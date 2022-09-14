Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Jeep turns to its heritage for newest and cheapest plug-in hybrid Wrangler
The Willys 4xe, which debuted Wednesday at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show, has a base price of $53,995, excluding any tax credits or the $1,595 destination fee. That makes the Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe the cheapest trim in the brand’s growing plug-in hybrid portfolio. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe sits at the top of the lineup, followed by the High Altitude 4xe, the Sahara 4xe and now, the Willys 4xe.
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Renderings Preview Sleek Luxury Sedan
There has been no shortage of Mercedes-Benz E-Class spy shots. The automaker is readying a complete redesign of the model, but we haven’t seen much of it. Camouflage and cladding have hidden its new design, although we don’t expect the vehicle to receive a substantial styling change. Instead, the E-Class will likely receive an evolutionary design update, and new, unofficial renderings from Kolesa.ru preview what the model could look like when it debuts.
Who Needs a Trailer? Airstream Unveils a New Camper Van Designed for Off-the-Grid Road Trips
Have you been wanting to give van life a try, but weren’t sure where to start? Airstream’s latest camper might be just what you’re looking for. The biggest name in campers and trailers has just unveiled its latest model, the Rangeline Touring Coach. The new van has been outfitted with everything you need to hit the road for extended periods of time. The Rangeline is Airstream’s first Class B motorhome built on the Ram ProMaster 3500 commercial van chassis (its other models are based on the ubiquitous Mercedes-Benz Sprinter). Thanks to this, every single examples comes with a 3.6-liter V-6 connected to...
2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe Brings Vintage Name to Hybrid Off-Roader
It's a nice throwback to the brand's roots on what is a thoroughly modern vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
motor1.com
BMW Dune Taxi electric prototype breaks cover with 536 bhp
We'll be the first to admit that BMW has taken us by surprise with the unveiling of its so-called Dune Taxi. A new fast-paced video published on YouTube by the company's Middle East division shows a wild purely electric off-roader with meaty tyres and huge ground clearance. With 400 millimetres (15.7 inches) of wheel travel, the eccentric EV flaunts its go-anywhere capabilities in a promo film co-starring the X6 M Competition and the iX M60.
2023 Chrysler 300 Arrives With Subtle Updates
The second-generation Chrysler 300 first saw the light of day 12 years ago and has soldiered on largely unchanged, save for a few updates here and there. Even though rumors suggested it would be long gone by 2023, the old-timer is showing no signs of slowing down. To keep it competitive in a dwindling segment, Chrysler has bestowed a few updates upon the sedan.
CNET
Ram Sends 1500 EcoDiesel Pickup Truck to a Farm Upstate
Ram first introduced the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 to its light-duty 1500 lineup in 2014. Now, after nearly a decade of providing high torque output with decent efficiency, it's time to bid the EcoDiesel farewell. Ram this week announced that the EcoDiesel V6 will cease production in January 2023. But it's...
Next-Gen Ford Super Duty Truck Will Debut On September 27
We've seen spy photos of next-generation Ford Super Duty prototypes for nearly a year, but the wait is nearly over. Save the date for September 27, because that's when all the tarps and camo wrap will peel away from Ford's lineup of beefy trucks. The news was revealed by Ford...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tech breakthrough leads to a new battery that charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has reportedly developed an ultra-fast charging battery that could change the EV game completely. The battery was developed by Adden Energy, a spin-off of Harvard University. The company claims that the battery can fully charge in just three minutes and that it will last for 20 years. The...
Which Furniture Store Has The Cheapest Couches?
Lower prices typically mean lower quality, and most people hesitate when buying cheap furniture. However, a certain retailer proves this isn't always true.
motor1.com
2024 BMW M5 unofficial renderings preview saloon's revamped styling
Every spy shot of the upcoming BMW M5 has shown the car covered in camouflage. It’s starting to lose some coverings, but the final design remains hidden. Thankfully, Kolesa.ru has shared a pair of predictive renderings that attempt to preview the high-performance saloon’s final styling. The camouflage has...
motor1.com
Sono Motors receives order for 12,600 Sion Solar EVs from FINN
Solar EV startup Sono Motors has announced a significant order for its Sion solar EV from Germany's FINN, a Munich-based car subscription platform. After an initial non-binding reservation of 5,500 Sion EVs in 2020, FINN now intends to reserve and purchase a total of 12,600 units to create a sustainable fleet and drive forward the company's environmental goals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Burnside Is A Cozy Teardrop Camper Trailer With A Twist
This "squaredrop" contains a queen-size bed and storage to spare. Massive luxury RVs are certainly fantastic, and do-it-yourself camper van builds are neat. But there's also the minimalist segment filled with small teardrop trailers that can follow an off-roader just about anywhere. Oregon-based Aero Teardrops has a new model called The Burnside, and while the front is all about that iconic teardrop shape, the back is a bit more square.
I’m an Amazon seller – my thrift store side hustle earned me $30,000 in the last month
YOU can make thousands a month just by reselling thrift store items on Amazon. TikToker Raikenprofit_official said he was able to sell $30,000 worth of items on Amazon over the past month all by putting thrift store finds up for sale. Stephen Raiken, who goes by Raikenprofit_official on TikTok, revealed...
globalspec.com
Video: Swiss water battery now switched on
A pumped storage hydropower plant serving as a water battery is now operational in Switzerland. The 900 MW Nant de Drance power facility is expected to play a key role in stabilizing the Swiss and European electricity grids, according to operator Alpiq. Located 600 m below ground in a cavern...
Put This 2015 Chevy Corvette In Your Garage For Practically Nothing
Do you eat, drink, and sleep Corvettes? Is it your dream to own a beautiful Chevy Corvette, but life keeps getting in way, and you just can’t seem to get your hands on one? You may be in luck, and by making a small donation, you could own a 2015 Chevy Corvette convertible Z06 2LZ plus $15K for as little as a $25 donation. Not only is the donation to a great cause, you get more chances to win as a Motorious reader.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insideevs.com
Chinese E-Bike Manufacturer Eskute Introduces Budget-Friendly Netuno E-MTB
Chinese made electric bikes certainly aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but they surely have their place in the rapidly growing electric bike market. For years now, e-bikes from China have been providing commuters and budget-focused enthusiasts fun and affordable means of getting around on two wheels, and given the advancements of technology, Chinese e-bikes are only getting better.
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: Best Car Scratch Removers
Uh-oh. If you're here, you've probably discovered an irritating scratch on your vehicle. Perhaps it came from a rebellious shopping cart, a bike in the garage, or a tree branch that reached out just a bit too far. Have no fear! This doesn't necessarily mean an expensive trip to the body shop—there are over-the-counter scratch removers you can buy for cheap.
insideevs.com
Optibike’s New Powerstorm MBB Packs A Whopping 2,500 Watts Of Power
As technology surrounding electric motors and batteries continues to advance, electric bicycles are getting faster and more capable of traveling long distances. On top of that, electric motors are becoming lighter, more efficient, and more adaptable than ever before. A Colorado-based e-bike company in the form of Optibike has introduced its latest innovation, and it could perhaps change the game in the performance e-bike scene.
torquenews.com
New Solution Could Save EV Owners Thousands On Home Charger Installations
For many homeowners, adding an electric vehicle car charger at home is cost prohibitive due to needed service upgrades. A new product may make adding the circuit dramatically more affordable. For about half of American homes, simply adding a Level 2 circuit for an EV is impractical. The electrical service...
Comments / 0