team Green’s graphics cards. This one was aired by prominent leaker @harukaze5719 on Twitter (as highlighted by Wccftech (opens in new tab)), who spotted a new RTX 3070 Ti variant listed by Gigabyte with the EEC (opens in new tab) (Eurasian Economic Commission).
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Innocn 15A1F 15.6” Portable Monitor review

As OLED panels go, the Innocn 15A1F is very affordable and delivers a very impressive colour gamut. However, its only 1080p resolution, limited size and 400 nits aren’t enough for true HDR output. Affordable, but niche. Two minute review. The 15A1F is easily one of the cheapest OLED portable...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Microsoft Teams apps may be getting a lot more vocal at last

Microsoft Teams has announced that it will be bringing a bunch of Teams Meetings features to its VoIP calls in an effort that sees the company expand its services to more business users. An entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap (opens in new tab) notes that, “All the familiar...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

OnePlus just confirmed its new smartwatch specs in the silliest way ever

OnePlus likes to use a slow tease schedule to reveal information about its new devices, but this has seemingly backfired in the case of the upcoming Nord Watch. On its Indian-region website (opens in new tab), the company set up a page for this anticipated budget smartwatch. This page includes some teases for the watch, as well as a schedule of when we can expect future ones, with September 24 pegged for display refresh rate information and September 26 promising fitness information.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

47K+
Followers
45K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy